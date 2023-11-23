Popular Makhanda ingcibi “Nxele” was an ambassador for the entire Makana municipality

By Malikhanye Mankayi and Luvuyo Mjekula

A great tree has fallen in Makhanda. Those who knew him described him as an ambassador and a producer of great men.

Vakele Reubin Ndibaza, popularly known as Nxele, was probably the most popular ingcibi (traditional surgeon) in Makhanda. He passed away last week aged 84. Ndibaza had run his race, considering he had retired as an ingcibi in December last year. On Thursday, 16 November, he took his last breath. His funeral will be held on Friday, 24 November, at the Ethiopian Episcopal Church (KwaMateyu).

On Thursday, Isiko Loluntu, an organisation of traditional surgeons and traditional nurses (amakhankatha), organised a memorial service for Ndibaza at Noluthando Hall in Joza. They were bidding farewell to their much-loved colleague.

Grieving family members, close friends, and residents were given messages of support and condolence by Nxele’s colleagues, different organisations, including the local municipality, and ordinary residents. Members of the clergy gave a touching service for Ndibaza.

The service was preceded by Ward 2 councillor Ramie Xonxa’s resounding address in which he comforted the Ndibaza family and gave messages of support on behalf of Makana Municipality. “Any nation is characterised by its tradition and customs; if I would speak about utata uNxele, he was an ambassador for Makana Municipality around the Eastern Cape province. He never failed Makana Municipality, and we never had negative feedback about his work,” said Xonxa.

Lungile Ngxakaza, an 83-year-old traditional nurse, also spoke about how he will remember his late colleague. “I will remember him for his good deeds, which were not shameful up to the time of his death. He took this job from his father, and never let him down. I want to say that there were traditional surgeons in his time, but he was the best in South Africa.”

Ngxakaza said he grew up with Ndibaza on Highlands Farm and worked with him in the 1960s. “He went on to become very active in Grahamstown, circumcising many boys.” Now a traditional nurse, Ngxakana hoped those Ndibaza left behind would benefit from his lasting legacy.

Bishop PS Baxana shared how he will remember the late Ndibaza. He said: “Ndibaza was always focused on one place. If he said you would find him in a certain place and at a certain time, you would find him there at that time. He was a man of his word and a man of law who was also a nation builder,” Baxana said.

Tantyi-based ingcibi, Khanyisa Fayindlala, remembered being welcomed to Makhanda by Ndibaza, first as a traditional nurse two years ago. “He was the first one to raise his hand and welcome me into the initiation industry here, as I came from Gqeberha and did not know many people in Makhanda at the time. I would go to his home kwaThatha – that is how closely we worked together,” Fayindlala explained.

Another ingcibi, Zoyisile Ndyawe, said he would remember Ndibaza as someone who produced real men in nearby farms before moving to Makhanda. “We worked very well together. I remember that sometimes he would call me to say he was unavailable and ask me to get the job done, and I would do the same for him. He will be sorely missed.”

A spokesperson for the Ndibaza family, Xolani Simakuhle, reiterated Xonxa’s calls for parents and children to respect the initiation custom in the name of Ndibaza. Xonxa had lambasted parents who sent groups of children carrying bottles of alcohol and traditional beer to initiation schools to give initiates their new names. “That is not Xhosa tradition,” Xonxa stressed. Bishop Baxana urged the community of Makhanda to do an introspection to live a better life and show respect for tradition.