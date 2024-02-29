Kingswood turns to the sun

By Staff Reporter

This week, Kingswood College announced the exciting news of their landmark solar project launched to mitigate reliance on the national grid, reducing electricity costs for the school and minimizing the school’s carbon footprint.

The R12 million project will see in excess of 730 555-watt solar panels and two large-scale lithium batteries (480 kWh) with an inverter system installed on campus in 2024, with the ultimate goal of reducing reliance on the nation, providing a stable source of electricity to the campus.

The ‘hybrid’ system means Kingswood will be able to switch between energy sources (solar, battery, generator and municipality) depending on price, energy production, and energy usage, making this system all that more effective.

Kingswood College Head Leon Grové said, “As we reflect on our 130-year history this year in 2024, it is critical that we also look to the future of Kingswood as a leading school in Africa. Energy and water sustainability are a major part of our College’s strategy, with our vision of Educating for Life underpinning all decisions that we make. We hope to teach our pupils that sustainable energy will contribute to a far brighter future for our school, our country and our world.”