Hyacinth Wild embarks on debut Eastern Cape tour, performs at SSS in Makhanda

By Amahle Cele

The Hyacinth Wild consists of Dave Starke, Lizzie Gaisford, and Strato Copteros, who share a deep connection with the Eastern Cape, having resided and performed extensively within the region’s vibrant musical landscape.

The band, known for their captivating cover performances, is now shifting their focus back to original songwriting, with Starke commenting on their desire to return to their roots.

“Our music is rooted in the life and experiences of South Africa, observing and acknowledging what the country has gone through in sounds of progressive blues, rock, folk, funk and Americana,” Stark says.

Their thought-provoking lyrics delve into universal themes such as love, loss, and the complex interplay between mortality and eternity, offering a compelling exploration of the human experience through their music.

As part of their highly anticipated local tour, the band will perform at the legendary live music venue, SSS, in Makhanda on Friday, 26 April, with local band Treble Trouble as their supporting act.

In addition to their performance at SSS, the tour itinerary includes stops at iconic venues like Red Clay in Hogsback and Hamburg Lagoon Pub, as well as a show at Legends in East London on Friday, 3 May.

For Copteros, returning to his roots in the Eastern Cape is particularly significant, as it was there that he first honed his drumming skills and collaborated with various talented musicians and for him giving back to the community is essential. “Makhanda is where I both taught media and became a musician, so returning means the world to me,” says Copteros.

As The Hyacinth Wild embarks on this exciting journey through the Eastern Cape, fans can look forward to an unforgettable musical experience that showcases the band’s original music and celebrates the rich musical heritage of the region.