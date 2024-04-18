Nehawu’s first deputy president visits Makhanda, engages with town-based shop stewards’ council

By Sibongiseni Maphumulo

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) convened at the Albany Museum in Makhanda, where their first deployed deputy president, Cde Nyamela Macanda, spearheaded discussions on critical union matters.

Among the attendees were various shop stewards representing different branches of Nehawu, convened under the banner of the Nehawu Town-Based Shops Wards Council.

Max Madlingozi Region deputy secretary, Sifundo Daweti, assumed the responsibility of directing the minutes of the meeting, ensuring that every concern and resolution was meticulously recorded. Members seized the opportunity to voice their grievances and sought clarity on pertinent issues from Macanda.

The meeting, aimed at addressing workplace concerns and fostering solidarity among Nehawu members, took centre stage as Macanda emphasised the union’s commitment to advocating for the rights and welfare of workers across sectors.

As proceedings continued, Macanda addressed the assembled shop stewards on behalf of the union. The meeting served as a platform for Nehawu to sensitise its members about the recent resolutions put forth by the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), the country’s largest trade union federation.

One of the key discussion points was Cosatu’s directive for affiliated unions to rally behind the African National Congress (ANC) in the upcoming elections. Macanda emphasised the importance of unity within the labour movement and urged Nehawu members to align themselves with Cosatu’s resolution to support the ANC. Macanda reiterated Nehawu’s commitment to advocating for the rights and interests of workers across various sectors. “As shop stewards, we have a responsibility to ensure workers’ voices are heard and their concerns addressed,” she stated.

Throughout the session, Nehawu members voiced their concerns and sought clarity on various workplace issues. Macanda responded to their queries, providing insights and reassurances where necessary. The interactive nature of the meeting allowed for open dialogue, enabling members to articulate their grievances and receive satisfactory responses.

One significant point raised by Nehawu members was the need for consistent engagement and support from union leadership at the regional level. They emphasised the importance of regular visits and interactions, cautioning against the perception of occasional appearances only during election periods, which could be misconstrued as campaigning for the ANC.

Macanda assured union members of its commitment to maintaining a constant presence and providing support across all regions, irrespective of political cycles. She reiterated the union’s dedication to serving its members and fostering a conducive environment for meaningful engagement and advocacy.

As the country gears up for the upcoming elections, Nehawu’s engagement with Cosatu resolutions signals a concerted effort by the labour movement to shape the socio-political landscape and advocate for workers’ rights nationwide.

As the meeting concluded, Nehawu members expressed satisfaction with the discussions held and the clarifications provided by Macanda. The event served as a testament to the union’s unwavering commitment to representing the interests of workers and promoting solidarity within its ranks.