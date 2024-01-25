Kingswood host 13th annual Brian Baker Water Polo Tournament

Kingswood College 1st Team Water Polo goalie Julia Hough blocks a goal from Woodridge . Kingswood won 18-2 in the opening game in the Brian Baker tournament held at Kingswood College. Photo: Jackie Clausen
By Jackie Clausen
This weekend, Kingswood College is hosting its 13th annual Brian Baker Water Polo Tournament. The top girls’ Water Polo 1st Teams from around the country descended on Makhanda on Thursday for the 4-day tournament. The opening game was played between Kingswood College and Woodridge. Kingswood College won 18-2.