Makhanda prison escapees appear under heavy security guard

By Luvuyo Mjekula

Five prisoners rearrested after escaping from Makhanda’s Correctional Service Centre in October last year appeared briefly in the local magistrate’s court earlier today, Thursday, 09 November, escorted by heavily armed security officers.

The Zimbabwean nationals – Simba Masinga, Trymore Chauke, Abraham Moyane, Francis Chitiyo and Nhamo Muyambo, faced escaping charges stemming from their daring prison break in October last year.

The five were part of a group of seven men who escaped from the Waainek correctional facility. Masinga, Chauke, Moyane, Muyambo and Chitiyo were awaiting sentencing after being convicted of rhino poaching. They killed 13 rhinos between 2016 and 2018 across a wide area of the Eastern Cape – from Gqeberha to Aliwal North to the Middelburg and Makhanda areas.

The other two escapees were Luvuyo September, who was in Waainek awaiting trial on charges of murder, robbery, and kidnapping, and Bennet Kwarille, who was awaiting trial on charges of housebreaking, attempted murder, and burglary.

Masinga, Chauke, and Moyane were all re-arrested near Makhanda in the months following their escape – Chauke in Seven Fountains, Masinga in Committees Drift, and Moyane near an unnamed Makhanda private nature reserve, where he was found with poaching equipment.

Muyambo and Chitiyo were arrested by police on 20 May in Mthatha after police caught another gang of alleged criminals who led them to Chitho and Muyambo.

September and Kwarille remain at large.

During their brief appearance in court today, the five men appeared calm in their orange prison uniform, handcuffs and leg irons.

They were due to plead to escape charges, but the case had to be postponed because their lawyer was unavailable. The court heard that the lawyer was in Durban. State prosecutor C du Preez told the court the lawyer had sent her a text message informing her he was working in the Durban High Court. “He apparently double booked himself,” said Du Preez. Attempts to reach the lawyer on his cellphone were unsuccessful.

After hearing that their lawyer would not be present in court, two of the men – Chauke and Chitiyo, asked the court, in isiXhosa, to grant them free legal assistance because they had no money to pay their private attorney. The magistrate had earlier asked them whether they understood isiZulu or isiXhosa. He assured the duo he would not ignore their request.

The case was postponed until Friday, 17 November, for their attorney to be present.