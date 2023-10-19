Rhodes University and AGCLE host 2023 Top 100 awards

By Cebokazi Duze
Last week, Rhodes University made history by hosting the 2023 Top 100 Awards in partnership with the Allan Gray Centre for Leadership Ethics (AGCLE). This event celebrated outstanding achievements and ethical leadership among the university’s students. Let’s delve into the highlights of this remarkable occasion.
Key speakers
Prof Pedro Tabensky’s Welcome Address: Prof Pedro Tabensky, Director of AGCLE, opened the event with a heartfelt welcome, expressing his pride in the recipients and emphasising the vital connection between leadership and education.
Prof Barney Pityana’s Keynote Address: Prof Barney Pityana, former vice-chancellor of the University of South Africa, delivered a powerful keynote speech. He underscored the ethical role of universities in the “humanising project” of students and society, emphasising the importance of critical thinking and freedom.
Awards categories
The 2023 Top 100 Awards featured nine categories, with a new one introduced this year—i.e., the Entrepreneurship Award.
General Excellence Award:
Dr Thoko Sipungu, Category Judge and a Lecturer in the Sociology department, presented the General Excellence Award. This award recognises students who excel in various facets of university life, showcasing their talents and exceptional time management skills.
Recipients of this award included:
- Busisiwe Sinazo Chimaliro
- Chantel Chirairo
- Faith Mbale
- Heidi Bottcher
- Lazarus Kgageng
- Matimu Shivambu
- Mbalentle Mpotulo
- Meldret Nkuna
- Monica Mathebula
- Omphulusa Nengwekhulu
- Putuma Balintulo
- Siphelele Futhusi
- Thanyelani Ndlovu
- Thato Mackade
- Tinashe Gecia Hlako
- Vuyelwa O’Lacy Moyo
Arts, Culture, Media & Society Award:
Mr. Sikhumbuzo Makandula, the Category Judge, visual artist, and photography lecturer at the Fine Arts Department, presented the Arts, Culture, Media & Society Award. This award recognises students who display excellence and leadership roles in the cultural spheres of Rhodes University.
The following students received this award:
- Vuyelwa O’Lacy Moyo
- Khanya Ngcuka
- Markan Andreas Nkhwazi
- Ntokoto Hlungwane
- Vilia Dube
Academic Excellence Award:
Ms. Tshepo Malebana, 2023 SRC Academic Councilor, presented these awards alongside the respective faculty Deans. This award is for students who are top achievers in their faculties.
The following students received this award:
- Law Faculty:
- Casparus Franciscus Crouse
- Chevandre Doyle
- Sinokuhle Dyeshana
- Siphe Putumani
- Thabang Poshodi
- Education Faculty:
- Elaine Burger
- Jaimie-Lee Burger
- Liselihle Kanana
- Nabeelah Jallal
- Shivali Sirkar
- Humanities Faculty:
- Eleanor Amner
- Fadzai Jimu
- Sibukesihle Zulu
- Talia Aliber
- Taryn Brown
- Commerce Faculty:
- Faith Mbale
- Juliet Lunn
- Mfundo Mncube
- Ntobeko Mfeka
- Tendayi Chenai
- Pharmacy Faculty:
- Purcell Pillay
- Delight Chaka
- Londiwe Bhentswana
- Lorah Dzimwasha
- Samarah Zvandasara
- Science Faculty:
- Caron Rademan
- Hanrietta Nkosi
- Kolitsoe Mofubetsoane
- Oratile Makhafula
- Theresa Rautenbach
Community Engagement Award:
Mrs. Anna Kinsler, Category Judge, and Vice Chancellor’s Education Initiative programme coordinator, presented the community engagement awards. This award recognises students who have shown leadership and social responsibility within the community engagement space and have contributed significantly to the scholarship of engagement.
The following students received this award:
- Azelea Nerine Robyn Harker
- Kamvalethu Ntsomi
- Lihle Manene
- Lilitha Boco
- Lindiwe Busakwe
- Matimu Shivambu
- Melody Chauke
- Monica Lerato Mathebula
- Simphiwe Malinga
- Siyanda Mjoli
- Takudzwa Makuwa
- Tshepang Nkosi
Ubuntu Award:
Mr. Sakhe Ntlabezo, Category Judge and Programme Manager of the Makhanda Circle of Unity, presented this award, which is geared toward recognising students who have served and made distinguished contributions toward promoting the university, community, and the country’s national interest in accordance with the value of Ubuntu—one of the core values of the institution. The following students received this award:
- Bridget Koketso Molopyane
- Lindani Sifanele
Student Entrepreneurship Award:
This new award category recognises outstanding student entrepreneurs who have demonstrated innovation, leadership, and the ability to successfully launch and grow a business while balancing their academic pursuits. It was presented by Mr Thobani Mesani from the Career Centre under the Division of Student Services and Development.
The following students received this award:
- Ayanda DIhamini
- Carl Kengne
- Milisa Mamase
- Promise Songcata
Health & Wellness Award:
Awarded to students who have created wellness programs and initiatives that have improved productivity, engagement, and the overall health and wellness of the student body, this category was presented by Ms Christine Lewis, the Category Judge, Senior Psychologist, and Manager of the Student Counselling Centre.
The following students received this award:
- Dipalesa Letuka
- Ephreeda Banda
- Mazvita Mhene
- Palesa Ragoleka
Sports Award:
Presented by Ms Sanel Sobahle, Category Judge, USSA Netball Vice Chairperson and a Sports Officer at Rhodes University, this award is presented to students who have displayed excellence, talent and leadership roles in sports at Rhodes University and externally.
The following students received this award:
- Jano Roux
- Matthew Strachan
Student Leadership Award:
Presented by the incoming 2024 SRC President, Mr. Simphiwe Mnyande, this award recognises leadership potential and exceptional contributions made by students to the quality of life on campus—students who personify the slogan ‘where ethical leaders learn’.
The following students received this award:
- Auxeni Tyala
- Buhle Luthuli
- Gcina Ngcongo
- Heidi Bottcher
- Lazarus Kgageng
- Lebo Ramohapi
- Lerato Leboho
- Lihle Manene
- Lorah Dzimwasha
- Luyanda Hadebe
- Markan Andreas Nkhwazi
- Matimu Shivambu
- Matthew Strachan
- Mpho Kopheli
- Nonhlanhla Mhlongo
- Ngobile Makamu
- Omphulusa Nengwekhulu
- Puleng Phihlela
- Sandile Lubisi
- Shammah Mkansi
- Thato Mackade
- Thembelani Ncube
- Tinashe Gecia Hlako
- Tshiamo Gadinabokao
- Varshan Pillay
- Xolelwa Mkula