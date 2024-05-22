Thando Nombewu- Loveseed: The music, the musician and everything between

Andile Mfundisi

Meet Loveseed, a musician originally from Makhanda. Her name is a clever translation of her birth name Thando Nombewu, which translates directly to love and seed. She started her musical career four years ago after working corporate jobs for about 20 years. She is also the proud founder of Loveseed Foundation, which is a non-profit organization that helps communities that she cares about. Humanitarian work is close to her heart.

Making her way back to Makhanda has been a journey. After so many years in the corporate world, she has finally decided to take a sabbatical in her hometown of Makhanda, looking for a way forward in her career. Music is her calling, and it finally called her home.

Music is a business and musicians are brands. That is the type of work that Loveseed ruminates on as a musician. She speaks of the work of “skilling oneself”. Educating oneself is a core part of any business and music is no different. Loveseed is passionate about people educating themselves on the admin and business that goes on behind the scenes of being a musician and a performer.

Loveseed’s music can be regarded as world music. She says that her music is relatable and she aims to impart healing on the people who partake in her music. She speaks messages of healing and imparts wisdom and prayer on listeners. “It’s music that people can sing along to”. She embraces Africanness in her music which ties her and her listeners to their roots. She wishes to make her mark in the world as an African musician more than anything else. Her focus is on making a difference in people’s lives rather than just making money, which she considers a by-product of being a musician.

Loveseed’s music is inspired firstly, by her Creator who gave her the ability to prophesy and pray through her music, and secondly by life and its beauty.

It is going to be Loveseed’s first time performing at the National Arts Festival. Preparing for NAF is stressful enough as it is but performing on the fringe takes more out of one. Hence, Thando is preparing a fundraising concert for the 31st of May at the Amazwi Literature Museum. Thando laments the excitement of her first performance being the year that the festival celebrates its 50th anniversary. Preparations are coming along well although she is doing most of the work herself.

Thando aspires for her music to reach a wider audience and add value to their lives. It is more than just entertainment; it is a healing experience.

So make sure to secure your place at her fundraising concert on the 31st of May at Amazwi Literature Museum.