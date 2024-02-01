EC Social Development MEC in Makhanda to check on learners’ wellbeing

By Luvuyo Mjekula

Eastern Cape Social Development MEC Bukiwe Fanta visited two schools in Makhanda on Thursday morning as part of the provincial government’s back-to-school campaign to support, motivate and ensure learners’ wellness.

The campaign sees political heads and government officials going to schools in all corners of the province to offer support to learners and their teachers while also checking on the children’s welfare.

Fanta led a team of officials from her department, the mayor of Sarah Baartman District Municipality, Deon de Vos, as well as Makana Local Municipality councillors Zodwa Cetu and Ramie Xonxa.

The MEC motivated learners at Amasango Career School, a special needs school, and TEM Mrwetyana High.

Fanta also handed out dignity packs containing essentials, including sanitary towels and toiletries, to the children, while staff from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) joined in to hand over school uniforms to selected children at TEM Mrwetyana. In total, 24 learners received uniform packs, each valued at more than R5 000. This follows an assessment based on a child’s home situation and background, conducted by teachers and verified by social workers. A list of names of the selected learners is then passed on to Sassa for the facilitation of the school uniforms, which range from shoes, backpacks and raincoats to undergarments, shorts and t-shirts.

Visiting Amasango first, Fanta encouraged the learners, some of whom have disabilities, to rise above their circumstances by excelling in their schoolwork.

“No child succeeds if they quit school and get involved in bad things. At some point, they will struggle in life,” Fanta advised.

The MEC and her team went on a short tour of the facility, which currently houses 82 learners with special needs and offers skills-based education, including sewing, hairdressing, computing, pottery and ceramics. Specialist teacher Desmond Mnyila explained to Grocott’s Mail that there are two streams in the school – skills and academics. His class is one of the skills classes.

More skills would be introduced when the construction of new buildings in Extension 10 is completed, Mnyali enthused.

Meanwhile, in an hour-long and closed meeting after her interaction with the children, the MEC heard from the principal, Dr Girlie Shadaya, and her staff about the successes of the school and the challenges they faced.

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail, Shadaya said she found the MECs visit very helpful. Her primary concern was that the school was yet to be classified. “We have been knocking on doors, and no one seemed to be attending to us. I am happy that the district director was here and is committing [to help in the next seven days], and maybe in the next athletics competition, we will get something.” Asked what she meant by classification, Shadaya said: “[It’s about] what type of children we have – what are we? Who are we? We are just a special school. That poses a challenge, especially in sports – if we cannot produce that classification letter, our children cannot participate.”

The MEC gave assurance that the Social Development acting district director, Namhla Tukela, who was present at the event, would attend to the principal’s complaint.

Fanta was impressed with the children’s skills and the beautiful work they were producing. The school would be moving to new premises in Extension 10 in about June or July, she said.

The next stop for the MEC was TEM Mrwetyana High School in Joza, where she gave profound motivational advice and guidance to the learners, even drawing from her own experiences.

She addressed the learners on the importance of taking care of oneself by staying away from bad influences such as drugs, sexual activities and crime.

She encouraged the learners to prioritize education and work hard to improve their school marks. “Grade 11s, you had a 60% pass rate last year; we want 80% this year,” she pleaded to thunderous applause.

She reminded the children to register to vote in the upcoming provincial and national elections. “This government loves you,” she assured the learners.

The MEC also met with the principal and her team.

Learners who spoke to Grocott’s Mail said they enjoyed the MEC’s visit and took note of her messages and advice.

Asavela Gubevu, a grade 8 learner at TEM Mrwetyana, said: “I am happy that the school will now have a better reputation because we were notorious for smoking.”

Another learner, 12-year-old Sonwabiso Makalima, said: “What the MEC said is so true because it will also prevent bad behaviour.”

“Some of us cannot afford sanitary towels because we are from poor families,” said Asiphile Bashe, a grade 9 learner.

Makana ward councillor Xonxa welcomed the visit as very important, especially for the children.