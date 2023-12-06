Bokuva ready to inflict some pain in his lightweight six rounder

By Chris Totobela

Local professional boxer Lubabalo “The Pain” Bokuva is hard at training, preparing for his next fight, set to take place in Mthatha on 9 December. Bokuva, a Mfuzo Boxing Camp product, will face Mdantsane-based Sinethemba Blom in a lightweight division over six rounds. Bokuva comes to this fight with a decent record of 10 fights, six wins that include three knockouts, with only four losses.

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail, Bokuva’s manager, Simo “Mawawa” Ndyoko, confirmed his camp’s readiness. “We are ready for this fight and have done everything in our power to ensure that we come back with the desired outcome. We know our opponent very well since our amateur days, and he has a lot of power in his punches, but we will not allow him to do as he pleases.” Ndyoko also assured Makhandans they were going there for nothing less than a win.

Bokuva and Blom will exchange leather on neutral turf in the Tsolo Junction Community Hall that is expected to be packed to the rafters. All boxing lovers in Makhanda will be fully behind Bokuva and hope he will inflict some pain on Blom and return home victorious.