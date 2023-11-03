Holy Cross annual Foundation Phase performs adventures of Mvundla

By Nicci Hayes

Holy Cross Foundation Phase children took to the stage at Amazwi on Friday, 27 October 2023 and performed to two full houses. Audience members from Makana Primary and Good Shepherd, as well as the Holy Cross community, enjoyed watching the adventures of Mvundla as he journeyed to Jo’burg to meet President Mandela.

Based on the story Mr Hare and Mr Mandela, the performances were full of fun with forest animals, street vendors, corrupt officials, tsotsies and the ubiquitous train forming the backdrop for Mvundla’s journey as he was successively swindled and convinced out of more and more money in his efforts to return a R200 note to the man whose face appears on it.

Every child from Grade R to Grade 3 had a part to play, and the audience was particularly enchanted by familiar scenes such as taxi drivers and their fee collectors, as well as informal traders selling goods like corn on the cob.