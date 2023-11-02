Kingswood learners selected for the South African Schools Debating Development team

By Staff Reporter

Kingswood College pupils Sophie Büttner and Savanna Renaud have been selected for the South African (SA) Schools Debating Development team. This team was selected based on a written application, and these two girls will now be a part of the squad from which the South African team will eventually be chosen.

This is the first time in recent memory that a Kingswood speaker has made the SA trial squad. According to the Communications and Branding manager, Jackie Clausen, Kingswood College are incredibly happy for these two girls.