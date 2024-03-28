Rhodes Law Faculty mourns the passing of student Thembelani Ncube

By Linda Pona

The passing of 26-year-old Rhodes University Law student Thembelani Ncube on 1 January 2024, while trying to save a 12-year-old from drowning at Sonwabe Beach in Cape Town, is described by many as a shock and devastating loss.

“He was a good friend, brother, tutor, and student to many Rhodes students and staff. We are saddened and hurt about his passing; we wish the world could have seen what a great person he would have been,” read the invitation to his memorial service, which was held last Friday, 22 February.

A collection of photos projected on the wall of the Moot Room at the Rhodes University Law Faculty were indicative of the life that Thembelani lived, which his friend and classmate, Precious Katame, encapsulates as “an impeccable work ethic”. Prof. Helena van Coller, Deputy Dean in the Faculty of Law at Rhodes University, describes Thembelani as a good friend and, more importantly, “Thembelani was a hero.”

Sharing similar sentiments, Thembelani’s supervisor, Prof Graham Glover, says that he took the news of his passing very hard because of the motivated, passionate, hard worker with a promising future and, more importantly, a kind individual Thembelani was. “It should be a bitter irony that his kindness lost him his life.”

Glover continued speaking about the moral choice Themba made in saving a friend’s life because, as a legal practitioner, one is aware of the law of delict that states if you see a passerby drowning, one has no legal obligation to help. “But what the law requires is different from the moral compass…Thembelani made the moral choice, the choice to drop everything to assist a friend; he can rest knowing he did an extraordinary thing that most people if we are honest, would not have done.”

While mourners spoke of the tragedy of Thembelani’s end, his close friend, Megan Goliath, with whom Thembelani shared the same Christian faith, said during the service that “God is intentional and purposeful in everything He does.”

“How old was Jesus when he read scriptures at the temple with the elders? 12.”

“How many tribes of Israel were there? 12.”

“How many disciples did Jesus have? 12.”

“For how many years did the woman suffer before she touched his garment? 12 years.”

“How many stones did Elijah take to make an altar for The Lord? 12 stones.”

“How many baskets of bread and fish were there to feed 5000 after Jesus blessed the bread and the fish? 12 broken pieces.”

“According to The Book of Revelations, how many crops of fruit does the Tree of Life have? 12.”

“How many hours of daylight are there, according to Jesus? 12.”

“Do you know who was also 12? The boy Thembelani saved at the beach on 1 January 2024 drowned at Sonwabe Beach, a few hours after celebrating his deceased mother’s heavenly birthday.”

Goliath went on to describe Thembelani as a “remarkable soul”.

“To many of us, he was more than just a friend; he was a confidant, protector, keeper of our deepest secrets and a brother in Christ. Thembelani’s presence in our lives was a blessing beyond measure because he was not only a source of strength but also a steadfast reminder of our worth and boundless love of our creator.”

“Knowing his wisdom and empathy would always provide solace; he listened without judgement, offering comfort and support.”

Like the other speakers, she spoke about his ambition and “passion” for chess, volleyball and his studies.

Goliath adds that the Master of Laws student was a “Brother in Christ, a faithful servant of God whose life exemplified love, forgiveness and compassion…He lived his life with purpose and spread joy wherever he went.”

Student development and support officer Eric Offei says that like many greats before him who did not live long, Thembelani made an impact, “something that we can never forget.”

“It’s been 3 months since Thembelani passed, but everyone sitting here is still struggling to understand what happened and why it had to be him. So I think the life that he lived is a testament that you do not need to live very long, but it is about the impact that you make,” said Ofei.

Social engagement officer Donne van der Westhuizen sang a song during the memorial service to honour Thembelani’s life. She also gave a tribute to him, stating, “I have always profoundly admired Thembelani’s work ethic, determination, enthusiasm and humility in all spheres of his life. No words can genuinely encapsulate how extraordinary Thembelani was.”

She adds that he often created the fondest memories and considered him a “brilliant friend and brother.”

“He was so incredibly selfless with the biggest heart. He lived his life to the fullest and succeeded in everything he did with so much gratitude and the biggest smile.”

“What a great honour for our paths to have crossed in this lifetime. I will miss him a lot. Rest in eternal peace with the Lord Thembelani.”

In her final words, Van Coller says: “If you want to honour his memory, work hard, study hard and be kind.”