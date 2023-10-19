It’s not about disability but ability

By Selenathi Botha

Kuyasa Special School caters to children with special needs and disabilities. However, the school aims to focus on their abilities, especially in sports, which has significantly impacted the learner’s holistic development. The school has been participating in sports to hone their sporting skills since 2002. They have also been involved in Special Olympics for learners with disabilities.

Their most recent participation was between 1 – and 6 October in a tournament held in Polokwane in Limpopo province. Kuyasa Special School was one of the schools that participated in the sports with the help of the Department of Education who assisted the participating teams with transport and accommodation. In contrast, the Eastern Cape Sports Federation assisted them with food.

They participated in different sports during the tournament, including short table tennis, soccer, netball, rowing catamaran and shotput. The team representing the Eastern Cape excelled in netball, soccer and basketball. The Eastern Cape team took home gold, silver and bronze medals during the provincial tournament.

Following the tournament, four participants, Liyabona Tuse, Lucky Ncuthu, Nomahlubi Hlasela and Yabo Mbem, were selected to play in Turkey in 2025.

Though the learners have various challenges, participating in sports contributes to a positive self-image and gives them a chance to feel proud about their achievements. The learners are encouraged to participate in the sports of their choice, where they are grouped according to their abilities rather than the ages which range from 2 to 100 years.

To continue participating in sports, the school requires support. Isabel Strauss, their coach, mentioned that the team needs the support. She also said they would like sports kits, soccer and basketball balls, sneakers and tracksuits sponsors.

“We would really appreciate the help of the people. We are facing the challenge of children being unable to play because they don’t have shoes to play with, but we always make a plan by ourselves. We don’t let it spoil our game; besides, it’s not about disability anymore. It’s about ability,” said Strauss.