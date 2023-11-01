Another football star passes on

By Chris Totobela

A dark cloud continues to haunt Makhanda’s sports fraternity as one of the local female footballers passes on. Lathiswa “Malatsi” Mntumni succumbed to a short illness last week, Thursday, 26 October, after being admitted to Settlers Hospital two weeks ago.

Mntumni joined the local women’s football giants African Connection, affectionately known as Amakonokono, a decade ago and quickly made her mark. She made the left back position hers and was also a utility defender as she could play anywhere in defence. She was part of the all-conquering squad that won seven consecutive regional league titles. She was part of Sarah Baartman’s seven-a-side squad that won the championship trophy in Qoqodala, a village just a few kilometres outside Queenstown, where they defeated tournament favourites Nelson Mandela Metro region by a single goal.

She is one of the three experienced players left with the current youthful squad. Amakonokono’s skipper, Lamla Maloni, who played with Mntumni for a couple of years, was devasted by the news of her passing. “The players are still shocked by this sad news. We were still learning a lot from her, and she always guided us on the field. She was always smiling and happy whenever she was around us. Her spirit will forever be with us”.

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail, on behalf of the team’s management, Bongani Dingane said, “We would like to send our deepest condolences to Mntumni’s family, we are with them in these trying times. Latiswa was one of the disciplined players, and she was very quiet. She gave her all whenever she put on the team’s jersey, and the void she has left in the team will be very difficult to fill”.

African Connection Women FC players held a short prayer on Sunday, 29 October, in her honour, and the sadness was written on their faces as they tried hard to hold back the tears. Mntumni will be laid to rest on Saturday, 11 November, at her family home in Idutywa.