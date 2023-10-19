Rhodes University and AGCLE host 2023 Top 100 awards

By Cebokazi Duze

Last week, Rhodes University made history by hosting the 2023 Top 100 Awards in partnership with the Allan Gray Centre for Leadership Ethics (AGCLE). This event celebrated outstanding achievements and ethical leadership among the university’s students. Let’s delve into the highlights of this remarkable occasion.

Key speakers

Prof Pedro Tabensky’s Welcome Address: Prof Pedro Tabensky, Director of AGCLE, opened the event with a heartfelt welcome, expressing his pride in the recipients and emphasising the vital connection between leadership and education.

Prof Barney Pityana’s Keynote Address: Prof Barney Pityana, former vice-chancellor of the University of South Africa, delivered a powerful keynote speech. He underscored the ethical role of universities in the “humanising project” of students and society, emphasising the importance of critical thinking and freedom.

Awards categories

The 2023 Top 100 Awards featured nine categories, with a new one introduced this year—i.e., the Entrepreneurship Award.

General Excellence Award:

Dr Thoko Sipungu, Category Judge and a Lecturer in the Sociology department, presented the General Excellence Award. This award recognises students who excel in various facets of university life, showcasing their talents and exceptional time management skills.

Recipients of this award included:

Busisiwe Sinazo Chimaliro

Chantel Chirairo

Faith Mbale

Heidi Bottcher

Lazarus Kgageng

Matimu Shivambu

Mbalentle Mpotulo

Meldret Nkuna

Monica Mathebula

Omphulusa Nengwekhulu

Putuma Balintulo

Siphelele Futhusi

Thanyelani Ndlovu

Thato Mackade

Tinashe Gecia Hlako

Vuyelwa O’Lacy Moyo

Arts, Culture, Media & Society Award:

Mr. Sikhumbuzo Makandula, the Category Judge, visual artist, and photography lecturer at the Fine Arts Department, presented the Arts, Culture, Media & Society Award. This award recognises students who display excellence and leadership roles in the cultural spheres of Rhodes University.

The following students received this award:

Vuyelwa O’Lacy Moyo

Khanya Ngcuka

Markan Andreas Nkhwazi

Ntokoto Hlungwane

Vilia Dube

Academic Excellence Award:

Ms. Tshepo Malebana, 2023 SRC Academic Councilor, presented these awards alongside the respective faculty Deans. This award is for students who are top achievers in their faculties.

The following students received this award:

Law Faculty: Casparus Franciscus Crouse Chevandre Doyle Sinokuhle Dyeshana Siphe Putumani Thabang Poshodi

Education Faculty: Elaine Burger Jaimie-Lee Burger Liselihle Kanana Nabeelah Jallal Shivali Sirkar

Humanities Faculty: Eleanor Amner Fadzai Jimu Sibukesihle Zulu Talia Aliber Taryn Brown

Commerce Faculty: Faith Mbale Juliet Lunn Mfundo Mncube Ntobeko Mfeka Tendayi Chenai

Pharmacy Faculty: Purcell Pillay Delight Chaka Londiwe Bhentswana Lorah Dzimwasha Samarah Zvandasara

Science Faculty: Caron Rademan Hanrietta Nkosi Kolitsoe Mofubetsoane Oratile Makhafula Theresa Rautenbach



Community Engagement Award:

Mrs. Anna Kinsler, Category Judge, and Vice Chancellor’s Education Initiative programme coordinator, presented the community engagement awards. This award recognises students who have shown leadership and social responsibility within the community engagement space and have contributed significantly to the scholarship of engagement.

The following students received this award:

Azelea Nerine Robyn Harker

Kamvalethu Ntsomi

Lihle Manene

Lilitha Boco

Lindiwe Busakwe

Matimu Shivambu

Melody Chauke

Monica Lerato Mathebula

Simphiwe Malinga

Siyanda Mjoli

Takudzwa Makuwa

Tshepang Nkosi

Ubuntu Award:

Mr. Sakhe Ntlabezo, Category Judge and Programme Manager of the Makhanda Circle of Unity, presented this award, which is geared toward recognising students who have served and made distinguished contributions toward promoting the university, community, and the country’s national interest in accordance with the value of Ubuntu—one of the core values of the institution. The following students received this award:

Bridget Koketso Molopyane

Lindani Sifanele

Student Entrepreneurship Award:

This new award category recognises outstanding student entrepreneurs who have demonstrated innovation, leadership, and the ability to successfully launch and grow a business while balancing their academic pursuits. It was presented by Mr Thobani Mesani from the Career Centre under the Division of Student Services and Development.

The following students received this award:

Ayanda DIhamini

Carl Kengne

Milisa Mamase

Promise Songcata

Health & Wellness Award:

Awarded to students who have created wellness programs and initiatives that have improved productivity, engagement, and the overall health and wellness of the student body, this category was presented by Ms Christine Lewis, the Category Judge, Senior Psychologist, and Manager of the Student Counselling Centre.

The following students received this award:

Dipalesa Letuka

Ephreeda Banda

Mazvita Mhene

Palesa Ragoleka

Sports Award:

Presented by Ms Sanel Sobahle, Category Judge, USSA Netball Vice Chairperson and a Sports Officer at Rhodes University, this award is presented to students who have displayed excellence, talent and leadership roles in sports at Rhodes University and externally.

The following students received this award:

Jano Roux

Matthew Strachan

Student Leadership Award:

Presented by the incoming 2024 SRC President, Mr. Simphiwe Mnyande, this award recognises leadership potential and exceptional contributions made by students to the quality of life on campus—students who personify the slogan ‘where ethical leaders learn’.

The following students received this award:

Auxeni Tyala

Buhle Luthuli

Gcina Ngcongo

Heidi Bottcher

Lazarus Kgageng

Lebo Ramohapi

Lerato Leboho

Lihle Manene

Lorah Dzimwasha

Luyanda Hadebe

Markan Andreas Nkhwazi

Matimu Shivambu

Matthew Strachan

Mpho Kopheli

Nonhlanhla Mhlongo

Ngobile Makamu

Omphulusa Nengwekhulu

Puleng Phihlela

Sandile Lubisi

Shammah Mkansi

Thato Mackade

Thembelani Ncube

Tinashe Gecia Hlako

Tshiamo Gadinabokao

Varshan Pillay

Xolelwa Mkula