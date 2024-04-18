What’s On – 18 April – 25 April

Stay in the loop with the latest and join the MEW WhatsApp group!

POP-UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/REPEAT EVENTS

Friday, 19 – Monday, 22 April

Makana Freedom Festival

Come and join us for some food, poetry, music, sports, arts and crafts.

@ Egazini Battlefield, Albert Road

Free entry

Tuesday, 23 April – Sunday, 30 June

Community Assets for Social Innovation

A research and training program to develop ideas for enterprise and community development initiatives.

@ RUCE 5 Prince Alfred Street, Rhodes University

14:00 – 16:00

Contact Thandiwe on ruce@ru.ac.za

Free entry

__

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY, 18 APRIL

U3A

This week, our lecturer will be Professor MONTY ROODT in a lecture with the title: Paperback Writer – The Dream and the Reality. He writes: What does it take to turn the germ of an idea into a story and to get it into a publishable format? Once written, there’s the small problem of editing, proofreading, laying it out, making a cover, and getting it printed or uploaded as an eBook. No, you’re not finished yet. You need to sell it. Book launches, bookshops, marketing. Self-published or a conventional publisher, agents, etc. But hey, if you don’t do it, who will? Emeritus Professor Monty Roodt is a retired sociology academic specialising in rural development and land reform. Not being of a single-minded disposition, he has also dabbled in cheese-making, growing indigenous trees, organic vegetable growing, cannabis oil, and, most pertinent to the talk he will give to U3A, writing crime novels and setting up a publishing company. He lives on a smallholding in Bathurst with his wife Sarah, who is an advocate.

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club

10:00 – 11:00

R5 entry fee

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free entry

WESSA AGM

For many years the local branch of WESSA has been making a not insignificant contribution to public awareness of ecological issues in our region. This has been done through the organisation of public lectures, outings and more extensive trips into the surrounding countryside. Spearheaded by the drive of Prof. Roy Lubke, the Branch has been responsible for the production of two iconic publications: A Field Guide to the Eastern and Southern Cape Coasts and a Guide to the Natural and Cultural History of Grahamstown/Makhanda. The average age of the committee, though they attempt to overlook this awkward fact, is closer to 100 than it is to 20! They can no longer claim to be as representative of modern trends as they once might have been and they do not reflect society, socially or academically, as well as would make them a relevant force in the community. What is needed is the contribution of individuals who really have the interests of our society and Nature at heart and who are willing to work for public awareness of the issues that determine the long-term well-being of us all. Your opportunity to get involved in this work is near at hand. Prof. Dennis Hughes will deliver the keynote address “Feast or Famine: Living with Natural Variations in the Availability of Water.”

@ Graemian Centre, Graeme College

18:30

Free entry

Compliance Workshop

Join us for a comprehensive Compliance Workshop supported by leading SARS, Standard Bank. We’ll delve into essential compliance strategies to empower your business growth. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn, network, and elevate your business journey! Supported by: Makana Local Municipality | Standard Bank – South Africa | South African Revenue Service (SARS) | Construction Industry Development Board | Small Enterprise Development Agency -Seda.

@ Joza Indoor Sports Centre

10:00 – 13:00

Free entry

__

FRIDAY, 19 APRIL

Quiz Night with Robyn

Join us for a South African-themed quiz evening. Book your themed food before Friday at the latest. Alternatively, a menu will be available on the night. Koeksusters and milktart will be sold separately.

@ Red Cafè, 127a High Street

18:00

R25 quiz | R150 quiz and themed food

Dj’s on Decks

Join us for this week’s off beat sessions with DJ Sidequest and Uncl. Lloyd Tumiza.

@ SSS, 19b New Street

21:00

R20 entry fee

__

SATURDAY, 20 APRIL

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

07:45 for 08:00

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

Free entry

Red Rent Party

Join us for a great time with a live performance by Stassia, bringing us jazz neo-soul, and music vibes-and-volumz by DJ Fan. Toasted sandwiches will be on sale.

@ Red Cafè, 127a High Street

17:00

Free entry

90’s Karaoke

Sing your heart out

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street.

21:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

Free entry

__

SUNDAY, 21 APRIL

Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Join us for a local hike in Makhanda, for a distance of 5km – 8km.

@ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)

07:00

Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712

Free entry

__

MONDAY, 22 APRIL

Craft Day

Every Monday, feel free to bring a snack and flask to do your craft, work, or anything to keep you productive.

@ Red Cafè, 127a High Street

15:00 – 16:00

Free entry

__

TUESDAY, 23 APRIL

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

__

WEDNESDAY, 24 APRIL

Karaoke Night

Sing your heart out.

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry

__

THURSDAY, 25 APRIL

U3A

Come and hear.

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club

10:00 – 11:00

R5 entry fee

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free entry

__

COMING SOON

Friday, 26 April – Live Music with Greg Short. Performing a wide range of rock, folk and blues covers. @ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street, Time: 18:30 – 21:30. Free entry.

Saturday, 27 April – Freedom Day Market. It’s a fundraiser event organized by Undlelazimhlophe Sustainable Community Development NPO. It’s open to local artists, crafters, and food establishments. It’s going to be a chilled, relaxed picnic vibe. Aimed to offer a family-oriented environment. @ Botanical Gardens at 09:00 – 15:00. Contact Ntuthu Blow; 076 679 7034: Undlelazimhlophe@gmail.com. R50 a stall.

Saturday, 27 April – Bargain Bonanza. The Grahamstown Bowling Club will be hosting a Bargain bonanza, clothing, household goods, plants, books, and a whole lot more. @ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Corner of African and Cawood Streets. From 9:00 to 13:00. Free entry

Saturday, 27 April – Colour Run & Fun Day. A 5km colour run. Starts Rhodes and end there, at Prospect Field. It is followed by a Fun Day with games for everyone. @ ​​Rhodes University, Prospect Field at 07:30 Registration | 09:00 Race starts. Contact Stormé on 065 860 3257. Cost R20 Adult | R10 for under 16.

Saturday, 27 April – Kaboom Night 7. Kaboom Night is a name given to events hosted by RKQC (Team Wayase) so this time it’s Kaboom part 7 which means it’s show number 7 since the movement was formed. Almost 40 Makhanda local artists are set to perform on the day and we expect entertainment from different genres such as hip-hop, reggae, afro pop, dancehall, etc. Makhanda Community will be celebrating Freedom Day with music and everyone is invited to come and enjoy local acts, no age limit, and bring children to enjoy Freedom Day. @ Soccer City/ kwa Jacky, Jacob Zuma Drive at 11:00 till late. Booking/ Contact Details: +27829600587 rkqcwayase@gmail.com. Free entry.

Sunday, 28 April – Mountain Drive Challenge. Yay- our next community event is in the diary! Join us for the 21km walk from Graeme College to Mountain Drive and return to the school. The purpose of the fundraising is to help the Observatory Museum raise money for an installation of a world-class scientific digital display. This will be the first of its kind in the Eastern Cape. Register to walk at the office by Friday 26 April. @ Graeme College. Ticket costs R50 for adults and R30 for scholars.

Wednesday, 1 May – May Day Market at Curated Chaos. Vintage, Thrift, Retro, handmade, and home-baked goods are on offer. @ 16 Cross Street at 9:00 – 14:00. Contact Robyn on 0823063807. Free entry.

Saturday, 4 May – High Tea. St Patrick’s Catholic Church hosting a High Tea. @ 47 High Street next to the Library at 14:00. Contact: Frances Hutton on 060 444 2372. Price R150pp.

Saturday, 4 May – ACVV/Hayton Fundraiser Market. Come and enjoy crafts, food & more. @ Hayton Complex Car Park & ACVV Hall Hill Street (Opposite Kelston) at 9:00 till 14:00. R120 for stall fee.

Sunday, 5 May – Music Concert. Sunday afternoon – weekend wind-down! The Kingswood College Concert Band will be entertaining guests with a light-hearted repertoire of music. Tickets are available at the door or by pre-booking via email (a.bradfield@kingswoodcollege.com). @ Commemoration Methodist Church, 43 High Street at 15:00. Booking/ Contact Details: a.bradfield@kingswoodcollege.com. Tickets (R50 for adults; R20 – for pensioners/scholars) are available at the door.

Saturday, 25 May – Carinus Annual Art Auction. Theme: Make it, Break it, Recreate It! Fun event with Designer Food, Complimentary drinks, a Quirky interior, and Wonderful Art to buy on the Main and Silent Auction. @ 84 Beaufort Street. For enquiries contact 046 6224543. Cost: R160pp.

Thursday, 30 May – Shine On! An evening of beautiful musical performances by AMP Orchestra, Kingswood Music School, and Rhodes Music Department. Buy your tickets at Food4Futures, The Red Cafe, Jacques’ Artisan Bread, Grahamstown Properties, or online at www.food4futures.co.za. @ 1820 Settlers Monument, Fountain Foyer at 18:00 – 20:00. R100 per ticket.

__

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Every Saturday

Grahamstown Feral Cat Project

We now have our bookshop where you can browse a small but nice selection of preloved books. All monies raised will go towards sterilizing feral cats and the costs of rescuing abandoned adults or kittens in foster care. All donations will be gratefully accepted and can be dropped at the shop.

@ CES building, next door to Nic’s nest at 65 African Street

09:00 – 12:00

Bernadette Emslie (073 277 0577)

R10 upwards per book (Cash only)