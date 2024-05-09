Community in mourning after shocking taxi accident

By Malikhanye Mankayi

In a moving display of communal support and solidarity, the government, taxi industry and the Makhanda Ministers Fraternal, joined hands on Wednesday to host a prayer service for the families of victims of the recent “O” Street taxi tragedy as well as the wider community.

The dignified gathering commenced at the site of the accident on “O” Street, then proceeded to Shaw Memorial Methodist Church where Archbishop Sizwe Nkosinathi Ngesi led a poignant candlelight prayer, as he solemnly read out the six deceased’s names.

Qondile Bill, representing the taxi industry, addressed the assembly, emphasizing the industry’s responsibility for passenger safety. “As taxi drivers we have decided to ask the municipality to give us a place to check our cars to see if they are ready to be on the road month after month,” said Bill.

Makana Municipality council Speaker, Mabhuti Matyumza, extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving families, acknowledging the shared pain and sorrow. He reassured the community of the government’s commitment to collaborating with stakeholders to provide support and assistance to those affected, emphasizing the importance of unity in facing adversity. “We are a town making sure these houses don’t empty out because of the accident, keeping folks fed and cared for,” said Matyumza.

Reverend Otto Nkululeko Ntshanyana, who is the chairperson of the Makhanda Ministers Fraternal, spoke on behalf of the clergy, offering words of comfort and encouragement. He invited fellow ministers to join hands in prayer for the healing and restoration of Makhanda, emphasizing the power of collective faith and unity in times of trial.

The prayer service, conducted by the Makhanda Ministers Fraternal, served as a beacon of hope and resilience in the face of tragedy. As the community mourns its losses, the bonds forged in solidarity and prayer will serve as a source of strength and solace, guiding Makhanda toward a brighter future, according to those leading the service.