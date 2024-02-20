University Fellowship Opportunity

The Allan Gray Orbis Foundation’s Fellowship Programme is open for applications. The Foundation is looking for young entrepreneurs transitioning into university to apply. The programme is open to individuals who have big entrepreneurial aspirations and who want to make a big impact not just in their lives but also in their community, city and country.

The Foundation is now calling on learners who are aspiring entrepreneurs from the matric class of 2024 to apply now for this Fellowship opportunity that will pave the way to a university education, entrepreneurial mindset development interventions, personal and academic development support. The Fellowship recipients receive needs-based funding for university based on an annual household income threshold funding model.

The programme marks the start of a unique entrepreneurship journey as Candidate Fellows are nurtured in the development of an entrepreneurial mindset, ethical values and strong leadership skills as they pursue their university studies. In addition to the academic and financial support, Candidate Fellows are assigned to a Personal Development Officer to help transition into a new academic environment and an Entrepreneurial Leadership Officer, who probes them to flex their entrepreneurial muscles and a respected industry mentor, who deepens their understanding of entrepreneurial traits and concepts in the working world.

Fellowship application requirements include:

South African citizenship

Applicants must be under the age of 21 in the year of application.

Minimum of 60% in pure Mathematics or a minimum of 80% in Mathematical Literacy for final Grade 11 results

A minimum average of 70% for final Grade 11 results (excluding Life Orientation)

Intention to study towards a Commerce, Science, Engineering, Law, Humanities, Arts & Health Science degree (excluding Medicine, Veterinary Science and Dentistry) at the University of the Witwatersrand, University of Johannesburg, University of Cape Town, Nelson Mandela University, Rhodes University, University of the Western Cape, Stellenbosch University, University of Pretoria, University of the Free State, TSiBA and University of KwaZulu-Natal

Applicants with a combined annual household income of R1 million and below will receive full funding, whereas applicants with a combined household income of above R1 million will receive needs-based funding.

Applications close on 30 April 2024, 17:00.

Visit www.allangrayorbis.org to download an application form, or to apply online.