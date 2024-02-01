What’s On – 01 – 08 February

Stay in the loop with the latest and join the MEW WhatsApp group!

POP-UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/REPEAT EVENTS

Friday, 2 – Saturday, 3 February

Table Too Vietnamese Evening

A delicious array of Vietnamese food, including fresh rice paper wrap spring rolls & ginger dipping sauce, Bo Kho (slow-cooked beef with lemongrass, ginger, soy, paprika, 5-spice), Chicken stir-fry with caramelised sugar, ginger, chillies, lemongrass, Fragrant jasmine rice, Salad with pawpaw, cucumber, carrots, spring onion, peanuts, mint, basil, Chocolate and lemongrass mousse & lime sauce & coconut sorbet.

Vegetarian option available.

@ 16 Donkin Street

19:30 for 20:00

Contact ​​0826718558 or 0839602366

Price: R220pp

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY, 1 FEBRUARY

U3A

Margaret Wolffe will be sharing her interesting experiences with us.

Come and hear!

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club

10:00-11:00

R5 entrance fee

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free entry

__

FRIDAY, 2 FEBRUARY

Live Music with Cookin’ & Steamin’ featuring Kay and Armand

Performing a jazz spin on contemporary pop.

@ Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street

18:00 – 21:00

For more info, contact: 0466222324

Free entry

Live Music with Greg Short

Join Greg, who is featured by Nikki Nik

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

20:00

R20 entrance fee

__

SATURDAY, 3 FEBRUARY

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

07:45 for 08:00

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

Free entry

Grahamstown Feral Cat Project

We now have our bookshop where you can browse a small but nice selection of preloved books. All monies raised will go towards sterilising feral cats and the costs of rescuing abandoned adults or kittens in foster care. All donations will be gratefully accepted and can be dropped at the shop.

@ CES building, next door to Nic’s nest at 65 African Street

09:00 – 12:00

Bernadette Emslie (073 277 0577)

R10 upwards per book (Cash only)

Squandering or saving our heritage

Prickly questions about where thicket occurred.

@ Pikes Post, Ploughman Pub, R67, Bathurst

10:00

Contact Details: friendsofwatersmeeting@gmail.com

Free entry

Red Rent Party

Summer beach vibes with Mad, Mike, and Lou.

@ Red Cafe, 127a High Street Upstairs

17:00

Contact: 0466228384

R50 entrance fee

90’s Karaoke

Sing your heart out

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street.

21:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

Free entry

__

SUNDAY, 4 FEBRUARY

Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Explore nature on this 5km – 7km hike or walk

@ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)

08:00

Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712

Free entry

__

MONDAY, 5 FEBRUARY

Bring Your Craft

Weekly time to hang out and enjoy crafting and company.

@ Red Cafe, 127a High Street, Upstairs

15:00 – 18:00

Contact Lou on 0832951982 or 0466228384

Free entry

__

TUESDAY, 6 FEBRUARY

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

19:00

Table bookings: 046 622 5002

R40 per person (Cash only)

Pepper Grove Pick ‘n Pay Inter Company Night Bowls League – 3 Bowl Trips

Lawn Bowls league – a fun competition which will run for the next 4 weeks

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, Corner of African and Cawood Streets

18:00 for 18:15

Contact details: june.mcdougall@gmail.com | WhatsApp or phone 0833764175

Price: R600 per team of 3

__

WEDNESDAY, 7 FEBRUARY

Karaoke Night

Sing your heart out

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry

__

THURSDAY, 8 FEBRUARY

U3A

Professor Margaret Blackie

Come and hear!

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club

10:00-11:00

R5

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Book Launch: The Woodpecker Mystery

For over 17 years, Nick Norman has opened our eyes to the wonders of geology, local and not-so-local, with his bestselling guides to roadside geology. Now, Nick has broadened the scope of his passion to include birds and trees. Come and get a new insight into our extraordinary world, as revealed in his new book, The Woodpecker Mystery.

@ Amazwi Museum, 25A Worcester Street

17:00 – 19:00

RSVP Nick Norman on WhatsApp: 083 287 5756

Free entry

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free entry

__

COMING SOON

Friday, 9 February – Rotary Hi-Tec Golf Day & Auction. @ Belmont Golf Club at 12:30 | Auction at 18:00. R2000 for 4 balls.

Saturday, 10 February – Car Wash Fundraiser. Raising funds for MAS (Meal After School) kids to carry on with this initiative @ Benjamin Mahlesela Old School Ext 7 at 10:00 – 16:00. Contact: Limise 0732423310 or Jackie Davies 0836618065. Price R50 per car.

Saturday, 10 February – Holy Cross Country Fair. There will be food stalls, games for children, slippery slides, eats, and a fun run. @ Holy Cross School, Highlands Road (old monastery) at 8:00 | fun run, 9:00 – 12:00 | Country Fair. Booking/ Contact Details: 076 8127672. Price: Fun Run R20; Entrance to Country Fair Free, various prices for games and food.

Saturday, 10 February – Springvale Olive Farm visit. WESSA Makhanda Branch invites everyone to join the Springvale Olive Farm (Alicedale Rd) trip. Craig Rippon will present an informative talk on the farm and lead a walk through the olive orchards. Olive products will be on sale. We will end the morning with a picnic on the farm, sampling the farm produce. It is suggested that you bring bread and picnic essentials. The farm dams are full, and Craig invites those interested to linger for a spell of bird watching (bring binoculars). Please confirm interest (before 07 February). @ Leave from Eden Grove at 09:00. Contact Leo at 082 460 5980 / leogoosen@gmail.com.

Tuesday 13 February – Tuesday 13 February – On Tuesday 13 February 2024, the Cathedral of St Michael and St George (Makhanda) will have its annual Pancake evening. @ St George’s Hall,108 High Street, opposite Grahamstown Pharmacy at 17:00. Contact Details: Cathedral Parish office- 046 940 0692. Filling prices: Mince & Chicken R20 | Vegetarian & Apple R15 | Sweet R7

Wednesday, 14 February – Menstrual Education. Menstrual education to male learners on how to protect the dignity of a female learner. We call upon all citizens to assist us with toiletries for the learners. @Noluthando Hall at 12:00 – 15:00. Contact: Sophumelela Ketelo on 076 699 9909. Free entry

Friday, 16 February – Quiz Night with Robyn. The theme colour is red. @ Red Cafe, 127a High Street Upstairs at 18:00. Contact 0466228384 for the price.

Friday, 16 February – The Music Society of Makhanda will hold its Annual General Meeting. After the meeting, music enthusiasts will be able to meet informally at the Highlander. @ St Andrew’s College Mathematics Centre (next to the Drill Hall on the St. Andrew’s College Campus) at 17:00. Contact John Jackson.

Saturday, 17 February – Valentine’s Dinner. Join us for a Valentine’s dinner with lasagne & Salad. @ ACVV Senior Citizen (Hill Street) at 17:00 – 22:00. Booking/ Contact Details: Ursula 046 622 6194. Price: R80.

Saturday, 17 February – Valentine’s Mingle. An evening of entertainment, food and drinks to enjoy Valentine’s Day and support our Museums. @ Observatory Museum,10 Bathurst Street, from 17.30 till 21.00. Contact Tammin at 084 458 3533. R200 pp.

Friday, 23 February – Makana Meander Wine Tasting and Auction. Raising funds for Grahamstown SPCA to settle the balance on a rescue vehicle that assists the Makana community with animal emergencies and Phase 2 of the Sterilisation project “Project Vala”. @ Grahamstown Bowling Club African Street at 17:30 for 18:00. Booking/Contact: https://makanameander.co.za. Pay via Payfast on the website for tickets to the SPCA Charity shop from 25 January. For enquiries. Benita 076 878 0137 or makanameander@gmail.com. Price: R120 pp, includes wine tasting, finger supper and auction.

Friday, 23 February – Movie Night Fundraiser. The Hungry Games, the Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Tuckshop available. Regret no outside food. @ St Patrick’s Catholic Church, 47 Hill St, next to the public library at 18:00 – 20:48. Tickets at the door or pre-booking call 060 519 4494. R30 per ticket.

Saturday, 24 February – Fundraiser Market. Crafts, food, and more. @Oatlands Sports Field (Luke Street) at 9:00 – 14:00. Booking/ Contact Details: Julie – 083 644 8097. Price: R120 Per Stall.

__

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Dance Classes in Makhanda

Training is open to all ages, boys and girls, and all abilities. @ 4 Princess Alice Hall in African Street. Contact Nicole at prestigedance.sa@gmail.com or 082 365 5526. (Time: TBC)

Thursday, 1 February (closing date)

Research Survey: Call for Respondents: Death on Facebook

This PhD survey seeks Eastern Cape respondents to share their experiences/perspectives of death practices on Facebook. Provisional research title: Networked Breath: An African Philosophical Approach to The Study of Death Online. Respond to the survey HERE: https://forms.gle/WZY4xp3UPSCwEYVJ6. @ (Online) via Google Forms. Thursday, 1 February 2024 (Closing date). Contact Details: Robyn Perros robynperros@gmail.com. No cost for the survey.

Friday, 2 February

Dear Champs Customers, Please note that Champs Action Bar is undergoing upgrades, and we will reopen on Friday, 2 February. Please see social media posts for updates.

SSS Kitchen is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 17:00 to 21:30

Upcoming February Events at Red Cafe

@ Red Cafe, 127a High Street Upstairs

17:00

Contact: 0466228384