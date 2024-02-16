Four Makhanda residents appear on murder charges after alleged Polar Park assault

By Luvuyo Mjekula

In another suspected case of mob justice in Makhanda, three men and a woman appeared briefly in the local magistrate’s court earlier today in connection with the brutal assault of two men – one of them fatally – near Polar Park informal settlement on 5 February.

According to the charge sheet, the two men were struck with sticks and sjamboks and covered with burning plastic.

One of them, Zandile Sandi, in his early 30s, passed away, apparently in hospital.

The second man, Mandilakhe Royi, survived.

Four Makhanda residents, Ntombekhaya Jacobs, Sibongile Moses, Masixole Siko and Masixole Ralo, appeared in the Grahamstown Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder and attempted murder.

The prosecutor indicated the state would not oppose bail against the four.

They would be represented by a Legal Aid attorney at their next court appearance.

Magistrate Xoliswa Msesiwe postponed the case until Monday 19 February for a formal bail application.

They would remain in custody.

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail outside the court, Bonile Sandi, the uncle of the deceased Zandile Sandi, said the family was left devastated by the tragedy. He asked for the law to take its course.

He said Zandile’s funeral service would be held on Saturday 17 February.

The motive for the attack on the duo was not clear, but there were reports that it was over a stolen pair of shoes.

In a separate incident, Grocott’s Mail reported last week that a group of angry residents assaulted two boys aged 11 and 14 years and slapped and tied up the younger boy’s 18-year-old sibling – over a pair of socks on Saturday 3 February in Xolani Location and N Street.

According to a Xolani resident, the 11-year-old boy was head-butted by a man in his 30s, trampled and left with a swollen face while the 14-year-old sustained an injury to his ankle after being struck with a stick.

The older of the three had been stopped on his way from buying groceries, given a few slaps on the face before being tied up in a yard in N Street. This after he was mistakenly suspected of stealing a pair of socks.

A Xolani resident had condemned the attacks on the youths. “It was the first time something like this had happened where older people attacked a young boy as if they were fighting their peers.”