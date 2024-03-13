What’s On – 14 – 21 March

Stay in the loop with the latest and join the MEW WhatsApp group!
POP-UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/REPEAT EVENTS
Thursday, 14 March – Thursday, 21 March
Ubuhlanti: The Solution-Oriented Platform Experience
There will be an exhibition and panel discussions from various collaborators. The platform experience will have a visual art installation showcasing various mediums such as painting, sculpture, print-making, performance, beadwork, and craft by our Makhanda-based artists. This will also be a networking opportunity for industry professionals, practitioners, and scholars to come together to exchange ideas and explore alternative modes of being.
@ The Black Power Station, Industrial Area
RSVP at your earliest convenience
For more info, contact 0824113404 or theblackpowerstation@gmail.com
Ubuhlanti lineup:
Thursday, 14 March
Dr. Nqevu
12:00
Free entry
Sunday, 17 March
Mthunzikazi
13:30
Free entry
Sunday, 17 March
Devine Imibono
18:00
R100
Sunday, 17 March
Sandla Somphefumlo
18:00
R100
Tuesday, 19 March
Umakhulu Nolwazi Lwenkaba
16:30 – 18:00
Free entry
Tuesday, 19 March
Zane – Songs of the Calabash
18:00
R100
Thursday, 21 March
Wamkelwa
Isingqi Sakwantu – The African Music Experience.
17:00
R100
Thursday, 21 – Saturday, 23 March
The Unexpected Guest
The newly formed Makhanda Players present The Unexpected Guest by Agatha Christie. A traditional whodunnit with fun twists and turns.
@ Foundation Hall, Kingswood College
19:00 all nights | 14:00 & 19:00 on Saturday
Booking/ Contact Details: Quicket
R80 adults | R50 pensioners, scholars, and students
__
THIS WEEK
THURSDAY, 14 MARCH
U3A
Professor Santy Daya will be telling us about Parkinson’s disease, a topic on which he has conducted a deal of research. Santy gave an excellent talk on Alzheimer’s disease at a very well-attended open meeting at Brookshaw last week.
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club
10:00 – 11:00
R5 entry fee
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322
R15 non-members | R10 members
Thursday Pool Competition
@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
18:30 – 19:00
Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689
Free entry
WESSA Talk
Makhanda Branch, celebrating the theme “Water” in 2024, invites one and all to the Chris Nair talk, titled “Makana Emergency Water Capacity Intervention Program 2024: a means of long-term sustainability” Chris Nair’s talk will highlight the important water supply issues currently experienced by everyone in the Grahamstown’s community.
@ Amazwi Auditorium, South African Museum of Literature, 25A Worcester Street
18:30
Adults R10 | Students R5 | Scholars Free | Wine per glass is R15
__
FRIDAY, 15 MARCH
Live Music with Greg Short
Join Greg Short as he performs a wide range of Rock, Folk and Blues covers.
@ The Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street
18:00 – 21:00
For more info, contact 0466222324
Free entry
Harry Potter Quiz Night with Robyn
A fun night out with prizes for the winning team as well as the best-dressed person or couple. Quiz and dinner.
@ Red Cafe, 127a High Street, Upstairs
18:00
Contact: 0832951982 or 0466228384
R25 for Quiz only | R150 for Quiz and themed dinner | Other menu options available
Karaoke Night for St Patrick’s Day
Come and join us for this special edition of karaoke night, with free drinks to be won.
@ SSS, 19b New Street
21:00
Free entry
Prayer Vigil
The “Lighting the Way” vigil is a moment of prayer aimed at bringing the Rhodes University community together in a spirit of unity and healing. In light of recent events that have caused division and hurt, including NSFAS issues, mental health concerns, and registration crises for undergraduates and postgraduates, this vigil seeks to provide a space for reflection, support, and solidarity. By coming together this way, we hope to foster a sense of belonging and togetherness among students, staff, and the broader community. Additionally, we mourn the passing of Ayanda Kota, a third-year postgraduate student in the Faculty of Humanities and a well-known activist in and around Makhanda. Ayanda was more than just a student; he was a champion of the poor and a key partner in numerous student protests, including #feesmustfall, #RUReferenceList, 8 May, and water protests. We stand together to pay tribute to him through a moment of silence during the vigil.
@ RU Drostdy Lawns
18:00 19:00
Free entry
Weekend Groove Sessions With Panda Music
A gathering of friends with the sole purpose of letting loose and having fun!
Come down and enjoy the mouth-watering food Oldies has to offer. There’s nothing like great drink specials after a meal made with love!
@ Olde 65, 65 New Street
18:00 – 02:00
Free entry
__
SATURDAY, 16 MARCH
Parkrun
5km run or walk
Family-friendly
Dogs on leads are welcome
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
07:45 for 08:00
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
Free entry
Aerobics Marathon
To raise funds for toiletries for needy learners under the Sophumelela Youth Development Programme.
@ Rhodes Health Suite
08:00
Contact 0766999909
R50 entry fee
The Rap-Akademy: Jungle East Cape Rap Battles
Rap-Akademy is a hip-hop institution that hosts live concerts and a radio show founded by Azlan Makalima and Shepxrd. It is a platform for hip-hop artists to showcase skills and talents and engage in music industry-related concerns. This week, we host battle emcees and rappers on one stage.
@ The Vic, New Street
13:00 – 18:00
Contact Azlan Makalima – 0733308139
Free entry
Red Rent Party
This week’s Rent Party vibe… MyKindaFunny is doing a live comedy performance during the HipHop.
@ Red Cafe
17:00 – 21:00
Contact: 0832951982 or 0466228384
R50 gets you a free drink and entry
Kingswood College Hospice Music Trivia Dinner
The Kingswood College Concert Band has supported Hospice annually since 2010! Last year’s event (a Music Trivia evening) was enjoyed by all who attended, so we are doing it again this year. All funds raised go to Grahamstown & Sunshine Coast Hospice.
@ Kingswood College High-Performance Centre, Burton Street
19:00
Contact Alke Bradfield at a.bradfield@kingswoodcollege.com to book
Tickets R150 pp|R1500 per table of 10 guests
The Dynamic Duo: Homecoming 2.0
Come and enjoy some live music with the Dynamic Duo Lindsay G and Duane Walters.
@ SSS, 19b New Street
20:00 – 23:00
R50 entry fee
__
SUNDAY, 17 MARCH
Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew
Join us for a local hike in Makhanda, for a distance of 5km – 8km.
@ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)
07:00
Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712
Free entry
Celebrating St Patrick’s Day
Time to put on your green, and no need to cook. Enjoy Braai, salad, and pudding. Bring your own drinks, glasses, cutlery, plates, camping chairs, or blankets.
@ St Patrick’s Church, 47 Hill Street (next to the library)
12:00 to 15:00
Bookings essential Contact Details: 082 802 2391 or 0828550015
R120 per person
__
MONDAY, 18 MARCH
Bring Your Craft
Weekly time to hang out and enjoy crafting and company.
@ Red Cafe, 127a High Street, Upstairs
15:00 – 18:00
Contact Lou on 0832951982 or 0466228384
Free entry
__
TUESDAY, 19 MARCH
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed
Pub Quiz
Join us for a fun evening of trivia
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
19:00
Table bookings: 046 622 5002
R40 per person (Cash only)
__
WEDNESDAY, 20 MARCH
DFA Screening:!Aitsa
Dane Dodds’ documentary! Aitsa is an immersive journey that transcends the boundaries of tradition, science, and spirituality. The film explores the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) project in the Karoo, which seeks to unravel the mysteries of the universe through radio astronomy. However, it is not merely a scientific exploration, as Dodds takes the viewer on a historical expedition, delving into the traditional roots of the Khoi and San populations of the region. Through the film’s lens, we witness the enigmatic convergence of scientific and traditional knowledge as we are reminded of the sacred value that the land holds for the early inhabitants. The film’s loving portrayal of the Karoo landscape serves as a poignant reminder that the history and traditions of a place are intertwined with its scientific discoveries. Dodds’ curious direction invites us to reflect on the fine line between the exploration of modern science and ancestral practices whilst also bringing into question the juxtaposition of cultures in a most captivating and compassionate documentary. Screenings are organized by the Documentary Filmmakers Association as part of their docLOVE project in collaboration with Alette Schoon from the School of Journalism and Media Studies, Rhodes University. docLOVE is supported by PESP4 and the National Film and Video Foundation.
@ Amazwi Museum, 25A Worcester Street
18:00
For bookings: https://bit.ly/3vgnkCb | See film trailer: https://vimeo.com/808289702 | More info on the film: https://www.aitsafilm.com/
Free entry
Moodship (Aka Gary Thomas) SA Live Show
Moodship is a highly celebrated, award-winning South African singer and musician. His enigmatic style blends rich, moody songwriting with various alternative guitar techniques and precision multi-tasking. Moodship has toured all over South Africa, Kenya, England, Spain, The Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Czech Republic, Belgium and France. He is known for his diverse performances that can go from the beautifully cinematic to the energetically virtuosic in seconds. He is an award-winning live performer and music producer for film, documentary, TV, and theatre. He recently won his second Standard Bank Ovation Award for his 7 concert run at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda, South Africa. In September 2022, Moodship toured and performed concerts in Kenya around Nairobi and Lamu Island. His last European tour was in 2017. His newest EP, ‘Incandescent’, was released on 4 August 2023.
@ Red Cafè, 127 High Street
18:00 – 20:00 Dinner | 20:00 Music
For more info, contact 083 295 1982
Ticket price: R120 https://qkt.io/NYaund
Karaoke Night
Sing your heart out.
@ SSS, 19b New Street
20:30 for 21:00
Free entry
__
THURSDAY, 21 MARCH
__
COMING SOON
Friday, 22 March – Sunday, 24 March – Bathurst Agricultural Show. @ Showgrounds, Bathurst. For more info, contact: 0636855117. Free entry
Sunday, 24 March – Diamond Is Forever. “Diamond Is Forever”, the acclaimed Neil Diamond tribute show, has played over 60 sold-out shows from the KZN Coast and Midlands to Bloemfontein and the Eastern Cape over the last year. Textured with anecdotal nuggets from Neil’s life story, the highly entertaining show charts the lonely Brooklyn boy’s voyage from obscurity to Pop stardom, celebrating his greatest hit songs along the way with style, passion, and panache. Starring vastly accomplished artists Paul Spence, Kath McClelland & Charles Webster, this powerful Neil Diamond tribute is devised & directed by Paul. @ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street at 17:00. For bookings, contact Mike on 0824773689. Tickets cost R100.
Tuesday, 26 March (and every Wednesday until 9 April) – Business4Better. A series of Talks about different aspects of starting or growing your own business – from the informal industry to commercial enterprises with Rhodes Business School. @ RUCE 5 Prince Alfred Street at 14:00 – 16:00. Booking/ Contact Details: Thandiwe ruce@ru.ac.za. Free entry.
Friday, 29 – Sunday, 31 March – Pony Camp. Learning to ride a horse and care for a horse over the Easter weekend. @ Drewlands Farm (between Salem and Alexandria). For Booking/ Contact Details: Ruchaan – 061 676 8008 or Shana – 078 201 3579. Price: R2500 (meals and accommodation included).
Thursday, 30 May – Shine On! An evening of beautiful musical performances by AMP Orchestra, Kingswood Music School, and Rhodes Music Department. Buy your tickets at Food4Futures, The Red Cafe, Jacques’ Artisan Bread, Grahamstown Properties, or online at www.food4futures.co.za. @ 1820 Settlers Monument, Fountain Foyer at 18:00 – 20:00. R100 per ticket.
__
BEHIND-THE-SCENES
Every Saturday
Grahamstown Feral Cat Project
We now have our bookshop where you can browse a small but nice selection of preloved books. All monies raised will go towards sterilizing feral cats and the costs of rescuing abandoned adults or kittens in foster care. All donations will be gratefully accepted and can be dropped at the shop.
@ CES building, next door to Nic’s nest at 65 African Street
09:00 – 12:00
Bernadette Emslie (073 277 0577)
R10 upwards per book (Cash only)
Fridays | 23 February – 22 March
Stations of the Cross
Prepare for Easter in a significant way. Meditation during Lent.
@ ST Patricks Church, 47 Hill Street
06:30 – 7:00
Free entry
Mondays – Saturdays
Smash’s Burgers
“Craving a burger made with love? Look no further than OMG Smash’d in Makhanda.”
@ 11b New Street
WhatsApp 0614163650 | cj.omgsmashd@gmail.com
R35 Original | R50 Double Smash | R65 Triple Smash