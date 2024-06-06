PSAM makes submissions relating to the Makana draft budget and IDP

By Luvuyo Mjekula

The Public Service Accountability Monitor (PSAM) recently made submissions towards the Makana Municipality’s 2024/25 draft budget and Integrated Development Programme (IDP).

The PSAM is a civil society institute based at Rhodes University, which seeks to explore, better understand, and contribute to addressing particular societal problems originating from systemic public resource management (PRM) failures.

In recent months, Makana mayor Yandiswa Vara, presented the draft budget and IDP to communities for input and comment.

“The PSAM welcomes the opportunity to review and comment on the MLM draft budget and IDP for 2024/25. We also acknowledge the municipality’s recent efforts to identify and collaborate with external stakeholders such as the Makhanda Circle of Unity, Kagiso Trust and others who are invested in supporting positive transformation in the City.

“This bodes well for reversing the current adverse trajectory of Makana’s governance and service delivery. We encourage further deepening of these collaborations in the months and years to come including those that seek to profile and support Makana on national and international platforms such as the Open Government Partnership,” the PSAM said in a statement.

PSAM’s comments and proposals sought to seek ensure the following:

– Genuine regard for the financial distress that most MLM residents find themselves in due to increasing levels of unemployment and the growing rise of cost of living;

– That MLM residents should not have to carry excessive financial consequences, in the form of proposed tariff increases related to the provision of basic services, considering the origins, causes and historical trends related to the MLM’s financial position and considering the current state of service delivery in MLM;

– Improved responsiveness to MLM residents and service turnaround time through a well-resourced and supported Customer Care Centre;

– Improved record management and consequence management in MLM.

– Meaningful public participation in this democratic process and through other public participation mechanisms the MLM Council is constitutionally mandated to implement, to foster openness, transparency, and collaboration.

Some of the proposals the PSAM was opposed to:

The PSAM opposed the proposed water tariff increase of approximately 6% from 1 July 2024 for water. “As per our previous submissions on MLM annual draft budgets, the PSAM reiterates that the water supply challenges faced by residents in the MLM and the proposed tariff increases are not primarily due to the ‘drought situation’, as claimed by the Municipality. The MLM website misrepresents that Settler’s Dam capacity is at 12.1%, with Howiesons Poort Dam reported to be at 22.7% of capacity. This data is inaccurate as both dams are near to or at full capacity. It is irrational and unlawful to continue to apply a punitive tariff when there is no drought situation and Makhanda’s main supply dams have had abundant water for months. If anything, residents should be credited for any punitive charges applied to date. We call on Council to reject the application of a punitive tariff given the misrepresentations by MLM. Notwithstanding the presence of water in these supply dams, many MLM residents have and continue to experience prolonged periods of disruption to water supply in contravention of the law and which results in human rights violations.”

The PSAM opposed a tariff increase of approximately 5% for sanitation. “T he PSAM does not support this proposed sanitation tariff increase and requests that the Council reject the proposed tariff. As conveyed in our previous submissions on the MLM draft IDP, residents of various areas across the MLM continue to report inadequate maintenance of sewerage lines that result in blockages and subsequent overflows/overspills and the prevalence of raw sewage in public spaces. This puts MLM residents at increased risk of exposure to serious health hazards. Regrettably, this everyday reality has become normalized in the MLM and is listed as a Risk in the Municipality’s Risk Register (see page 137 of the draft IDP 2024/25, under paragraph 2.3.10): “Risk Category: sewer spillages and inadequate wastewater treatment plants. Description: 1. Inadequate capacity of the sewer system. 2. Aging infrastructure. 3. Insufficient qualified staff. 4. Low staff morale. 5. No maintenance plans (for the reticulation system and plants). 6. Vandalism of plants. 7. No maintenance budget. 8. Staff shortages in critical positions. 9. Illegal settlements. 10. Use of bucket system in informal areas.”

The PSAM also opposed an increase of 5% in the waste removal tariff. " The removal and sewerage service charges are running at a deficitand the municipality has taken steps to budget for a breakeven or surplusposition. However, due to continued struggles to adequately deliverservices with an aged fleet and plant, the municipality must propose anincrease of 5% to reduce the deficit. While the PSAM does support the provision of free waste removal services to indigent residents, the PSAM does not support this proposed waste removal tariff increase and requests that the Council reject it. Residents of various areas across the MLM continue to report inadequate waste collection."

More PSAM submissions related to the draft 2024/25 IDP of the MLM will be carried in next week’s edition.