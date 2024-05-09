Wins for OC, Rhodes, Kowie and Klipfontein over the weekend

By Chesley Daniels

The past weekend in Epru rugby competitions saw some impressive wins for Old Collegians, Rhodes,

Kowie United and Klipfontein United against their counterparts at various grounds.

The 2023 Sedru champs hosted a spirited OC side at their fortress home ground. OC lost twice

against Swallows in last year’s Sedru Regional League and went in to the fixture as the underdogs.

Both sides were promoted to the Adams Cup and were eager to kick the season opener of the

league with a win. Swallows were the overwhelming favourites and went in to the fixture with some

of their star players on the injury list whilst some players left the club for greener pastures.

Swallows went in to halftime with a narrow 16-15 lead.

OC came out firing in the second half and kept the ball away from the bigger forwards of Swallows,

giving the ball lots of air and testing the fitness of Swallows. OC were rewarded for their consistent

pressure and capitalized on Swallows’ mistakes by putting score on the board. The good

competitive contest and local derby saw OC earn a deserved 26-16 win in the end as Swallows

could kick themselves for their unforced errors and missed tackles that proved costly in the end.

TRIES: Bulelani Tambo (X2), Vuyolwethu Bam

CONVERSION: Ashley Nqapi

PENALTIES: Luvuyo Papu (X3)

TRIES BY: Bevin Gill

CONVERSION: Bradley Christian

PENALTY: Bradley Christian

Meanwhile, Rhodes Stallions travelled to Midlands to face the Wolves in very hot and humid conditions on

Saturday afternoon. The former Varsity Shield contenders were pumped up to get off to a winning

start to make their mark in this competition as newly promoted. The Wolves are a very dangerous

and difficult side to beat at home and visitors usually fall short at their fortress home ground. The

young Stallion side went down full of confidence after a good preseason preparation in the

friendly matches. The exciting and speedy backline of Rhodes were in devastating mode as they

attacked with purpose and ran good lines with ball in hand. Wolves looked very decent with ball in

hand especially in broken play as they also played a good running game.

Rhodes’ experience counted in their favour in the end and claimed a solid hard-fought 25-22 bonus

point win.

TRIES: Athenkosi Nkewana (x2), Samkelo Maisela, Tatenda Kamdengwa

CONVERSION: Ethan Goliath

PENALTY: Ethan Goliath

In the Regional League, Kowie United played host to Ndlambe Tigers in their local derby in front of a large local crowd at the Station Hill Sports Ground. United went in the fixture as firm favourites after dominating Tigers in recent years and also dominating their neighbours this season. Tigers are struggling this season with their form and various disruptions internally. The home side played a very fast-paced game especially with their light footed backline and putting the bigger counterparts under immense pressure. They kept the ball away from the bigger forwards of Tigers who are very dangerous and effective with ball in hand.

Flyhalf Duncan Van Rensburg was voted Man of the Match with his contribution of 19 points in the

game for Kowie. Van Rensburg scored two tries, three conversions and a penalty in a match-winning

performance. Meligan Frans scored the other try for United.

Klipfontein United hosted newcomers from Sundays River Valley, Valencia Barbarians, or Babaas, at their fortress ground in front of a large crowd who never disappoints. Babaas came out guns blazing and took the game to the wire. The home side were the favourites playing in front of their home supporters but would have been very disappointed with the outcome – a narrow win in the end. The visitors took full control of the game, especially in the second half, as they were leading 14-10 and on the verge of upsetting the home side United.

In the dying moments of the game and with Valencia leading 14-10, a brilliant match-winning try by

flanker Braden Jacobs secured a 15-14 win for his side and broke the hearts of Babaas who felt they

had the game in the bag. Jacobs was also voted Man of the Match.