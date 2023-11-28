Football fans brave chilly, wet weather to watch exciting Hollywood Bets Regional League local derby

By Chris Totobela

All roads led to Rhodes University’s Kings Field on Saturday as football lovers braved slightly cold and wet weather for a Hollywood Bets Regional League local derby between two in-form sides, Maru and City Pirates. Both teams started the game cautiously, slowly building from the back.

It was an evenly balanced contest, but Maru spent more time on the opposition half, creating more scoring opportunities. On the other hand, Pirates seemed a bit shaky at the back but looked very good on the ball, using their pace on the wings to cause trouble for Maru. Their quick inter-passing seemed to confuse Maru’s defence, and it was not a surprise when they took the lead after a great move that started on the left and was finished off at the far post by Sinethemba Magi. The goal spurred Maru into action, and they started dominating the midfield battle while finding spaces behind the Pirates’ defence.

Lethal goal poacher Vuyani Skeyi pounced on a loose ball inside the box and equalised for Maru. This opened the game, and both teams put some gas on their attacks. Both sides went to the halftime break locked at one goal apiece. Both made a few changes in the second half, but unlike in the first half, Pirates had fewer chances in the second stanza. Maru took the lead after a well-taken but tame free-kick via the boot of Luyolo Matiwane.

Pirates’ keeper seemed to misjudge the flight of the ball and attempted to fist it away when it looked easier to catch. He missed the ball, which landed in the net’s back. Notably, Pirates’ left back looked tired later on and was often caught on the wrong side of defence. The Pirates players also seemed to rush play, looking for an equaliser but gave away possession quickly in crucial areas of the field. Both teams played excellent passing and entertaining football but were both guilty of overpassing. The referee blew the final whistle, with Maru redeeming themselves to claim maximum points and bragging rights following last week’s away loss.