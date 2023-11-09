Cuylerville bowl Salem out for a meagre 46 runs in GCB league

By Chesley Daniels

Salem Cricket Club 1st XI were bowled out for one of their lowest scores in the Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) 1st League history. They were bowled out for a mere 46 runs by defending Champions Cuylerville on Saturday, 4 November 2023, at the Salem Cricket Ground.

It was probably Salem’s lowest innings total in the club’s history, and it happened in their own backyard at their fortress Salem Cricket Ground. Cuylerville is currently in first position on the log with 18 points after three matches, while Salem is in second-last place with 0 points.

Cuylerville won the toss and sent the home side in to bat, and in no time, their bowlers were on fire and demolished the home side’s batters with some accurate bowling. Cuylerville bowlers bowled with extreme aggression, determination and discipline, while their fielding also contributed to their cause. Seven batsmen of Salem scored ducks (0) on the day, with only captain Bradley Wilmot standing firm. He was the only batsman to record a double-figure score – an unbeaten 33. Franky Norval (6/4) and Richard Beydeveldt (4/23) were the destroyers-in-chief with their massacre attack as opening bowlers for Cuylerville and were magnificent and unplayable.

Cuylerville wasted no time in their run chase, scoring 50/0 in just seven overs. Brent Emslie (25*) and Wicks (22*) finished matters off as they walked off the park unbeaten, handing their side a 10-wicket bonus point win over Salem.

GCB 2ND LEAGUE

SOUTHWELL VS SWALLOWS – SOUTHWELL CRICKET CLUB

SOUTHWELL 301/5 (50)

Josh Van Rensburg 145, Kashkha Crampton 36

Anslin Roberts 2/23, Sachin Koeberg 2/57

SWALLOWS 158 ALL OUT

Luvane Daniels 111

James Cameron 5/24, M Deacon 4/11

SOUTHWELL WON BY 143 RUNS + BONUS POINT

STATION HILL VS RAINBOWS – HOSPITAL FIELD (05 NOVEMBER 2023)

RAINBOWS 58 (16.1)

Lyndon Coltman 3/3 (2), Marvin Groep 2/2 (4.3)

STATION HILL 59/2 (6.3)

Marvin Groep 34*, Keanen Arends 10

STATION HILL WON BY 8 WICKETS + BONUS POINT

PORT ALFRED VS KENTON – COUNTRY CLUB

PORT ALFRED 145 (36)

JC Pittaway 51, A Nel 28, Dean Nel 20

L Green 3/27

KENTON 89 (25)

Juan Felizardo 26*

Louis Oosthuizen 4/11 (10), Warren Bowdler 4/13 (10)

PORT ALFRED WON BY 56 RUNS + BONUS POINT

CUYLERVILLE 2ND VS SIDBURY 2ND – SHAW PARK

CUYLERVILLE 256/7

Jamie Renton 78, Kyle Handley 53, Cliff Dell 43

F Ferreira 2/49, P Gradwell 2/49

SIDBURY 88

L Packerie 33

T Knight 5/24, W Tarr 4/14

CUYLERVILLE WON BY 167 RUNS + BONUS POINT

MANLEYS FLATS VS SALEM – MANLEYS

MANLEYS 131

Dave Duncan 56

S Blom 3/26, M Mattison 2/23

SALEM 132/6

Lorrimer Pittaway 36*, Mike Mattison 26

SALEM WON BY 4 WICKETS

LATEST GCB LOGS AS AT 5 OCTOBER 2023

GCB 1ST LEAGUE

CUYLERVILLE – 18 (3) SOUTHWELL – 12 (2) WILLOWS – 12 (2) RHODES – 8 (4) SIDBURY – 6 (2) SALEM – 0 (2) MAKANA SONA – 0 (3)

GCB 2ND LEAGUE

CENTRAL ALBANY LEAGUE (INLAND)

CUYLERVILLE – 30 (5) SALEM – 25 (5) SOUTHWELL 24 (4) MANLEY FLATS – 2 (4) SIDBURY – 0 (4) SWALLOWS – 0 (4)

BATHURST LEAGUE (COASTAL)

PORT ALFRED – 24 (4) STATION HILL – 18 (3) TIGER TITANS – 9 (3) KENTON – 0 (4) RAINBOWS – 0 (4)

THIS WEEKEND’S FIXTURES:

GCB 1ST LEAGUE

SOUTHWELL VS WILLOWS SALEM VS MAKANA SONA CUYLERVILLE VS SIDBURY

GCB 2ND LEAGUE