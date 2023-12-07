GM Direct publishing break

Dear readers,

The year is almost ending, the festive season is upon us, and it’s nearly time for us to take a publishing break. I want to take the time to thank you, our loyal readers, for your continued support on our various channels, whether through visiting our website, Instagram, Facebook or Twitter page to get the latest Makhanda news. I would also like to thank our advertisers for your continued support.

I would also like to take this time to let the readers and advertisers know that this is the last GM Direct edition for the year, as our journalists are taking a well-deserved break during the festive season. Although there will be no Friday edition of the paper until January 2024, we will continue publishing stories on our website and Facebook page until 15 December 2023.

Thank you for understanding, and I hope you will enjoy Grocott’s Mail in the new year.

Have a blessed festive season, and stay safe.

Kind regards

Linda Pona, Grocott’s Mail Editor