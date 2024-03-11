Eastern Cape ANC confident of victory in upcoming elections

By Amahle Cele, Phila-Nathi Mapisa and Luvuyo Mjekula

With the May general election fast approaching, the Eastern Cape ANC is confident of securing another victory in the province.

A bullish Eastern Cape premier and party chairperson Oscar Mabuyane assured thousands of supporters at the party’s provincial manifesto launch in Port Alfred at the weekend that the party would remain in charge of government after the national and provincial elections on 29 May.

“We have old political foes…that are making deals to remove the ANC from power.”

“[But] all the registered 350 political parties, including analysts and independents, will eat humble pie after the 29 May elections.”

“We say so because as members and supporters of the ANC in this province, we will come out in our numbers from our rural villages, townships and towns, on 29 May, to vote for the ANC to defend our hard-won freedom and advance the national democratic revolution.”

It has been predicted by some sections of the country that former president Jacob Zuma’s and other prominent members’ departures, will deal the ANC a big blow at the upcoming polls.

Quoting Isaiah 54, verse 17 in the bible, which reads “No weapon formed against me, shall prosper”, Mabuyane said there are many weapons formed against the ANC.

“We have political analysts who are boldly predicting that nationally, the ANC will go 50%. They are dreaming,” he told the party’s supporters at the event, dubbed the Mayihlome Rally, at the Mamityi Gidana Sports Field on Saturday, 9 March.

Excitement and joy filled the air in the Port Alfred township; songs of liberation were sung in the gravel-filled streets, and stalls with homemade ANC merchandise were on every nearby street corner.

Well known musicians including gospel singer Butho Vutela performed at the rally, while members of the clergy and traditional leaders also graced the event.

Party heavyweights, including Senzo Mchunu, Aaron Motsoaledi, and Mmamoloko Kubayi were also part of the event, as the scores of followers from all corners of the Eastern Cape, including Makhanda, showed unwavering support for the ruling party.

Mabuyane said the big turnout would send a strong message to political opponents – that “the strength of the ANC lies in the masses of our people”.

He said the upcoming elections would be the “most difficult” that the party has faced so far, but they are ready. “We need to work hard for that. We must go to our people and where we did not do well, admit we did not do well and do all in our power to fix that.”

Mabuyane explained that the party had decided to have the event in the Sarah Baartman district because it is the only region named after a woman in the province. “We decided to have this Mayihlome Rally during Human Rights Month so that we could commemorate Mama Sarah Baartman, especially the way in which she was abused and objectified by colonialists.”

Mabuyane said the manifesto launch had been preceded by a plethora of activities to celebrate National Women’s Day. “All of us must imagine a gender-equal world, a world free of bias, stereotypes, discrimination; a world that is diverse, equitable and inclusive; a world where differences are valued and celebrated.” He called for the celebration of women’s achievements and for action to drive gender parity.

Talking on the specifics of the manifesto, Mabuyane explained that most of its content would resemble the party’s national manifesto delivered at Moses Mabhida Stadium last month and had six priorities. “We are bringing that same manifesto, but with a provincial tone, so that citizens of this province can know what to expect from the government of the ANC which will govern this province after the 29 May.”

He emphasized the party’s commitment to improving the living conditions of citizens and its focus on job creation and economic development. Job creation is a top priority for the ANC, especially in the province with the highest unemployment rate.

Mabuyane highlighted the importance of revitalizing local industries, such as the Dimbaza industrial area, to attract investors and stimulate economic growth. “When we talk about industrialization, we need to make sure that Dimbaza is functioning. We are currently revitalizing those factories. We are pumping resources, but we must bring in investors. That is why we say our preoccupation must be more on microeconomics as a province,” he stated.

He assured that the party would deploy capable members to drive its developmental agenda, emphasizing effective monitoring, evaluation, and oversight in government.

“We are not perfect; mistakes have been made in this journey of our revolution and that has disappointed our people, but we continue to learn from our mistakes and correct our wrongs and continue to improve our performance in government. This is the process of the renewal of the ANC.”

To reach the people on the ground, the ANC plans to conduct an intense door-to-door campaign. As the party aims to maintain its majority in the Eastern Cape, it will focus on creating jobs, boosting the economy, and improving living conditions for the province’s citizens.

ANC supporter, Okuhle Charles, who was present at the day speaks positively about the Manifesto. She has faith with the ANC and believes that it should be given a chance to make up for its mistakes.

Mandla Nikani, is also putting his last hope in the ANC and is positive that it will pull through for the country once and for all.