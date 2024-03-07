The stage is set for the Super Bowl Easter soccer tournament

By Chris Totobela

The participants of the inaugural Super Bowl Easter soccer tournament have been confirmed. Judging from the line-up, football lovers are in for a great treat of good football.

Makhanda will be represented by no less than seven teams, and on top of the local list, are tournament favourites Maru FC, who are the strongest of the local sides and are a formidable team.

Camper United FC, the 2023 New Year’s Cup champions, and Morning Stars FC, will be representing Gqeberha, while Kwanobuhle Camp FC will represent Kariega.

ABC Motsepe side Bush Pirates from Addo will participate in this event. Eastern Academy from Nothern Cape, United Eleven from Bathurst, Soul Buddies from Dimbaza, and Crusaders from Peddie will all take part in the tournament.

The draw will be on 27 March, and Maru FC, XI Attackers, City Pirates, Young Eagles, New Seekers, Sophia Stars and Makana Tigers will carry Makhandans’ hopes.

The home of local football, JD Dlepu Stadium and the legendary Foley’s Ground will host all the Super Bowl games.