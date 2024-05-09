What’s On – 09 – 16 May 2024

MAKHANDA EVENTS WEEKLY

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY, 9 MAY

U3A

Come and hear

Professor Joanne Dames will be telling us more about mushrooms and other fungi

@Grahamstown Bowling Club

10:00-11:00

R5 entry fee

All welcome

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free entry

The Eroding of democratic institutions and the future of knowledge

The Department of Political and International Studies, The School of Journalism and Media Studies and The Makhanda Legends present a public lecture reflecting on 30 years of democracy. Keynote address by Advocate Vusi Pikoli

@Albany Museum, Somerset Street

17:30 for 18:00

Free entry

__

FRIDAY, 10 MAY

Friday Night DJ’s – Def Beat

@SSS 19B New Street

R20 entry fee

__

SATURDAY, 11 MAY

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

07:45 for 08:00

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

Free entry

Red Rent Party

Join us for a Live Saxophone Performance by Oyisa Ralo. Come and have a great time. Toasted sandwiches will be on sale.

@ Red Cafè, 127a High Street

18:00

Free entry

90’s Karaoke

Sing your heart out

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street.

21:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

Free entry

__

SUNDAY, 12 MAY

Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Join us for a local hike in Makhanda, for a distance of 5km – 8km.

@ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)

07:00

Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712

Free entry

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a succulent meal

Create new memories while enjoying a delicious 3-course lunch. All Moms get a complimentary Glass of Champagne or Fruit Juice Cocktail on arrival!

@Pothole and Donkey, High Street

12:00 to 15:00

Contact us on 046 622 2324

Bookings are Essential

The Soweto String Quartet will perform

@The Guy Butler Theatre, Settlers Monument

14:30

Tickets are available at Quicket: https://bit.ly/Sowetostringquartet

R120 per ticket.

__

MONDAY, 13 MAY

Craft Day

Every Monday, feel free to bring a snack and flask to do your craft, work, or anything to keep you productive.

@ Red Cafè, 127a High Street

15:00 – 16:00

Free entry

__

TUESDAY, 14 MAY

Open Morning

Come and join us for a fun-filled morning and see what Oatlands Preparatory School offers

@ Oatlands Preparatory School, African Street, Makhanda.

09:00 till 10:30

Booking/ Contact Details: RSVP 046 622 2935 or email reception@oatlandsprepschool.co.za.

Entry by booking

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

19:00

Table bookings: 046 622 5002

R40 per person (Cash only)

__

WEDNESDAY, 15 MAY

Karaoke Night

Sing your heart out.

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry

__

THURSDAY, 16 MAY

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free entry

__

COMING SOON

Friday, 17 May – Quiz Night with Robyn. A Tolkien inspired quiz evening. Prizes for the best-dressed person/s and the winning team. @Red Cafe, 127A High Street. 17:00 for 18:00. For more info, contact lou on 0832951982. Quiz Tickets R25 | Themed supper plus quiz ticket R150.

Saturday, 25 May – Carinus Annual Art Auction. Theme: Make it, Break it, Recreate It! Fun event with Designer Food, Complimentary drinks, a Quirky interior, and Wonderful Art to buy on the Main and Silent Auction. @ 84 Beaufort Street. For enquiries contact 046 6224543. Cost: R160pp.

Thursday, 30 May – Shine On! An evening of beautiful musical performances by AMP Orchestra, Kingswood Music School, and Rhodes Music Department. Buy your tickets at Food4Futures, The Red Cafe, Jacques’ Artisan Bread, Grahamstown Properties, or online at www.food4futures.co.za. @ 1820 Settlers Monument, Fountain Foyer at 18:00 – 20:00. R100 per ticket.

Thursday, 30 May – WESSA Jack Skead Lecture. Professor Ian grew up in the Drakensberg Mountains and cultivated a logical passion for mountains. His talk will define the difficult question: “What is a Paas, and what is a Poort?” His current research interests are the deterioration of Indigenous Rock Art, Climatology, environmental change, applications of GIS and remote sensing, and Antarctic and sub-Antarctic Geomorphology. Title of Talk: Landscapes of the Cape FoldMountains: a Geomorphological perspective on Poorts and Passes

@Hill Street Manor, Hill Street (across from the Drill Hall). Time: 19:30

Venue: Cost: to cover refreshments

Adults R10 | Students R5 | Scholars Free} Wine per glass: R15

__

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Every Saturday

Grahamstown Feral Cat Project

We now have our bookshop where you can browse a small but nice selection of preloved books. All monies raised will go towards sterilising feral cats and the costs of rescuing abandoned adults or kittens in foster care. All donations will be gratefully accepted and can be dropped at the shop.

@ CES building, next door to Nic’s nest at 65 African Street

09:00 – 12:00

Bernadette Emslie (073 277 0577)

R10 upwards per book (Cash only)

Monday to Friday

Red Cafes Chef Morgs

Menu available

For orders or more info, contact Louise at 0832951982 or Morgan on 0786583447