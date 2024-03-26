Moodship delights audiences at Red Café

By Migcobo Majali

On Wednesday, 20 March, music enthusiasts gathered to watch the electrifying, critically acclaimed Moodship, also known as Gary Thomas, grace the stage at the Red Café in Makhanda, which holds a lot of history for the musician, being a place he has performed the most shows primarily due to the National Arts Festival. Anticipation filled the air as eager attendees waited for Moodship’s ethereal cords to mark the beginning of his eighth out of 17 shows in his South African tour after a five-year break.

Taking centre stage in a dimly lit set, Moodship wasted no time captivating audiences with his unique and groundbreaking sound. His presence was not just seen but also welcomed by the audience, who were enthralled by the melodies he produced with his guitar.

What distinguishes Moodship’s performance is his ability to effortlessly engage with his crowd, allowing them to be more than just spectators but essential participants of the artistry that happens before them. The show becomes more than just a concert but a shared experience as the audience is immersed in the musical moment. This goes beyond the performance itself; in his recollections of past shows and interactions with audience members, anecdotes of his creative processes, and strange songwriting inspirations, Moodship keeps the audience hooked.

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail, Moodship says, “In terms of themes in music, I always like to just play whatever I’m interested in, in the moment. So just a lot of new sounds and sounds, I think, work and give it a lot of diversity and as many different types and styles of music as I can to make it fun for me and everyone else.”

Moodship accurately describes his music as “diverse” and “explorative”, with the intention of his unpredictable sounds leaving his audience feeling as though they have embarked on a captivating journey. While the show was planned with a setlist, Moodship did not shy away from his experimental side, solidifying the spontaneous nature of the musician.

“I like to improvise a lot within certain songs, and that kind of helps me to have fun, and there’s like an energy when you’re on stage,” he says, adding, “It’s a bit of like an adrenaline thing; where you have to ride the wave, you know, and that’s like a fun part of that.”

Moodship continues the rest of his South African tour with a few stops in Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng Province. The tour’s last show will take place at The Bioscope in Johannesburg on 6 April 2024.