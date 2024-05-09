    Thursday, May 9
    OUR TOWN

    What’s On – 09 – 16 May 2024

    MAKHANDA EVENTS WEEKLY

    THIS WEEK

    THURSDAY, 9 MAY

    U3A
    Come and hear
    Professor Joanne Dames will be telling us more about mushrooms and other fungi
    @Grahamstown Bowling Club
    10:00-11:00
    R5 entry fee
    All welcome

    Grahamstown Bridge Club
    @ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
    13:15 for 13:30
    Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322
    R15 non-members | R10 members

    Thursday Pool Competition
    @ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
    18:30 – 19:00
    Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689
    Free entry

    The Eroding of democratic institutions and the future of knowledge
    The Department of Political and International Studies, The School of Journalism and Media Studies and The Makhanda Legends present a public lecture reflecting on 30 years of democracy. Keynote address by Advocate Vusi Pikoli
    @Albany Museum, Somerset Street
    17:30 for 18:00
    Free entry
    __

     

    FRIDAY, 10 MAY

    Friday Night DJ’s – Def Beat
    @SSS 19B New Street
    R20 entry fee
    __

    SATURDAY, 11 MAY

    Parkrun
    5km run or walk
    Family-friendly
    Dogs on leads are welcome
    @ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
    07:45 for 08:00
    Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
    Free entry

    Red Rent Party
    Join us for a Live Saxophone Performance by Oyisa Ralo. Come and have a great time. Toasted sandwiches will be on sale.
    @ Red Cafè, 127a High Street
    18:00
    Free entry

    90’s Karaoke
    Sing your heart out
    @ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street.
    21:00
    Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689
    Free entry
    __

    SUNDAY, 12 MAY

    Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew
    Join us for a local hike in Makhanda, for a distance of 5km – 8km.
    @ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)
    07:00
    Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712
    Free entry

    Celebrate Mother’s Day with a succulent meal
    Create new memories while enjoying a delicious 3-course lunch. All Moms get a complimentary Glass of Champagne or Fruit Juice Cocktail on arrival!
    @Pothole and Donkey, High Street
    12:00 to 15:00
    Contact us on 046 622 2324
    Bookings are Essential

    The Soweto String Quartet will perform
    @The Guy Butler Theatre, Settlers Monument
    14:30
    Tickets are available at Quicket: https://bit.ly/Sowetostringquartet
    R120 per ticket.
    __

    MONDAY, 13 MAY

    Craft Day
    Every Monday, feel free to bring a snack and flask to do your craft, work, or anything to keep you productive.
    @ Red Cafè, 127a High Street
    15:00 – 16:00
    Free entry
    __

    TUESDAY, 14 MAY

    Open Morning
    Come and join us for a fun-filled morning and see what Oatlands Preparatory School offers
    @ Oatlands Preparatory School, African Street, Makhanda.
    09:00 till 10:30
    Booking/ Contact Details: RSVP 046 622 2935 or email reception@oatlandsprepschool.co.za.
    Entry by booking

    Texas Holdem Poker
    The only legal game in town
    @ SSS, 19b New Street
    17:30 for 18:00
    R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

    Pub Quiz
    Join us for a fun evening of trivia
    @ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
    19:00
    Table bookings: 046 622 5002
    R40 per person (Cash only)
    __

    WEDNESDAY, 15 MAY

    Karaoke Night
    Sing your heart out.
    @ SSS, 19b New Street
    20:30 for 21:00
    Free entry
    __

    THURSDAY, 16 MAY

    __

    COMING SOON

    Friday, 17 May – Quiz Night with Robyn. A Tolkien inspired quiz evening. Prizes for the best-dressed person/s and the winning team. @Red Cafe, 127A High Street. 17:00 for 18:00. For more info, contact lou on 0832951982. Quiz Tickets R25 | Themed supper plus quiz ticket R150.

    Saturday, 25 May – Carinus Annual Art Auction. Theme: Make it, Break it, Recreate It! Fun event with Designer Food, Complimentary drinks, a Quirky interior, and Wonderful Art to buy on the Main and Silent Auction. @ 84 Beaufort Street. For enquiries contact 046 6224543. Cost: R160pp.

    Thursday, 30 May – Shine On! An evening of beautiful musical performances by AMP Orchestra, Kingswood Music School, and Rhodes Music Department. Buy your tickets at Food4Futures, The Red Cafe, Jacques’ Artisan Bread, Grahamstown Properties, or online at www.food4futures.co.za. @ 1820 Settlers Monument, Fountain Foyer at 18:00 – 20:00. R100 per ticket.

    Thursday, 30 May – WESSA Jack Skead Lecture. Professor Ian grew up in the Drakensberg Mountains and cultivated a logical passion for mountains. His talk will define the difficult question: “What is a Paas, and what is a Poort?” His current research interests are the deterioration of Indigenous Rock Art, Climatology, environmental change, applications of GIS and remote sensing, and Antarctic and sub-Antarctic Geomorphology. Title of Talk: Landscapes of the Cape FoldMountains: a Geomorphological perspective on Poorts and Passes
    @Hill Street Manor, Hill Street (across from the Drill Hall). Time: 19:30
    Venue: Cost: to cover refreshments
    Adults R10 | Students R5 | Scholars Free} Wine per glass: R15
    __

    BEHIND-THE-SCENES

    Every Saturday
    Grahamstown Feral Cat Project
    We now have our bookshop where you can browse a small but nice selection of preloved books. All monies raised will go towards sterilising feral cats and the costs of rescuing abandoned adults or kittens in foster care. All donations will be gratefully accepted and can be dropped at the shop.
    @ CES building, next door to Nic’s nest at 65 African Street
    09:00 – 12:00
    Bernadette Emslie (073 277 0577)
    R10 upwards per book (Cash only)

    Monday to Friday
    Red Cafes Chef Morgs
    Menu available
    For orders or more info, contact Louise at 0832951982 or Morgan on 0786583447

