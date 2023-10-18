What’s On – 19 – 26 October

Stay in the loop with the latest and join the MEW WhatsApp group!

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 19 OCTOBER

U3A

The speaker will be the renowned palaeontologist, Dr Rob Gess, one of Grahamstown’s most noted scientists. “The 360 million-year-old Waterloo Farm fossil estuary – a world-famous treasure on our doorsteps”

@Grahamstown Bowling Club

10:00 – 11:00

R5 entry fee

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

Free entry

Beat The Loadshedding Blues

A Food4Futures Musical Evening. Genesis – With the sounds of the 60’s, 70’s & 80’s, Jazz, Soul, and R&B – Hosted by Majestic Pro (RMR)

Makhanda Kwantu Choir – With the Rhythm of African Music – Conducted by Kepa

Relax and be entertained while enjoying a delicious cocktail hour picnic and a complimentary glass of wine on the steps around the fountain or at a nearby table with friends.

@ 1820 Settlers Monument, Fountain Foyer

18:00 – 20:30

Contact: Food4Futures | Red Café | Grahamstown Properties | Jacques Artisan Bread | Fusion | Rhodes Theatre Café or online @ www.food4futures.co.za.

FOR THE SHOW: Ticket price R100 each and | PICNIC & THE SHOW: Ticket price R240 each Including Picnic Box (Vegetarian option available), & complimentary drink.

[Tickets reduced to R100 – those who have already purchased their ticket will be offered an R60 refund – to be paid in cash on arrival].

__

FRIDAY 20 OCTOBER

Live music with Hennie and Kath

Contemporary jazz with a mix of African jazz and folk.

@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

0466222324

Free entry



__

SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

07:45 for 08:00

Free entry

__

SUNDAY 22 OCTOBER

Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Explore nature on this 5km – 7km hike or walk

@ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)

08:00

Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712

Free entry

__

MONDAY 23 OCTOBER

Community Building: What’s it got to do with me?

In Nelson Mandela’s words, “Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world.” How do we perceive the purpose of education, is it just to prepare us for a career or is it something more? How do we contribute to building community through the various levels of education? Entry is by donation in aid of the Friends of the Grahamstown Public Libraries – Hill Street, Duna, Fingo Village, Community, Alicedale, Riebeek East & Extension 9.

@ Amazwi Museum of Literature, 25A Worcester Street

17:30

Entry by donation

__

TUESDAY 24 OCTOBER

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

19:00

Table bookings: 046 622 5002

R40 per person (Cash only)

__

WEDNESDAY 25 OCTOBER

Karaoke Night

Sing your heart out

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry

__

THURSDAY 26 OCTOBER

U3A

@Grahamstown Bowling Club

10:00 – 11:00

R5

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact: Sheila Hicks on 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free Entry

Rapportryers Grahamstad and Hoërskool PJ Olivier Annual Fun Run

We have it all in one when it comes to hills, slopes, and challenges.

As always, we welcome walkers, fully socialized dogs (friendly towards children, adults, and other dogs) are welcome, as long as they are on a leash. They will only be allowed to walk behind all runners and walkers. Join us at this event to raise funds for the Grahamstown and Districts War Memorial Association: Settlers Close and Oakhaven

@ Hoërskool PJ Oliiver rugbyfield, Robinson Street

Registration starts at 16:00 & race starts at 17:30

Bookings and tickets on the day

Price: R20 entry fee for adults| R15 entry fee for kids

WESSA

Join WESSA to listen to Terence Bellingan present a talk on current research at the Department of Entomology and Arachnology, Albany Museum, and why it might be better to be lucky than good! The Albany Museum houses the Eastern Cape’s largest insect and spider collection. Research undertaken by Dr Bellingan focuses on the systematics and taxonomy of hoverflies, or flower flies (Diptera: Syrphidae) – a group of major importance in terms of the ecosystem services they provide through pollination and pest control. The talk presented here will highlight some of the outputs from this research collaboration from the past two years, and look forward to forthcoming work as well.

@ Hill Street Manor, Hill Street (across from the Drill Hall)

19:30

R10 for adults | R5 for students | Free for school learners

__

COMING SOON

Saturday, 28 October – SPCA Open Gardens. Visit gardens on show. You don’t have to be a gardener to enjoy nature. There’s something special to visit under cool big trees, surrounded by colour, sweet smells, and birds singing. Smelling fresh soil and exploring succulents, the orange blooms of clivias are a welcome spring sight in gardens. @ Gardens and Map will follow. Time: 10:00 – 15:00. Contact: fundraising@spcaght.co.za. Price: R80 per person (16 Hillsview Road & 37 Oatlands Road) card facilities at the SPCA table, or an R20 cash donation at each garden. No pre-booking visit; relax and enjoy nature.

Saturday, 28 October – Remembering & Celebrating the Life of Nqontsonqa. Ingqaka Communications, Nqontsonqa’s Friends and Family Presents: Remembering and celebrating Nqontsonqa’s lifetimes. Sphelo Dyongman, known as “Nqontsonqa,” was an award-winning spoken word poet recognized nationally for his contribution to Xhosa Heritage and Literature. This is a fundraising initiative for Nqontsonqa’s children, whom he admired so much, as a payback for all his contributions to the EC Art industry. @ City Hall at 12:00 – 17:00. Contact: Akhona ” Bhodl’ingqaka ” Mafani 0630261173. Price: R50 ticket and R70 at the door.

Tuesday, 31 October – Zombie Walk/Fun Run. Bring the whole family (dogs on leads are welcome) and join the Zombie Walk/Fun Run in aid of SPCA Grahamstown. Either 1.5 km or 5 km distances to suit all fitness levels PLUS a fun Zombie Treasure Hunt on route for kiddies under 12, prizes when you return the disc! Spot prizes for the 1st, 2nd & 3rd place runners, Best Dressed Family & Best Dressed Individual. @Grahamstown Bowling Club African Street. Time: 17:30. Booking/ Contact Details: Hoof & Hound, SPCA Charity shop, From 15 October. Or at the event from 16:30. Enquiries. Benita 076 878 0137. Price: Family R35 | Individuals R25 |Food, drinks & refreshments will be sold at the event: Cooldrinks/Water/Bar Available (cash/card).

Friday, 3 November- Hospice Golf Day – Join us for this fundraising event for Hospice, with Shotgun and Betterball Stableford. @ Belmont Golf Club, shotgun starts at 13:00. Bookings: info@thebelmont.co.za / 0829244797. Price: R380 per player.

Saturday, 4 November – St Patrick’s Church Bumper Market. Interesting items from white elephant, clothes, cakes, books, toys, tea & cake, boerewors rolls, and more. @ 47 Hill Street Next to the Library. Time: 9:00 – 13:00. Contact Monika at 0828550015 for Donations of items. For bookings contact Helen: 082 813 6305. Free entry.

Friday, 17 November – Burger Evening. Join us for the Child Welfare Grahamstown Burger Evening in partnership with Revelations Cafè. @ Revelations Coffee Shop, Peppergrove Mall. Time: 18:00. Book your place in advance via WhatsApp on 082 334 2698/071 687 4531

__

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Friday, 20 October – Saturday, 21 October

Rugby Semi Finals

Friday: New Zealand vs Argentina

Saturday: South Africa vs England



Don’t miss it!

We will be screening all games live, our solar panels will keep loadshedding away.

Sit and enjoy the rugby. Tuck into one of our amazing specials. See you there

@ The Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street. Time: 21:00. Contact: 0466222324

Upcoming matches: Rugby Semi-Finals!

Book your spot for the RWC Semi-Finals. Affordable and delicious food, gin and beer specials, drinks brought straight to your table so you don’t have to disrupt your viewing, a large projector and speakers that are uninterrupted by loadshedding, a great vibe with just enough camaraderie and no overcrowding, and stunning venue. @ The Fork & Dagger. Time: 21:00. Contact: 0466223112 or 0828012385

Rugby World Cup Live @ Champs Action Bar. Castle Lager Bucket Deal available.

Rugby World Cup Competition

My World Cup Predictor League – The rugby world cup is upon us. Sss is spicing things up with a competition. We will give the winners who predict the scores a R200 Bar tab! The final winner will win a liquor hamper. Join us by following the link below to the Superbru app. Carefully read how it works and when prizes are awarded. You must be in the bar to win the bar tabs. You can find my pool here: @Superbru! https://bitly.ws/TZPY or download the Superbru app and search for the pool with code: innsdose.

Tuesday, 31 October

“Making a difference together” – Rhodes University Accounting Students reaches out to Grahamstown SPCA. RUPals was established by a group of Rhodes University Postgraduate CTA students to raise funds for organisations. @ Rhodes University campus; The Day Kaif, Rhodes Theatre, Steve Biko Union Building, Hoof and Hound, SPCA Charity shop. Monday to Friday. Time: 9:00 to 16:00. Booking/ Contact Details: Eileen or Benita Enquiries on 076 878 0137. Price: R50

Tuesday, 17 November

Guess How Many Sweets are in the Jar

To the residents of Grahamstown and all businesses, please help us by taking a ticket in our “GUESS HOW MANY SWEETS ARE IN THE BOTTLE” raffle. The ticket is R5 and ends on 17 November. We are trying to raise funds to hire transport and cover fuel costs, etc., to take our safe house children to Port Alfred for their Christmas Party. They deserve it. If we don’t get to you and you want to donate towards our raffle, you are welcome to do an eft into our account:

FNB Child Welfare SA Grahamstown

Branch Code: 210717

Acc. No. 52322008551

Ref: Raffle and Name

Monday – Friday

Charity Shop. Please help us help our children have the life they deserve. Donate toys, clothing, linen, kitchenware, household items, bits and bobs. Your generosity makes our work possible. @1 Coles Lane, Makhanda. 9:00 till 12:00

Childwealth Care Box

This special care box can be filled with anything you no longer need: clothes, food, books, or household items. @ 1 Coles Lane, Makhanda. Contact: 0466361355.

Thursday, 12 October – Thursday, 30 November

Research Survey: Call for Respondents: Death on Facebook

This doctoral research survey seeks Eastern Cape respondents to share their experiences and perspectives on death practices on Facebook. Provisional research title: Networked Breath: An African Philosophical Approach to The Study of Death Online Ethical approval no: 2023-7097-7534. Rhodes University. @ GoogleForms (online) English: https://bitly.ws/WpHQ & isiXhosa: https://bitly.ws/WpId. This form may take 10-15mins to complete. Contact Details: Robyn Perros (Researcher) robynperros@gmail.com. Respondents will unfortunately not be paid for completing this survey. This survey is free to fill out and is open to the public.

For Poster designing services, contact Aphiwe on 067 388 9951