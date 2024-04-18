Alicedale United Women too good for Rhodes while Klipfotein edged Tigers

By Chesley Daniels

Alicedale United Women Rugby Club put in a sterling performance with an impressive and dominant 29-0 over hosts Rhodes Women in a friendly rugby encounter played at Rhodes University Great Field on Saturday, 20 April 2024.

In other Club Friendly fixtures, Rhodes 1st XV lost 10-40 against Sol Plaatje University, while Klipfontein narrowly defeated Ndlambe Tigers 27-24.

Rhodes Women vs Alicedale United Women – Rhodes Great Field

The two sides played in the main curtain-raiser for the Rhodes vs Sol Plaatje on Saturday in front of a large crowd at the Great Field. Alicedale United once again proved to be the top women’s rugby team in the region and champs of the Sarah Baartman District whilst also ranked number 2 in the Eastern Province Rugby Union behind KWARU.

The visitors were rampant from the kickoff and showed flames to the Rhodes outfit, dominating all facets of the game. The skill and talent of the Alicedale Women were just too classy for the students, and they played some entertaining running rugby with their speedy backs. Their forwards laid the foundations up front and executed quality ball possession for their skilful backs, who scored exciting long-distance tries. In the end, Alicedale United proved too strong for their counterparts and ran in five tries in their convincing 29-0 win.

Bridgette Coetzee was awarded the Woman of the Match Award for her all-round brilliance by scoring two excellent tries and converting two. She was rock solid both on attack and defence.

Point Scorers For Alicedale United:

Tries: Bridgette Coetzee (X2), Meldonique Kriel, Ntombozuko Kondile, Zondi Vane

Conversions: Bridgette Coetzee (X2)

Rhodes 1ST vs Sol Plaatje – Great Field

The students came up against a highly spirited Sol Plaatje side fired up from the outset. The game was played in excellent spirit, was very physical and brutal, and highly intense. Rhodes made numerous enforced errors during the game and also lost scoring opportunities in the process. However, the visitors worked much harder and capitalised on the mistakes of the home team by putting points on the board when it mattered. The visitor’s back line proved very dangerous on attack with the ball in hand and played well throughout the game. Rhodes’s mistakes cost them dearly, while their defensive system let them down at times.

In the end, the visitors showed more composure and claimed a clinical 40-10 win, scoring six tries against the two of Rhodes.

Klipfontein United vs Ndlambe Tigers – Never Quit Stadium

Tigers travelled to the House of Pain in Klipfontein to take on the host in their friendly rugby encounter on Saturday afternoon. This was the first preseason game for the Tigers, whilst United lost both their friendlies against Kowie United. Tigers came with intent to upset the hosts, but it was the magic of speedster Dylan Graaf, the winger for United, who bagged a brace of tries with his blistering pace out wide. The Tigers’ big and powerful forwards looked very dangerous up front and came hard at the home side. United’s speedy backs came to the party and produced fireworks by giving the ball a lot of air, especially in open play. The scrums were big and scrappy from both sides, but the game was played in a very good spirit and highly competitive and the decent local crowd were entertained by some exciting and good rugby that was played on the day.

United felt the pressure in the second half as the visitors came hard at them and almost caused an upset in their own backyard, with Ruwahl Jansen keeping them in the game with his accurate boot. Credit to United, who kept their composure and solid defence that prevented the Tigers from scoring. A hard-fought 27-23 win in the end by United saw them claiming their first win for the season.

Points Scorers:

United –

Tries: Dylan Graaf (X2), Denver Miles, Roche Van Rensburg

Conversions: Elrin Jacobs, Junaid Van Rensburg

Tigers –

Try: Gwentze Donile

Penalties: Ruwahl Jansen (X6)

Man of the Match

The talented speedster Dylan Graaf of Klipfontein United proved why he is so highly rated with his explosive and blistering pace on attack. He scored two brilliant tries and was also a headache with his solid defence.