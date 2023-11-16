Willows stun Southwell in own backyard

By Chesley Daniels

A complete team performance saw visitors Willows Cricket Club stun host Southwell 1st XI with a bonus point three-wicket win at the Southwell Country Club on Saturday, 11 November.

Willows travelled to Southwell to take on the favourites in their Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) 1st League fixture encounter. Southwell won the toss and elected to bat in windy conditions, posting a moderate 145 all out in 44.3 overs. Willows bowlers got a solid start by removing some top-order batsmen by bowling good lines and lengths. Seamer Duane Brown led from the front with the wind behind his back and bowled with some decent pace to get rid of Josh van Rensburg and the dangerous James Stirk. Brown went on to finish with an excellent economical bowling spell of 2/18 in his allotted ten overs. Southwell launched a good comeback with Kashka Crampton (37) and Adrian Reed (22) scoring freely by putting up an invaluable partnership to see their side out of trouble to reach a decent 145 runs in the end. Seamer Cole Wessels, who struggled against the wind in his opening spell, returned from the other side with the wind and destroyed the middle-order batsmen with a Man of the Match performance, taking 4/33 (10). Spinner Alanzo Gysman also bowled well, taking 2/17 in 8.3 overs. Willows bowlers conceded 17 wides in extras and would have been disappointed.

Willows got off to a solid start in their run chase and were set to finish matters off in no time. But the Southwell bowlers came back strong, and that saw a mini-collapse by Willows batsmen who went out with silly shot selections. Credit to the Southwell bowlers, who took their chances in the field and put Willows under pressure, setting up a good fight in the end. Opener JJ Kilani was once again in good form with the bat and top-scored with a fine 42 runs. He was well supported by Abner Accom, who batted superbly with a classy 33 runs, including three sixes and three fours. Mornay Kohl also had a solid debut for Willows with a flamboyant 24 runs as an opener. Guy Bladen 2/29 (6) and Adrian Reed 2/25 (5) were the best bowlers for the host.

RESULT: Willows won by three wickets + bonus point

Salem vs Makana Sona – Salem

The Makhanda side went down to Salem recently, with both teams searching for their first win. Salem won the toss, decided to bat first, and posted a mammoth 264 runs in 38 overs. Salem batters batted aggressively and freely, especially the middle order, dispatching the Makana bowlers all over the park. Campbell Wilmot top scored with a hurricane 62 (six fours and two sixes), while Marquin Tom Loutz also batted aggressively for a quick-fire 56 (six fours and four sixes). Notable contributions also came from captain Brad Wilmot, scoring 44 (two fours and four sixes), and Leard King, hitting 37 (three fours and a six). Seamers Lakhanya Sam – 4/16 (8) and Tyler Ntukela – 4/54 (10) were the most outstanding bowlers for Makana under challenging circumstances.

Makana got off to a slow and bad start, losing both openers in quick succession. Viwe Makeleni (21) stood firm, but the fired-up Salem bowlers took wickets at regular intervals. Tyler Ntukela contributed with a cameo of 21, but it was too late as Salem bundled Makana out for a mere 85 in 34 overs. The evergreen seamer Bryn Wakeford was the destroyer-in-chief for Salem, with excellent bowling figures of 5/24 in nine overs. In contrast, excellent support came from spinner Buster Brotherton with 3/12 in six and Connor Pieterse 2/28 (5).

RESULT: Salem won by 179 runs + bonus point

Cuylerville vs Sidbury

The defending champs, Cuylerville, won the toss and bowled first, restricting Sidbury to 106 all out. Sean Biggs top scored with a fighting 31, and Luke Thompson contributed 21. Greg Clayton bowled impressively for Cuylerville, taking 5/10 in just four overs, while excellent support came from spinners Brandon Handley 2/14 and Steven Gornall 2/16.

Cuylerville came out guns blazing and blasted the target down in just 12 overs, scoring 106/1. Charlie Muir scored a quick-fire and aggressive 57, while C Gleaves contributed a fine unbeaten 38*

RESULT: Cuylerville won by nine wickets + bonus point

GCB 2nd League

Station Hill vs Swallows– Hospital Field

In a hotly, closely contested affair, Station Hill beat Swallows in their Derby encounter.

Station Hill 205

Cody Jones 87

Luvane Daniels 3 wickets, Jamie Koesnel 2 wickets, Lance September 2 wkts, Madudu Maseti 2 wkts

Swallows 140 all out

Renato Visagie 44

Cody Jones 3 wickets

RESULT: Station Hill won by 65 runs

Kenton vs Cuylerville

Cuylerville 147

Jamie Renton 88

Poena 3/21, Alex 3/30

Kenton 149/4

Tony Pedro 76*, Dusty Phelan 35

Chris Japp 3/25

RESULT: Kenton won by 6 wickets

Manley Flats vs Tiger TIitans

Tiger Titans

116 all out in 31 overs

Z Smanga 59

E Vutela 20

Lester Isaacs 4/17 (6)

Barry Gleaves 3/11 (7)

Anton Ferreira 2/48 (10)

Manleys 118 for 9 in 31 overs

Dave Duncan 35

Wade Mayes 19

E Vutela 9 overs ~ 3/24 (9)

L klaas 3/30 (8)

B Ntukela 2/30 (6)

Manleys won by 1 wicket with a bonus point