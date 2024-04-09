A tribute to Prof Rupert and Erna Mayr

By Richard Mayr

Austrian-born Prof Rupert Erich Olaf Matthaus Mayr and Erna Luise Anna Mayr, who were husband and wife and mom and dad to us, his three sons, Erich, Bernhard, and me, Richard, made a significant contribution to awareness and enjoyment of classical music, particularly to the Eastern Cape. Rupert passed away on 2 June 2022, and Erna on 22 March 2024.

Rupert Erich Olaf Matthaus Mayr was born in Linz, Austria on 1 April 1926. He was an only child and, at age four, started studying the piano and organ, plus the theory of music. One of Franz Liszt’s pupils taught Rupert, who happened to be the wife of August Gollerich, the official biographer of Anton Bruckner. He also studied the clarinet and violin as a young man. After the war, he joined a choir whose choir mistress would play at Rupert and Erna’s (my mom) wedding.

In 1945, Rupert enrolled at the Conservatorium in Linz, where he attained an Organ Diploma with distinction two years later. In 1953, he graduated at the Innsbruck University with a DPhil in Musicology and History of Art. He later wrote his doctoral thesis on the “History of Organ Building in Upper Austria”. In 1953, he enrolled at the Mozarteum in Salzburg for a course in conducting. It was whilst he was a member of the Linz Cathedral Choir that he noticed a young, pretty soprano singer whom he married in early 1955. In the same year, Dr Georg Gruber, then HOD of the Music Department of Rhodes, travelled to Salzburg, where he met Rupert and was offered a lecturer position at Rhodes. Having arrived in a foreign country was extremely daunting since, besides not being fluent in English, life was very different in so many aspects in SA. They soon settled in and loved the South African culture and way of life.

Even though this was supposed to be a five-year stint, it turned out to be a lifelong one. Dad was always at the university teaching and growing the number of students enrolling at the Music Department. He ploughed all his efforts into introducing classical music in its many forms and shapes over the years. Rupert obtained his doctorate in 1970 and soon thereafter was awarded his Professorship and became HOD of the Music Department in 1973.

During this time, Rupert, being a great lover of choral music, found an opportunity to train young students to grow the Rhodes Chamber Choir, resulting in the choir performing throughout South Africa with packed audiences cheering them on, with many accolades being bestowed on them. Rupert was instrumental in developing the Music Department into two levels: the first was for the education of students to become teachers, and the second was to study musicology. He introduced the HAM course, which was known as the “History and Appreciation of Music” course, which attracted students from all faculties. Rupert also held the position of music advisor to the SABC for 12 years in the Eastern Cape as he had an inert passion for broadcasting.

For many years, he also wrote and compiled programmes dealing with many different composers and their works. One such publication was Musicus. As an accomplished pianist, Rupert has given many concerts and recitals with orchestras. He was highly regarded as one of the best pianists and accompanists in South Africa. He accompanied Erna and the likes of Jean Pierre Rampal, Norman Bailey, Werner Nel and Eva Tamassy, amongst others.

Prof, as he was affectionately known by friends and students dedicated 32 years of his life to the upliftment of classical music not only in the Eastern Cape but to South Africa as a whole. In his later years, he still wrote many critique articles for newspapers (Herald, Evening News, Grocotts Mail, etc.). He was often asked to be a music examiner for many music competitions and would travel throughout the country. Many prestigious accolades were bestowed on Rupert, and one particularly to mention was the “Award of Recognition by the Eastern Cape Philharmonic Society.”

Erna Luise Anna Mayr nee Brandl was born on 26 March 1929. She was one of two children, being the eldest of the siblings. At the age of 15, Erna was the youngest member of the Linz Cathedral Choir. The choir travelled throughout Europe and was an acclaimed choir in Austria. Her first singing lessons were at the Linz Conservatory, and later, Erna studied at the Mozarteum Academy in Salzburg. She spent her early years as a primary school teacher in Austria before she met Rupert. In 1995, after their marriage and subsequent move to South Africa, she joined the Rhodes Chamber Choir as a sopranist. She had singing lessons with Robert Selly, Nellie Du Toit and Georg Van Der Spuy, where she perfected her singing skills.

Later on, Erna assisted Rupert in teaching singing at the university, with many students praising her for her teaching skills and contribution to classical music. Erna sang at many recitals and was better known as a soloist sopranist singer, often being accompanied by Rupert, amongst others. Her favourite songs were typical Austrian folk songs, which she sang in a rich, beautiful tone and with superb musicality. Mom continued with her singing lessons into her late 70’s. She and dad were married for almost 70 years.