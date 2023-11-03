Singamadoda Men Empowerment assists primary schools with sanitary pads

By Staff Reporter

After a 2-month sanitary pad drive, Singamadoda Men Empowerment founder Simo Mawawa Ndyoko handed over 550 sanitary pads to learners in five primary schools: Carliesbridge, Reebiek East, Fort Brown, Geelhoutboom, Masakhe and Home of Joy orphanage home in Joza on Tuesday, 31 October.

Ndyoko says that the organisation’s primary objective is to equip men against social ills like intimate partner violence (IPV), gender-based violence (GBV), mental health and other issues that affect communities.

He adds that the organisation help different communities that experience various challenges. “For example, we started the sanitary pad drive because [not having sanitary pads]is a big challenge for [learners]from Makana fam schools,” he said, adding that many learners do not attend school during the time of the month when they need the sanitary pads.

Ndyoko says that through the drive, they hope learners will continue attending school, and this can also prevent child labour.