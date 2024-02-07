What’s On – 08 – 15 February

Stay in the loop with the latest and join the MEW WhatsApp group!

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY, 8 FEBRUARY

U3A

Professor Blackie had to cancel her talk, and Malcolm Hacksley will give an old talk of his about the intriguing stories behind virtually ALL the best-known English so-called “nursery rhymes”. They will be limited to 25 or so of them.

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club

10:00-11:00

Free entry

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free entry

Book Launch: The Woodpecker Mystery

For over 17 years, Nick Norman has opened our eyes to the wonders of geology, local and not-so-local, with his bestselling guides to roadside geology. Now, Nick has broadened the scope of his passion to include birds and trees. Come and get a new insight into our extraordinary world, as revealed in his new book, The Woodpecker Mystery.

@ Amazwi Museum, 25A Worcester Street

17:00 – 19:00

RSVP Nick Norman on WhatsApp: 083 287 5756

Free entry

MyKinda Funny: Comedy Night

The MyKinda Funny Collective brings a night of jokes. From Bad hairlines, Zim chronicles all the way to having Kem-istry.

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:00

Illy: 064 641 2117

R40 Online: https://bit.ly/3SrQJRH | R50 at the door

__

FRIDAY, 9 FEBRUARY

Rotary Hi-Tec Golf Day & Auction

@ Belmont Golf Club

12:30 Golf | 18:00 Auction

R2000 for 4 balls

O-Week with Undead Generation

We have 3 Bands. Donkey Baby, Cult of Circle, and from PE Undead Generation!

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

21:00

R30 entrance fee

__

SATURDAY, 10 FEBRUARY

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

07:45 for 08:00

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

Free entry

Springvale Olive Farm Visit

WESSA Makhanda Branch invites everyone to join the Springvale Olive Farm (Alicedale Rd) trip. Craig Rippon will present an informative talk on the farm and lead a walk through the olive orchards. Olive products will be on sale. We will end the morning with a picnic on the farm, sampling the farm produce. It is suggested that you bring bread and picnic essentials. The farm dams are full, and Craig invites those interested to linger for bird watching (bring binoculars). Please confirm interest (before 7 February).

@ Leave from Eden Grove at 09:00

Leo at 082 460 5980 / leogoosen@gmail.com

Free entry

Grahamstown Feral Cat Project

We now have our bookshop where you can browse a small but nice selection of preloved books. All monies raised will go towards sterilising feral cats and the costs of rescuing abandoned adults or kittens in foster care. All donations will be gratefully accepted and can be dropped at the shop.

@ CES building, next door to Nic’s nest at 65 African Street

09:00 – 12:00

Bernadette Emslie (073 277 0577)

R10 upwards per book (Cash only)

Holy Cross Country Fair

There will be food stalls, games for children, slippery slides, eats, and a fun run.

@ Holy Cross School, Highlands Road (old monastery)

8:00 | Fun run, 9:00 – 12:00 | Country Fair

Booking/ Contact Details: 0768127672

Fun Run R20: Entrance to the Country Fair is free, with various prices for games and food.

Car Wash Fundraiser

Raising funds for kids in MAS (Meal After School) to continue this initiative.

@ Benjamin Mahlesela Old School Ext 7

10:00 – 16:00

Limise 0732423310 or Jackie Davies 0836618065

R50 per car

Business Seminar

Introduction of a company from Malaysia that has a business opportunity and also stem cell products.

@ Duna Library Next to Noluthando Hall and Joza Clinic

14:00

Contact 0718401641 or 0788378987

Free entry

Red Rent Party

Summer beach vibes with Mad, Mike, and Lou.

@ Red Cafe, 127a High Street Upstairs

17:00

Contact: 0466228384

R50 entrance fee

First Off-Beats Session of February by DRFTR, Aurora and DJ Sidequest

Delving straight into collections of UK garage, Techno, House and Drum ’n’ Bass.

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street.

21:30 – 01:30

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

R10 entry fee

__

SUNDAY, 11 FEBRUARY

Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Explore nature on this 5km – 7km hike or walk

@ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)

08:00

Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712

Free entry

Siege of the Surge, Stage 4: Childish Dominion

This year, we’re taking over and taking back the Power! Elyahreev Immortal is releasing his 4th studio album, and he chose to do it with us! It’s official! On 11 February, all roads leading to Makhanda at The Black Power Station for this hip hop explosion! There will be an Open Mic session! Bring your family and let your friends know! Let the word spread like wildfire!!!

@ The Black Power Station

12:00 – 18:00

R50 entry fee

__

MONDAY, 12 FEBRUARY

Bring Your Craft

Weekly time to hang out and enjoy crafting and company.

@ Red Cafe, 127a High Street, Upstairs

15:00 – 18:00

Contact Lou on 0832951982 or 0466228384

Free entry

__

TUESDAY, 13 FEBRUARY

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Pepper Grove Pick ‘n Pay Inter Company Night Bowls League – 3 Bowl Trips

Lawn Bowls league – a fun competition which will run for the next 4 weeks

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Corner of African and Cawood Streets

18:00 for 18:15

Contact details: june.mcdougall@gmail.com | WhatsApp or phone 0833764175

Price: R600 per team of 3

Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

19:00

Table bookings: 046 622 5002

R40 per person (Cash only)

Pancake Supper

The Cathedral of St Michael and St George (Makhanda) will have its annual Pancake evening.

@ St George’s Hall,108 High Street, opposite Grahamstown Pharmacy

17:00

Contact the Cathedral Parish office – 046 940 0692

Filling prices: Mince & Chicken R20 | Vegetarian & Apple R15 | Sweet R7

__

WEDNESDAY, 14 FEBRUARY

Menstrual Education

Menstrual education to male learners on how to protect the dignity of a female learner. We call upon all citizens to assist us with toiletries for the learners.

@Noluthando Hall

12:00 – 15:00

Contact: Sophumelela Ketelo on 076 699 9909

Free entry

Nic’s Nest Valentine’s Dinner

Celebrate someone special & treat your tastebuds with our Valentine’s Day Dinner. Vegetarian options by request, booking essential.

@ Nic’s Nest, 65 African Street

18:30

Bookings essential: WhatsApp 078 954 3724 or email admin@nicsnest.co.za

R285 pp

Karaoke Night

Sing your heart out

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry

__

THURSDAY, 15 FEBRUARY

U3A

Come and hear!

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club

10:00-11:00

R5 entry fee

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free entry

__

COMING SOON

Friday, 16 February – Quiz Night with Robyn. The theme colour is red. @ Red Cafe, 127a High Street Upstairs at 18:00. Contact 0466228384 for the price.

Friday, 16 February – The Music Society of Makhanda will hold its Annual General Meeting. After the meeting, music enthusiasts can meet informally at the Highlander. @ St Andrew’s College Mathematics Centre (next to the Drill Hall on the St. Andrew’s College Campus) at 17:00. Contact John Jackson.

Saturday, 17 February – Valentine’s Dinner. Join us for a Valentine’s dinner with lasagne & Salad. @ ACVV Senior Citizen (Hill Street) at 17:00 – 22:00. Booking/ Contact Details: Ursula 046 622 6194. Price: R80 pp.

Saturday, 17 February – Valentine’s Mingle. An evening of entertainment, food and drinks to enjoy Valentine’s Day and support our Museums. @ Observatory Museum,10 Bathurst Street, from 17.30 till 21.00. Contact Tammin at 084 458 3533. R150 pp.

Friday, 23 February – Makana Meander Wine Tasting and Auction. Raising funds for Grahamstown SPCA to settle the balance on a rescue vehicle that assists the Makana community with animal emergencies and Phase 2 of the Sterilisation project “Project Vala”. @ Grahamstown Bowling Club African Street at 17:30 for 18:00. Booking/Contact: https://makanameander.co.za. Pay via Payfast on the website for tickets to the SPCA Charity shop from 25 January. For enquiries. Benita 076 878 0137 or makanameander@gmail.com. Price: R120 pp, includes wine tasting, finger supper and auction.

Friday, 23 February – Movie Night Fundraiser. The Hungry Games, the Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Tuckshop available. Regret no outside food. @ St Patrick’s Catholic Church, 47 Hill St, next to the public library at 18:00 – 20:48. Tickets at the door or pre-booking call 060 519 4494. R30 per ticket.

Saturday, 24 February – Fundraiser Market. Crafts, food, and more. @Oatlands Sports Field (Luke Street) at 9:00 – 14:00. Booking/ Contact Details: Julie – 083 644 8097. Price: R120 per stall.

Saturday, 24 February & Saturday, 9 March – Taste and Create: Tie-Dye and Stencilling adult class. Learn different Tie-Dye techniques and how to create a stencil. Create something one of a kind for yourself or as a unique gift. @ Carinus Art Centre, 18A Donkin Street. Contact Lindi Louw 0727268938. R220 per class.

Saturday, 9 March – Annual Bowls Tournament. The Bowls Day is held in partnership with the Albany Bowling Club, and we aim to raise much-needed funds for the operations of Child Welfare Grahamstown. We employ 7 Social Workers, 2 Social Auxiliary workers, and 1 Administrative officer in our town office.

We also run a preschool for 70 children who are looked after by 6 ECD practitioners.

We also operate a Cluster Foster Home Scheme in Joza Location, where we currently house 10 children who are looked after by 2 housemothers. We also run an after-school care programme for 32 children in Joza Location and Hooggenoeg, where we help the children with reading and mathematics. Child Welfare Grahamstown has been operating in Grahamstown for 107 years, and we wish to continue this legacy by keeping our children free from the risk of harm @ Albany Bowling Club. Contact Sean at 0727306469 or Debs at 0716874531.

__

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

February Raffle

Makana Vet Clinic Raffle

Monthly raffle tickets on sale in aid of Makana Vet Clinic for outreach and sterilizations

Tickets on sale at Hi-Tec SeGino’s, Jeannie’seannie’s Hair Salon, Red Cafe, East Cape Pets, Makana Vet Clinic and Gavroche Salon.

Contact Lou at 0832951982 if you’d like to donate a prize or offer to be a ticket-selling venue.

Tickets are R10

SSS Kitchen is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 17:00 to 21:30