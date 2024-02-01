Cuylerville, Willows and Salem Recorded Massive wins in GCB 1st League

By Chesley Daniels

It was a weekend of high scores in the Grahamstown Cricket Board’s (GCB) 1st League as Cuylerville, Willows, and Salem recorded impressive and dominant bonus point wins.

We also saw Salem trash Southwell get to the top of the GCB 1st League, while a few centuries were also recorded by Brandon Handley (Cuylerville, 159*) and Charlie Muir (Cuylerville, 119). Tando Ngcete (Willows) and Mike Mattison (Salem 2nd) took 5-wicket hauls for their respective clubs.

GCB 1st League

Willows vs Sidbury – Rhodes Prospect Field (Saturday)

Sidbury won the toss in sweltering and humid weather conditions and sent Willows into bat. A decision they later regretted, as the home side posted a mammoth 292/7 in their allotted 50 overs. Willows batsmen came out in a positive frame of mind and batted aggressively from the onset. Although losing an early wicket, Openers Romario Fritz 43 (4×4, 1×6) and Seviano Jasson 25 (3×4) gave Willows a solid start and foundation for the rest of the batsmen to play freely. Emhile Mgoqi and Cariston Haarhof put on a superb 100+ run partnership with salubrious stroke play by dispatching the bowlers and clearing the boundary with ease. Mgoqi scored top with a hurricane and quick-fire 98 (5×4, 7×6) and was just two runs short of his first century for Willows. Haarhof finished with a fine 37 (3×4, 1×6), and all-rounder Duane Brown launched a blitz cameo towards the end with an unbeaten 44* (5×4).

Spinner Luke Birrel was the standout bowler for the visitors with 3 wickets.

Willows came out full of confidence in defending their target, with its bowlers hitting good lines and lengths whilst taking wickets at regular intervals. Opener Tando Ngcete was the pick of the Willows bowlers with his outswing bowling and the destroyer-in-chief with a magnificent spell of 5/29 in 10 overs. Sidbury’s batsmen struggled against the Willows bowlers and the top fielding of the home side, and wickets tumbled regularly in the process. Only Sean Biggs 57 (4×4, 1×6) and Adrian Wright 36 (6×4) should have some resistance for their side and batted with intent.

Tando Ngcete was well supported in the bowling department by veteran spinner Chesley Chusta Daniels, who had figures of 3/20 in 7 overs, and Cariston Haarhof 1/33 (6).

Result: Willows Won By 152 Runs + Bonus Point

Salem Vs Southwell – Salem CC (Saturday)

After a slow start and with 51/4, the home side, Salem, returned strongly and finished strong with a huge 287/9 in their allotted 50 overs. Salem lost early wickets through good bowling by Southwell bowlers but lodged a fantastic comeback to end in an excellent position. Opener Nick Wilmot scored 36 (4×4) at the top of the innings while receiving tremendous support from the lower order batsmen in Marquin Loutz 35 (3×4, 2×6), Buster Brotherton 60 (11×4) and Leard King 51 (3×4, 4×6).

Adrian Reed 2/62 (10), Josh Van Rensburg 2/67 (10), Murray Hobson 1/45 (10), Zack Micklewright 1/54 (10) and Ryan Ford 1/35 (8.2) were the wicket takers for Southwell.

Salem bowlers were up for the challenge of defending their solid target and immediately taking wickets in quick succession. The evergreen James Stirk stood firm against Salem’s deadly bowling and finished unbeaten on 58* (7×4), while Adrian Reed and Daine Kruger both contributed 24 runs with the bat.

Captain Brad Wilmot stars with the ball, claiming impressive figures of 4/26 (7), while the inform Bryn Wakeford took 3/47 (10), Buster Brotherton 1/17 (5) and Leard King 1/26 (6). Ultimately, Salem proved too strong for the visitors and claimed a dominant 139-run bonus point win. The win also saw Salem move to the first position on the overall log.

Cuylerville vs Makana Sona – Shaw Park (Saturday)

On Saturday, the hosts Cuylerville recorded a trashing bonus point win over bottom-of-the-log Makana Sona in humid conditions. Cuylerville batted first and posted a mammoth 405/6 (50). It was once again the demolisher and power hitter Charlie Muir, the opener, who scored less than run a ball century and ended up with a brilliant knock of 119 (16×4, 7×6). In came captain Brandon Handley, who never disappoints with the bat and went on to top score with a magnificent unbeaten 159* (21×4, 5×6). Veteran Francois Klopper also contributed with a fine 56 (5×4).

For Makana, Lakhanya Sam 2/89 (8) and Aya 2/85 (8) took wickets in challenging conditions against the onslaught of Cuylerville batsmen.

Makana came in to bat and could only manage to score 159 all out in 32 overs. Tshona 51 (5×4, 3×6) batted very well alongside Aya, who contributed 31 (5×4, 1×6) as the only batsmen who stood firm.

The Norval brothers were the destroyers-in-chief for Cuylerville and claimed all the wickets for their side. Jurie Norval 4/27 (9), Frank Norval 2/50 (10) and Chris Norval 1/11 (5).

Result: Cuylerville Won By 246 Runs + Bonus Point.

Summarised Scores: GCB 2nd League

Kenton vs Swallows – Kenton

Kenton 143 (37)

Luvane Daniels 4/23 (9), A Voster 3/29 (8), Marco Loutz 1/39 (10), Renato Visagie 1/22 (4)

Swallows 114/5 (39)

Luvane Daniels 62 (4×4, 3×6), Sachin Koeberg 26 (3×4, 1×6), Renato Visagie 18 (3×4)

Result: Swallows Won By 5 Wickets

Station Hill vs Salem – Hospital Field

Station Hill 137 (28.1)

Sipho Saki 27, R Mwalo 17, Cody Jones 17, Andley Jones 17*, Angelo Frazer 16

Mike Mattison 5/32 (8), Ross Pittaway 2/24 (7), Richard Davies 1/31 (5), Royden Horn 1/24 (3)

Salem 139/4 (19.2)

Ant Scheepers 53, W Howarth 29*, Lorrimer Pittaway 22, Peter Amm 21

Rudy Williams 1/51 910), Sipho Saki 1/28 (50, Franklin Jacobs 1/24 (4)

Result: Salem Won By 6 Wickets + Bonus Point