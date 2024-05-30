Makhanda community mourns young Vukani woman’s life, vows to fight GBV

By Luvuyo Mjekula

The community of Makhanda came together this week in support of the family of a young Vukani woman who is the latest victim of gender-based violence (GBV).

Ntombomzi “Nomirana” Nonze was brutally murdered in Makhanda recently, allegedly by her boyfriend. Authorities found her body in her Vukani home nearing the state of decomposition.

Mthuthuzeli Manyathi, the suspect in the case, appeared briefly in the Makhanda Magistrate’s Court yesterday (Thursday) on a murder charge. The case was postponed until 4 June for a formal bail application. Manyathi remains in custody.

Meanwhile, touched by her untimely passing and angered by the seemingly spiking incidence of GBV in Makhanda, the local community, led by the Makhanda Ministers Fraternal, marched from Raglan Road to Vukani on Tuesday morning, to pay condolences to Nonze’s family.

A prayer service was held at her home and anti-GBV activists, church leaders clad in their clerical robes and counsellors, shared words of support. The moving ceremony was also attended by ordinary citizens who denounced the worryingly growing number of cases of GBV reported in Makhanda.

In a touching reference as various speakers passed condolences to the Nonzes, Rev. Otto Ntshanyana took the mourners back to the day anti-apartheid stalwart Steve Biko was laid to rest in Ginsberg in 1977. The emotional chorus “Senzeni Na” was sung at Biko’s burial, he said.

Ntshanyana started singing the song in Vukani on Tuesday, but slightly adjusted the lyrics to the next line from “Our sin is our blackness” to “Our sin is our womanhood”.

Ntshanyana lashed out at the perpetrators of GBV. “We are here as reverends and bishops to take a stand against this evil habit [of GBV]that has become a regular occurrence in Makhanda.”

He reminded the gathering of recent incidents including a churchgoing mother who was attacked by men she had asked for help. Another woman was brutally attacked near the old Benjamin Mahlasela Secondary School in Extension 7 recently. “Today we are here to mourn a woman who was killed by a person who was supposed to protect her. But he killed her, in her bedroom. What is it that has turned the bedroom into a battlefield?

“How do such evil things happen in a town known as the City of Saints? We ask God to stop this,” Ntshanyana pleaded.

Other speakers took a strong stance against GBV. Activist Anelisa Bentele from the Safe House, an institution that houses survivors of abuse, spoke about the struggles face in relationships with men. “Women stay in relationships because of financial resources. Every day a woman is abused. It is important that we unite as women so that we don’t experience tragedies like this.”

Nolusindiso Baliti from anti-GBV group Isikhalo shared Bentele’s sentiments, calling for women to unite. “We say enough is enough.” She called for the justice system to send strong deterrent messages to perpetrators.

Nosipho Faltein, representing church women, wanted the Makhanda community to take their message to court where the alleged perpetrator would appear.

The overwhelming message from the gathering was the need for unity among the Makhanda community and active participation in the fight against GBV.

“We want all organisations to unite and march to the Justice department and say enough is enough,” said Makhanda Legends’ member, Lindile Jela.

The Makhanda Ministers Fraternal made its stance clear in a statement released before the prayer ceremony on Tuesday. “The aim of the march is to support the family as well as to declare our abomination to this gruesome deed and further raise the conscience of the community as well as men who are still perpetrating this demonic act of abusing women and children.”

Some of the mourners called for the death penalty to be introduced.

Nonze was remembered as a beautiful, lovely woman who had her life ahead of her.

She will be laid to rest on Saturday.