Rhodes University celebrates its 120 years in style

By Nothando Yolanda Tshuma

Rhodes University is celebrating its 120th anniversary in style, from cheerleaders to drones flying over the Great Field. On 22 February, Rhodes Music Radio (RMR) presenter of “The Pulse” show, Nomangesi Buwa, invited Communications and Marketing interim manager Christelle Du Toit, and former Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation Professor Peter Clayton, and Akofang Kgage, the captain of the Rhodes University Cheerleaders.

When looking at the RU120 celebrations, du Toit said, “Age is nothing but a number,” referencing Rhodes University turning 120 years old. This implies that despite being 120 years old, the university’s impact and ability to adapt and innovate are not constrained by age. Instead, it highlights the potential for growth and evolution that the institution possesses regardless of its age.

Clayton stated that Rhodes University reaching 120 years is “a milestone worth celebrating and an opportunity for reflection.”

“It extends beyond festivities to celebrate the university’s legacy. The significance of #RU120 lies in acknowledging and honouring the university’s longstanding commitment to academic excellence and its profound impact on individuals worldwide.”

Clayton also mentioned that when looking at this historical moment that Rhodes is stepping into, it is essential to note that it is not about the past. Still, “There is also a legacy of the present looking to the future.”

As the year has just begun, Clayton mentioned that the programme plan is set for this year, and he is looking to the future. In addition to that statement, du Toit said that the most important for RU120 is the legacy, which must start with the current student body. The drone event set to fly over a group of students at the Great Field was to show what that legacy looks like.

The interview spoke a lot about including students in this historical event, and du Toit said, “We cannot be talking about the students and not involve the students in what we are doing.”

Clayton said the purpose of the drone capturing this moment is “to show past students what the university looks like now because it is very different to what it was a few years ago and fundamentally different to what it was 120 years ago.”

The cheerleaders also play an essential role within the student body, and Kgage mentioned that to be a cheerleader, one needs to sign up. There is no discrimination; everyone is welcome to join, including male, female and non-gender identifying.

To Kgage, RU120 symbolises 120 years of growth and evolution at Rhodes University. As it marks an ongoing transformation, she also mentioned that this milestone promotes interaction between university leaders and students, promoting a sense of community and pride among students, staff, alumni, and leadership.

When Friday, 23 February, rolled in, the students eagerly waited in line for more than an hour outside the Steve Biko building, waiting for the doors to open, signifying the beginning of the #RU120 festivities. The crew that was set to assist the students ushered them to the Great Field, where they were told their positions and the order of the event. Before the event commenced, chants and students’ laughter filled the Great Field as they waited for the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Sizwe Mabizela, to arrive.