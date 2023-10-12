From confusion to triumph

By Ephreeda Banda

Landa Mabenge, author of “Becoming Him: A Trans Memoir of Triumph,” has shared his invaluable experiences on the path to self-acceptance and empowerment with the Makhanda community. The Rhodes University Student Representative Council (SRC) hosted Mabenge, Advocate Rahim, Abigail, a transgender PhD candidate in the Zoology department, and Nomteto Moleko, a spiritual healer, at the Oppidan Dining Hall on 19 September, discussing the daunting journey of overcoming societal prejudices and norms by people who may not fully understand or embrace diverse identities.

This journey is unique to each individual, marked by self-discovery, courage, and resilience. And, in a world that continues to evolve and challenge societal norms, the LGBTQI+ community stands as a testament to the resilience and strength of individuals who have chosen to embrace their true selves.

Mabenge is a remarkable individual whose journey from self-doubt to self-acceptance serves as an inspiration to countless others. He is an educator and a consultant who educates and creates awareness of what it means to be transgender/gender diverse.

“As the first transgender person in SA to convince a medical aid to pay for his gender-confirming surgery, we saw Landa Mabenge as the perfect guest speaker for this event as he has experienced all the challenges and issues of being transgender in South Africa. We are hoping to touch at least two or three souls with this event and just create a safe and open space for people to be who they most comfortably identify as,” said Ibabale Sobekwa, the SRC Transformation and Activism Councillor.

Mabenge told the gathering: “I did not have the language or the comprehension of what I was feeling or going through but I knew that the person I was, was not right and I knew what I wanted to be. For me, the social script of the blue streak and pink streak did not make sense. At the age of 7, I realised that how my body was evolving in the pink streak, did not quite make sense and I felt very uncomfortable in my body,” said Mabenge. By openly discussing his journey, Mabenge encouraged attendees to embrace their own identities and recognise the beauty in their uniqueness.

The SRC played a pivotal role in organising this event. It showcased the Council’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive campus environment. Such initiatives are crucial in creating safe spaces where individuals can explore their identities without fear of discrimination or prejudice.

“Hearing someone’s story is an eye-opener and puts you in the right direction. I was also able to be in the journey I am on right now by watching YouTube videos of other transgender women and this gave me the push I needed,” said PhD candidate, Abigail.

Mabenge’s presence and his inspiring memoir remind us that embracing one’s true identity is not only an act of courage but a triumph of the human spirit.

“When you have had the privilege in any space of your life like I have had when it comes to my journey, I have chosen to use it as a launching pad, as a way to pave forward, to help, educate and create awareness, especially for healthcare providers who are going to be the ones who need to give care to transgender/gender diverse individuals,” concluded Mabenge.

(This is a lightly edited version of an article published by RU Communications).