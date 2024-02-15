Wilmot shines for Salem, again

By Chesley Daniels

Wicket Keeper Batsman of Salem 1st XI Nick Wilmot continues his splendid form in the Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) with yet another superb century against Rhodes on Saturday at Salem. He helped his side to a comfortable 7-wicket bonus point win and registered a back-to-back century in the space of a week.

The bonus point win put Salem firmly on top of the GCB 1st League Overall Log, with Cuylerville occupying the second. Salem 2nd XI also extended their lead on top of the GCB 2nd League Log.

Summarised scores:

Willows vs Cuylerville – Rhodes Prospect

Cuylerville 170 (40.2)

– Brandon Handley 45, Richard Beyleveld 30, Jurie Norval 25, K Geldenhuys 24

* Cariston Haarhof 3/31 (10), Chesley Daniels 2/19 (4), Ruwayne Brooks 1/29 (9), Emihle Mgoqi 1/31 (7)

Willows 157

– Emihle Mgoqi 48, Ruwayne Brooks 36, Mornay Kohl 24

* Frank Norval 4/36 (10), Jurie Norval 2/32 (10), Richard Beyleveld 2/42 (10)

Result: Cuylerville Won By 13 Runs

Salem vs Rhodes

Rhodes 213 (48.5)

– David Blenkison 80* Darius Eswarial 54,

* Brad Wilmot 3/41 (10), Bryn Wakeford 3/17 (8), Leard King 2/37 (10)

Salem 214/3 (35.1)

– Nick Wilmot 126*, Ed Butler 48

* Bradley Van Heerden 1/57 (10), Matt Micklejohn 1/30 (4.1)

Result: Salem Won By 7 Wickets + Bonus Point

Rhodes vs Sidbury

Sidbury 113 (29)

– Campbell De Wet 39, Jade Bowles 22

* David Blenkinsop 4/19 (7), Adrian Wright 3/32 (7), Rory Campbell 2/17 (6), Bradley Van Heerden 1/42 (10)

Rhodes 114/6 (25)

– Matt Micklejohn 34*, David Blenkinsop 27

* Domo Kilen 3/45 (6), Jason Machlalan 2/30 (6)

Result: Rhodes Won By 4 Wickets + Bonus Point

Southwell 2nd vs Station Hill

Station Hill 151 (31)

– Franklin Jacobs 43, Rustin Baartman 34, Zee Jayi 21

Southwell 152/5 (39)

* Franklin Jacobs 2/25 (7), Roy Mtwalo 2/20 (5)

Result: Southwell Won By 5 Wickets

Latest Logs:

GCB 1st League Log as at 11 February 2024

Salem 46,2 (9)

Cuylerville 40 (10)

Southwell 37,28 (9)

Willows 32,62 (9)

Sidbury 15,71 (10)

Rhodes 13 ,71 (8)

Makana Sona 2,56 (9)

GCB 2nd League Log As at 10 February 2024

Salem 44,8 (8)

Sidbury 40 (8)

Southwell 35,2 (8)

Cuylerville 32 (8)

Station Hill 32 (8)

Port Alfred 24 (8)

Manley Flats 21,71 (8)

Kenton 17,33 (8)

Tiger Titans 9 (9)

Swallows 7,2 (6)

Rainbows 0 (7)