Boxing returns to Extension 9 after a very long time

By Chris Totobela

The Extension 9 Community Hall will, for the first time this weekend, host a boxing tournament, and this is after so many years since it hosted its first tournament.

This tournament is hosted by Extension 7-based Thembalethu Boxing Camp, and they have invited all local boxing clubs and are also expecting clubs from out of town.

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail, Thembalethu Boxing Club’s Public Relations Officer, Khayalethu Richards, said, “This is going to be a big event, and we are bringing boxing closer to the people. There are a lot of youngsters around extensions 8,9,10, and Enkanini who we hope to attract and save them from drugs.”

Responding to the issue of the readiness of the venue for this event, he said, “This hall is ready for this tournament and is just that boxing people are so used to hosting boxing events at the Indoor Sports Centre and not willing to take boxing to the people.”

Speaking on behalf of Masibambane Boxing Camp, Mziwoxolo “Bokoloshe” Ndwayana, said, “Our boxers are more than ready for this weekend, and we have been training for a while for this event, and we hope our boxers will do their best for the club.”

Mfuzo Boxing Camp’s Public Relations Officer, Mfuzo Dyira, is also looking forward to this weekend.

“We have boxers that are attending different boxing tournaments this weekend, including this one at Extension 9, and our boxers are ready because they have worked hard at training.”

The weigh-in will be at 8:30, with the first bout at 11:00, and the entry fee is R10 for children and R20 for adults. The move by Thembalethu Boxing Camp will see people of the area and surrounding areas, who have been starved of boxing, get to watch their favourite sport again.