What’s On – 14 – 21 March

POP-UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/REPEAT EVENTS

Thursday, 14 March – Thursday, 21 March

Ubuhlanti: The Solution-Oriented Platform Experience

There will be an exhibition and panel discussions from various collaborators. The platform experience will have a visual art installation showcasing various mediums such as painting, sculpture, print-making, performance, beadwork, and craft by our Makhanda-based artists. This will also be a networking opportunity for industry professionals, practitioners, and scholars to come together to exchange ideas and explore alternative modes of being.

@ The Black Power Station, Industrial Area

RSVP at your earliest convenience

For more info, contact 0824113404 or theblackpowerstation@gmail.com

Ubuhlanti lineup:

Thursday, 14 March

Dr. Nqevu

12:00

Free entry

Sunday, 17 March

Mthunzikazi

13:30

Free entry

Sunday, 17 March

Devine Imibono

18:00

R100

Sunday, 17 March

Sandla Somphefumlo

18:00

R100

Tuesday, 19 March

Umakhulu Nolwazi Lwenkaba

16:30 – 18:00

Free entry

Tuesday, 19 March

Zane – Songs of the Calabash

18:00

R100

Thursday, 21 March

Wamkelwa

Isingqi Sakwantu – The African Music Experience.

17:00

R100

Thursday, 21 – Saturday, 23 March

The Unexpected Guest

The newly formed Makhanda Players present The Unexpected Guest by Agatha Christie. A traditional whodunnit with fun twists and turns.

@ Foundation Hall, Kingswood College

19:00 all nights | 14:00 & 19:00 on Saturday

Booking/ Contact Details: Quicket

R80 adults | R50 pensioners, scholars, and students

__

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY, 14 MARCH

U3A

Professor Santy Daya will be telling us about Parkinson’s disease, a topic on which he has conducted a deal of research. Santy gave an excellent talk on Alzheimer’s disease at a very well-attended open meeting at Brookshaw last week.

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club

10:00 – 11:00

R5 entry fee

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free entry

WESSA Talk

Makhanda Branch, celebrating the theme “Water” in 2024, invites one and all to the Chris Nair talk, titled “Makana Emergency Water Capacity Intervention Program 2024: a means of long-term sustainability” Chris Nair’s talk will highlight the important water supply issues currently experienced by everyone in the Grahamstown’s community.

@ Amazwi Auditorium, South African Museum of Literature, 25A Worcester Street

18:30

Adults R10 | Students R5 | Scholars Free | Wine per glass is R15

__

FRIDAY, 15 MARCH

Live Music with Greg Short

Join Greg Short as he performs a wide range of Rock, Folk and Blues covers.

@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street

18:00 – 21:00

For more info, contact 0466222324

Free entry

Harry Potter Quiz Night with Robyn

A fun night out with prizes for the winning team as well as the best-dressed person or couple. Quiz and dinner.

@ Red Cafe, 127a High Street, Upstairs

18:00

Contact: 0832951982 or 0466228384

R25 for Quiz only | R150 for Quiz and themed dinner | Other menu options available

Karaoke Night for St Patrick’s Day

Come and join us for this special edition of karaoke night, with free drinks to be won.

@ SSS, 19b New Street

21:00

Free entry

Prayer Vigil

The “Lighting the Way” vigil is a moment of prayer aimed at bringing the Rhodes University community together in a spirit of unity and healing. In light of recent events that have caused division and hurt, including NSFAS issues, mental health concerns, and registration crises for undergraduates and postgraduates, this vigil seeks to provide a space for reflection, support, and solidarity. By coming together this way, we hope to foster a sense of belonging and togetherness among students, staff, and the broader community. Additionally, we mourn the passing of Ayanda Kota, a third-year postgraduate student in the Faculty of Humanities and a well-known activist in and around Makhanda. Ayanda was more than just a student; he was a champion of the poor and a key partner in numerous student protests, including #feesmustfall, #RUReferenceList, 8 May, and water protests. We stand together to pay tribute to him through a moment of silence during the vigil.

@ RU Drostdy Lawns

18:00 19:00

Free entry

Weekend Groove Sessions With Panda Music

A gathering of friends with the sole purpose of letting loose and having fun!

Come down and enjoy the mouth-watering food Oldies has to offer. There’s nothing like great drink specials after a meal made with love!

@ Olde 65, 65 New Street

18:00 – 02:00

Free entry

__

SATURDAY, 16 MARCH

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

07:45 for 08:00

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

Free entry

Aerobics Marathon

To raise funds for toiletries for needy learners under the Sophumelela Youth Development Programme.

@ Rhodes Health Suite

08:00

Contact 0766999909

R50 entry fee

The Rap-Akademy: Jungle East Cape Rap Battles

Rap-Akademy is a hip-hop institution that hosts live concerts and a radio show founded by Azlan Makalima and Shepxrd. It is a platform for hip-hop artists to showcase skills and talents and engage in music industry-related concerns. This week, we host battle emcees and rappers on one stage.

@ The Vic, New Street

13:00 – 18:00

Contact Azlan Makalima – 0733308139

Free entry

Red Rent Party

This week’s Rent Party vibe… MyKindaFunny is doing a live comedy performance during the HipHop.

@ Red Cafe

17:00 – 21:00

Contact: 0832951982 or 0466228384

R50 gets you a free drink and entry

Kingswood College Hospice Music Trivia Dinner

The Kingswood College Concert Band has supported Hospice annually since 2010! Last year’s event (a Music Trivia evening) was enjoyed by all who attended, so we are doing it again this year. All funds raised go to Grahamstown & Sunshine Coast Hospice.

@ Kingswood College High-Performance Centre, Burton Street

19:00

Contact Alke Bradfield at a.bradfield@kingswoodcollege.com to book

Tickets R150 pp|R1500 per table of 10 guests

The Dynamic Duo: Homecoming 2.0

Come and enjoy some live music with the Dynamic Duo Lindsay G and Duane Walters.

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:00 – 23:00

R50 entry fee

__

SUNDAY, 17 MARCH

Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Join us for a local hike in Makhanda, for a distance of 5km – 8km.

@ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)

07:00

Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712

Free entry

Celebrating St Patrick’s Day

Time to put on your green, and no need to cook. Enjoy Braai, salad, and pudding. Bring your own drinks, glasses, cutlery, plates, camping chairs, or blankets.

@ St Patrick’s Church, 47 Hill Street (next to the library)

12:00 to 15:00

Bookings essential Contact Details: 082 802 2391 or 0828550015

R120 per person

__

MONDAY, 18 MARCH

Bring Your Craft

Weekly time to hang out and enjoy crafting and company.

@ Red Cafe, 127a High Street, Upstairs

15:00 – 18:00

Contact Lou on 0832951982 or 0466228384

Free entry

__

TUESDAY, 19 MARCH

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed



Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

19:00

Table bookings: 046 622 5002

R40 per person (Cash only)

__

WEDNESDAY, 20 MARCH

DFA Screening:!Aitsa

Dane Dodds’ documentary! Aitsa is an immersive journey that transcends the boundaries of tradition, science, and spirituality. The film explores the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) project in the Karoo, which seeks to unravel the mysteries of the universe through radio astronomy. However, it is not merely a scientific exploration, as Dodds takes the viewer on a historical expedition, delving into the traditional roots of the Khoi and San populations of the region. Through the film’s lens, we witness the enigmatic convergence of scientific and traditional knowledge as we are reminded of the sacred value that the land holds for the early inhabitants. The film’s loving portrayal of the Karoo landscape serves as a poignant reminder that the history and traditions of a place are intertwined with its scientific discoveries. Dodds’ curious direction invites us to reflect on the fine line between the exploration of modern science and ancestral practices whilst also bringing into question the juxtaposition of cultures in a most captivating and compassionate documentary. Screenings are organized by the Documentary Filmmakers Association as part of their docLOVE project in collaboration with Alette Schoon from the School of Journalism and Media Studies, Rhodes University. docLOVE is supported by PESP4 and the National Film and Video Foundation.

@ Amazwi Museum, 25A Worcester Street

18:00

For bookings: https://bit.ly/3vgnkCb | See film trailer: https://vimeo.com/808289702 | More info on the film: https://www.aitsafilm.com/

Free entry

Moodship (Aka Gary Thomas) SA Live Show

Moodship is a highly celebrated, award-winning South African singer and musician. His enigmatic style blends rich, moody songwriting with various alternative guitar techniques and precision multi-tasking. Moodship has toured all over South Africa, Kenya, England, Spain, The Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Czech Republic, Belgium and France. He is known for his diverse performances that can go from the beautifully cinematic to the energetically virtuosic in seconds. He is an award-winning live performer and music producer for film, documentary, TV, and theatre. He recently won his second Standard Bank Ovation Award for his 7 concert run at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda, South Africa. In September 2022, Moodship toured and performed concerts in Kenya around Nairobi and Lamu Island. His last European tour was in 2017. His newest EP, ‘Incandescent’, was released on 4 August 2023.

@ Red Cafè, 127 High Street

18:00 – 20:00 Dinner | 20:00 Music

For more info, contact 083 295 1982

Ticket price: R120 https://qkt.io/NYaund

Karaoke Night

Sing your heart out.

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry

__

THURSDAY, 21 MARCH

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free entry

__

COMING SOON

Friday, 22 March – Sunday, 24 March – Bathurst Agricultural Show. @ Showgrounds, Bathurst. For more info, contact: 0636855117. Free entry

Sunday, 24 March – Diamond Is Forever. “Diamond Is Forever”, the acclaimed Neil Diamond tribute show, has played over 60 sold-out shows from the KZN Coast and Midlands to Bloemfontein and the Eastern Cape over the last year. Textured with anecdotal nuggets from Neil’s life story, the highly entertaining show charts the lonely Brooklyn boy’s voyage from obscurity to Pop stardom, celebrating his greatest hit songs along the way with style, passion, and panache. Starring vastly accomplished artists Paul Spence, Kath McClelland & Charles Webster, this powerful Neil Diamond tribute is devised & directed by Paul. @ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street at 17:00. For bookings, contact Mike on 0824773689. Tickets cost R100.

Tuesday, 26 March (and every Wednesday until 9 April) – Business4Better. A series of Talks about different aspects of starting or growing your own business – from the informal industry to commercial enterprises with Rhodes Business School. @ RUCE 5 Prince Alfred Street at 14:00 – 16:00. Booking/ Contact Details: Thandiwe ruce@ru.ac.za. Free entry.

Friday, 29 – Sunday, 31 March – Pony Camp. Learning to ride a horse and care for a horse over the Easter weekend. @ Drewlands Farm (between Salem and Alexandria). For Booking/ Contact Details: Ruchaan – 061 676 8008 or Shana – 078 201 3579. Price: R2500 (meals and accommodation included).

Thursday, 30 May – Shine On! An evening of beautiful musical performances by AMP Orchestra, Kingswood Music School, and Rhodes Music Department. Buy your tickets at Food4Futures, The Red Cafe, Jacques’ Artisan Bread, Grahamstown Properties, or online at www.food4futures.co.za. @ 1820 Settlers Monument, Fountain Foyer at 18:00 – 20:00. R100 per ticket.

__

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Every Saturday

Grahamstown Feral Cat Project

We now have our bookshop where you can browse a small but nice selection of preloved books. All monies raised will go towards sterilizing feral cats and the costs of rescuing abandoned adults or kittens in foster care. All donations will be gratefully accepted and can be dropped at the shop.

@ CES building, next door to Nic’s nest at 65 African Street

09:00 – 12:00

Bernadette Emslie (073 277 0577)

R10 upwards per book (Cash only)

Fridays | 23 February – 22 March

Stations of the Cross

Prepare for Easter in a significant way. Meditation during Lent.

@ ST Patricks Church, 47 Hill Street

06:30 – 7:00

Free entry

Mondays – Saturdays

Smash’s Burgers

“Craving a burger made with love? Look no further than OMG Smash’d in Makhanda.”

@ 11b New Street

WhatsApp 0614163650 | cj.omgsmashd@gmail.com

R35 Original | R50 Double Smash | R65 Triple Smash