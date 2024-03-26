From tradition to transformation

By Lincoln Morton

The Black Power Station’s groundbreaking visual arts installation, UBuhlanti: The Solution-Orientated Platform Experience, has drawn to a close, leaving in its wake a trail of inspiration, dialogue, and community empowerment. Over the course of a week-long exhibition, from 14 to 21 March, Makhanda’s vibrant artistic community came together to showcase their talents and engage in meaningful conversations about the role of art in society.

Curated by Xolile “X” Madinda, founder of The Black Power Station (TBPS), UBuhlanti transcended the traditional boundaries of art exhibitions, aiming to spark social change and foster a sense of unity within the community. From captivating paintings and sculptures to thought-provoking performances and craftwork, the exhibition celebrated the diverse talents of Makhanda-based artists across various mediums.

Madinda, known for his conscious approach to art curation, emphasised the importance of showcasing African culture, particularly the amaXhosa culture, and its ability to bring people together even in the face of pain. He described UBuhlanti as a means to “create a harmonious community through artistry,” highlighting the transformative power of artistic expression to bridge divides and foster understanding.

Moreover, Madinda was intentional about the timing of the event, which coincided with Human Rights Day. Drawing connections between the holiday and UBuhlanti, Madinda underscored the event’s commitment to promoting social justice and inclusivity through art.

He expressed gratitude for the overwhelming success of UBuhlanti, acknowledging his team’s efforts in making the event possible. “I am overwhelmed by the response to UBuhlanti and am immensely grateful to my team for their dedication and hard work,” said Madinda.

“This event would not have been possible without their tireless efforts.”

Madinda also praised the collaboration with students, who played a crucial role in bringing UBuhlanti to life. He noted that their enthusiasm and dedication were instrumental in the success of the exhibition.

UBuhlanti culminated in a spectacular final exhibition that left attendees inspired and moved. As a journalist covering the event, I had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the transformative power of art in fostering dialogue, community engagement, and social change.

Among the highlights of the final event was a captivating performance by Wamkelwa Nkone and her band, whose soulful melodies and powerful lyrics resonated with the audience. Accompanied by Sibongile Tsoni and Mbulelo Mriba, Wamkelwa’s performance showcased her unique blend of traditional spiritual sounds and jazz influences, all infused with her deep-rooted connection to African spirituality.

In an interview with Grocott’s Mail following her performance, Wamkelwa shared that her family and day-to-day life experiences serve as inspiration for her music. With a lineage deeply embedded in African spirituality, both her mother and grandfather were traditional healers; Wamkelwa’s music serves as a celebration of her heritage and a testament to the rich cultural tapestry of South Africa.

“I am so rooted in African spirituality,” Wamkelwa remarked.

“My music is a reflection of that connection, blending traditional spiritual sounds with contemporary influences like jazz. It’s a way for me to honour my ancestors and keep our traditions alive.”

Wamkelwa expressed gratitude for the turnout at UBuhlanti, admitting that she did not expect such a warm reception.

Her performance, characterised by seamless harmonies and heartfelt lyrics, served as a poignant reminder of the importance of preserving and celebrating African culture.

One of the attendees, Mihlali Mabo, described Wamkelwa’s performance as beautiful and “otherworldly,” noting the ethereal quality of her vocals and the depth of emotion conveyed through her music.

Mabo’s sentiments echoed those of many in the audience, who were moved by the transcendent power of Wamkelwa’s performance to transport them to another realm. “As Africans, we must take pride in our culture and our religion before we become extinct,”

Wamkelwa told the crowd at the end of her performance. “That’s the purpose of my music, to uplift and inspire, to remind us of who we are and where we come from.”

As UBuhlanti concludes, its legacy continues to resonate throughout Makhanda and beyond. Through the transformative power of art, The Black Power Station has succeeded in fostering dialogue, inspiring change, and building a more inclusive and harmonious community.