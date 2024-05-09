What’s On – 09 – 16 May 2024

MAKHANDA EVENTS WEEKLY
THIS WEEK
THURSDAY, 9 MAY
U3A
Come and hear
Professor Joanne Dames will be telling us more about mushrooms and other fungi
@Grahamstown Bowling Club
10:00-11:00
R5 entry fee
All welcome
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322
R15 non-members | R10 members
Thursday Pool Competition
@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
18:30 – 19:00
Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689
Free entry
The Eroding of democratic institutions and the future of knowledge
The Department of Political and International Studies, The School of Journalism and Media Studies and The Makhanda Legends present a public lecture reflecting on 30 years of democracy. Keynote address by Advocate Vusi Pikoli
@Albany Museum, Somerset Street
17:30 for 18:00
Free entry
__
FRIDAY, 10 MAY
Friday Night DJ’s – Def Beat
@SSS 19B New Street
R20 entry fee
__
SATURDAY, 11 MAY
Parkrun
5km run or walk
Family-friendly
Dogs on leads are welcome
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
07:45 for 08:00
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
Free entry
Red Rent Party
Join us for a Live Saxophone Performance by Oyisa Ralo. Come and have a great time. Toasted sandwiches will be on sale.
@ Red Cafè, 127a High Street
18:00
Free entry
90’s Karaoke
Sing your heart out
@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street.
21:00
Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689
Free entry
__
SUNDAY, 12 MAY
Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew
Join us for a local hike in Makhanda, for a distance of 5km – 8km.
@ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)
07:00
Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712
Free entry
Celebrate Mother’s Day with a succulent meal
Create new memories while enjoying a delicious 3-course lunch. All Moms get a complimentary Glass of Champagne or Fruit Juice Cocktail on arrival!
@Pothole and Donkey, High Street
12:00 to 15:00
Contact us on 046 622 2324
Bookings are Essential
The Soweto String Quartet will perform
@The Guy Butler Theatre, Settlers Monument
14:30
Tickets are available at Quicket: https://bit.ly/Sowetostringquartet
R120 per ticket.
__
MONDAY, 13 MAY
Craft Day
Every Monday, feel free to bring a snack and flask to do your craft, work, or anything to keep you productive.
@ Red Cafè, 127a High Street
15:00 – 16:00
Free entry
__
TUESDAY, 14 MAY
Open Morning
Come and join us for a fun-filled morning and see what Oatlands Preparatory School offers
@ Oatlands Preparatory School, African Street, Makhanda.
09:00 till 10:30
Booking/ Contact Details: RSVP 046 622 2935 or email reception@oatlandsprepschool.co.za.
Entry by booking
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed
Pub Quiz
Join us for a fun evening of trivia
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
19:00
Table bookings: 046 622 5002
R40 per person (Cash only)
__
WEDNESDAY, 15 MAY
Karaoke Night
Sing your heart out.
@ SSS, 19b New Street
20:30 for 21:00
Free entry
__
THURSDAY, 16 MAY
U3A
Come and hear
@Grahamstown Bowling Club
10:00-11:00
R5 entry fee
All welcome
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322
R15 non-members | R10 members
Thursday Pool Competition
@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
18:30 – 19:00
Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689
Free entry
__
COMING SOON
Friday, 17 May – Quiz Night with Robyn. A Tolkien inspired quiz evening. Prizes for the best-dressed person/s and the winning team. @Red Cafe, 127A High Street. 17:00 for 18:00. For more info, contact lou on 0832951982. Quiz Tickets R25 | Themed supper plus quiz ticket R150.
Saturday, 25 May – Carinus Annual Art Auction. Theme: Make it, Break it, Recreate It! Fun event with Designer Food, Complimentary drinks, a Quirky interior, and Wonderful Art to buy on the Main and Silent Auction. @ 84 Beaufort Street. For enquiries contact 046 6224543. Cost: R160pp.
Thursday, 30 May – Shine On! An evening of beautiful musical performances by AMP Orchestra, Kingswood Music School, and Rhodes Music Department. Buy your tickets at Food4Futures, The Red Cafe, Jacques’ Artisan Bread, Grahamstown Properties, or online at www.food4futures.co.za. @ 1820 Settlers Monument, Fountain Foyer at 18:00 – 20:00. R100 per ticket.
Thursday, 30 May – WESSA Jack Skead Lecture. Professor Ian grew up in the Drakensberg Mountains and cultivated a logical passion for mountains. His talk will define the difficult question: “What is a Paas, and what is a Poort?” His current research interests are the deterioration of Indigenous Rock Art, Climatology, environmental change, applications of GIS and remote sensing, and Antarctic and sub-Antarctic Geomorphology. Title of Talk: Landscapes of the Cape FoldMountains: a Geomorphological perspective on Poorts and Passes
@Hill Street Manor, Hill Street (across from the Drill Hall). Time: 19:30
Venue: Cost: to cover refreshments
Adults R10 | Students R5 | Scholars Free} Wine per glass: R15
__
BEHIND-THE-SCENES
Every Saturday
Grahamstown Feral Cat Project
We now have our bookshop where you can browse a small but nice selection of preloved books. All monies raised will go towards sterilising feral cats and the costs of rescuing abandoned adults or kittens in foster care. All donations will be gratefully accepted and can be dropped at the shop.
@ CES building, next door to Nic’s nest at 65 African Street
09:00 – 12:00
Bernadette Emslie (073 277 0577)
R10 upwards per book (Cash only)
Monday to Friday
Red Cafes Chef Morgs
Menu available
For orders or more info, contact Louise at 0832951982 or Morgan on 0786583447