Kingswood host 13th annual Brian Baker Water Polo Tournament

Kingswood College 1st Team Water Polo goalie Julia Hough blocks a goal from Woodridge . Kingswood won 18-2 in the opening game in the Brian Baker tournament held at Kingswood College. Photo: Jackie Clausen

By Jackie Clausen

This weekend, Kingswood College is hosting its 13th annual Brian Baker Water Polo Tournament. The top girls’ Water Polo 1st Teams from around the country descended on Makhanda on Thursday for the 4-day tournament. The opening game was played between Kingswood College and Woodridge. Kingswood College won 18-2.

KIngswood College 1st Water Polo player Jasmine Pieterse, playing against Woodridge Kingswood, won 18-2 in the opening game in the Brian Baker tournament held at Kingswood College. Photo: Jackie Clausen

 

Kingswood College 1st Team Water Polo player Livi Connellan gets the ball away from a Woodridge player. Kingswood won 18-2 in the Brian Baker tournament opening game held at Kingswood College. Photo: Jackie Clausen
Kingswood College 1st Team Water Polo player Lucy Nagel gets the ball away from a Woodridge player. Kingswood won 18-2 in the opening game of the Brian Baker tournament held at Kingswood College. Photo: Jackie Clausen

 

