What’s On – 12 – 19 October

Stay in the loop with the latest and join the MEW WhatsApp group!

POP-UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/REPEAT EVENTS

Friday, 13 October

A Hindu Experience

This exhibition is a celebration of Hindu culture, tradition, and religion. It’s a love letter to the curator, documenting their journey, history, and how they navigated through it all. The exhibition will include an airing of the documentary, a dance performance, a music performance, snacks, traditional Hindu sweets, desserts, and savoury items. There will be henna art for those who would like to try, as well as some Hindu artefacts that the curator has decorated.

@ Amazwi Museum, 25A Worcester Street

18:00 – 22:00

RSVP Vadhini Munien on 0730333603 or vadhini21@gmail.com or @stolen_midnight_kisses_.

Free entry

Friday, 13 October – Saturday, 14 October

Thai Evening

Friday – seats and takeaways

Saturday – seating full; takeaways available)

A delicious meal including Thai Spring roll with rice vermicelli, carrots, coriander & sweet chilli sauce, chicken, coconut milk, galangal & lime soup, red Thai pork curry & jasmine rice, crispy veg salad, coconut rose custard tart & pineapple ice cream. Vegetarian Option available.

@ Table Too, 16 Donkin Street

19:30 for 20:00

Contact: 0826718558/ 0839602366

R220 per person

Saturday, 14 October – Sunday, 15 October

Unpopular Opinion

The Unpopular Opinion, your favourite podcast in the African continent, will be shooting live at The Black Power Station on 14/15 October this coming month with a list of thought-provoking and knowledgeable guests and your host, Abba Ayalew Amlak.

@ The Black Power Station

9:30 – 17:00

Contact: 0792715969/0824113404

R150 for the day | R200 for the weekend

__

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 12 OCTOBER

U3A

Rowan Engelbrecht of the Community Police Forum will speak to us this week.

The CPF is a liaison organisation that collaborates with the SA Police to make our community safer.

One project is organising volunteers to patrol their neighbourhood streets in their cars at night during load shedding, keeping an eye out for suspicious activity, especially cable theft at or near substations.

Volunteers do not intervene in any way but drive on as if they are on their way home, but they immediately phone Hi-Tec to respond.

Rowan will also describe other CPF activities and explain why our neighbourhood residents and we must be vigilant and proactive in protecting our neighbourhoods.

@Grahamstown Bowling Club

10:00 – 11:00

R5 entry fee

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

Free entry

__

FRIDAY 13 OCTOBER

Taking Care of Mother Earth

Usiba Creative Arts and Fikizolo Primary School present the theme: “Taking Care of Mother Earth. Environmental Awareness Through Arts”. There will be drama, music, poetry, dance, and public speaking performances.

@ Fikizolo Primary School, Newtown Extension, Fingo Village

11:45

Contact: 0768566279 / 0798666141 or ngitywa61@gmail.com

R2 entry fee

__

SATURDAY 14 OCTOBER

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

07:45 for 08:00

Free entry

New Bakkie Celebrations

Visit the SPCA Charity shop. Please help us fill our new bakkie with furry treats, and join us inside the shop for cake. Bring any unwanted items to the Charity shop, and let’s colour the shop blue.

@ SPCA Charity Shop, 31 High Street

10:30 – 13:30

Contact: fundraising@spcaght.co.za or Benita 076 878 0137

Free Entry

Open Gardens

Brought to you by GADWMA & GBS Mutual Bank (weather permitting).

@ Settlers Close & Oakhaven Cottages.

10:00 – 15:00

Entrance by donation

Mfuzo Boxing Camp’s 28th Anniversary Tournament

Amateur Boxing tournaments with clubs from GP, Swaziland, and EC.

@ Hlalani Hall, Folley’s Ground, Hlalani Location

11:00

Contact Details: Majeke Dyira 073 345 9540 , Tshawe Dibela 0713589509, Ncibana Maholo 0711424237 & Mawawa Ndyoko 0728638371

R30 Adults | R10 Children

Organ Recital: Erik Dippenaar

A travelling organ recital is driving into the organ heritage of Makhanda. They are presented by an expert on historically informed performance on two of the oldest organs in Makhanda.

@Wesley Methodist (corner of York and Market streets) and moving up Market Street to St Bartholomew’s

14:00

Contact Jon Hughes at 0768134689 for further details

Tickets: R50 full| R20 concessions

Symphony Spectacular

The Rhodes University Department of Music and Musicology, joined by the Makana Community Orchestra and the Mandela University Orchestra, presents the Symphony Spectacular concert featuring the Rhodes University Concert Choir and soloists. Join us for an evening of musical celebration featuring Garreth Robertson playing Emil Hartmann’s Piano Concerto, Christopher Tin’s Waloyo Yamoni featuring Tshegofatso Makube and Sibu Mkhize as soloists, as well as light orchestral music presented by the Makana Community Orchestra.

@ Guy Butler Theatre, Settlers Monument

18:00

Booking/ Contact Details: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/233401-symphony-spectacular/

Price: R100 general | R60 concessions

__

SUNDAY 15 OCTOBER

Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Explore nature on this 5km – 7km hike or walk

@ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)

08:00

Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712

Free entry

__

TUESDAY 17 OCTOBER

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

19:00

Table bookings: 046 622 5002

R40/per person (Cash only)

__

WEDNESDAY 18 OCTOBER

Karaoke Night

Sing your heart out

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free Entry

__

THURSDAY 19 OCTOBER

U3A

The speaker will be the renowned palaeontologist, Dr Rob Gess.

@Grahamstown Bowling Club

10:00 – 11:00

R5

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact: Sheila Hicks on 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free Entry

Beat The Loadshedding Blues

A Food4Futures Musical Evening. Genesis – With the sounds of the 60’s, 70’s & 80’s, Jazz, Soul, and R&B – Hosted by Majestic Pro (RMR)

Makhanda Kwantu Choir – With the Rhythm of African Music – Conducted by Kepa

Relax and be entertained while enjoying a delicious cocktail hour picnic and a complimentary glass of wine on the steps around the fountain or at a nearby table with friends.

@ 1820 Settlers Monument, Fountain Foyer

18:00 – 20:30

Contact: Food4Futures | Red Café | Grahamstown Properties | Jacques Artisan Bread | Fusion | Rhodes Theatre Café or online @ www.food4futures.co.za.

FOR THE SHOW: Ticket price R100 each and | PICNIC & THE SHOW: Ticket price R240 each Including Picnic Box (Vegetarian option available), & complimentary drink.

[Tickets reduced to R100 – those who have already purchased their ticket will be offered an R60 refund – to be paid in cash on arrival].

__

COMING SOON

Thursday, 26 October – WESSA. Join WESSA to listen to Terence Bellingan present a talk on current research at the Department of Entomology and Arachnology, Albany Museum, and why it might be better to be lucky than good! The Albany Museum houses the Eastern Cape’s largest insect and spider collection. Research undertaken by Dr Bellingan focuses on the systematics and taxonomy of hoverflies, or flower flies (Diptera: Syrphidae) – a group of major importance in terms of the ecosystem services they provide through pollination and pest control. The talk presented here will highlight some of the outputs from this research collaboration from the past two years, and look forward to forthcoming work as well. @ Hill Street Manor, Hill Street (across from the Drill Hall). 19:30. R10 for adults |R5 for students | Free for school learners.

Saturday, 28 October – SPCA Open Gardens. Visit gardens on show. You don’t have to be a gardener to enjoy nature. There’s something special to visit under cool big trees, surrounded by colour, sweet smells, and birds singing. Smelling fresh soil and exploring succulents, the orange blooms of clivias are a welcome spring sight in gardens. @ Gardens and Map will follow. Time: 10:00 – 15:00. Contact: fundraising@spcaght.co.za. Price: R80 per person (16 Hillsview Road

37 Oatlands Road) card facilities at the SPCA table, or an R20 cash donation at each garden. No pre-booking visit; relax and enjoy nature.

Saturday, 28 October – Remembering & Celebrating the Life of Nqontsonqa. Ingqaka Communications, Nqontsonqa’s Friends and Family Presents: Remembering and celebrating Nqontsonqa’s lifetimes. Sphelo Dyongman, known as “Nqontsonqa,” was an award-winning spoken word poet with national recognition for his contribution to Xhosa Heritage and Literature. This is a fundraising initiative for Nqontsonqa’s children, whom he admired so much, as a payback for all his contributions to the EC Art industry. @ City Hall at 12:00 – 17:00. Contact: Akhona ” Bhodl’ingqaka ” Mafani 0630261173. Price: R50 ticket and R70 at the door.

Tuesday, 31 October – Zombie Walk/Fun Run. Bring the whole family (dogs on leads are welcome) and join the Zombie Walk/Fun Run in aid of SPCA Grahamstown. Either 1.5 km or 5 km distances to suit all fitness levels PLUS a fun Zombie Treasure Hunt on route for kiddies under 12, prizes when you return the disc! Spot prizes for the 1st, 2nd & 3rd place runners, Best Dressed Family & Best Dressed Individual. @Grahamstown Bowling Club African Street. Time: 17:30. Booking/ Contact Details: Hoof & Hound, SPCA Charity shop, From 15 October. Or at the event from 16:30. Enquiries. Benita 076 878 0137. Price: Family R35 | Individuals R25 |Food, drinks & refreshments will be sold at the event: Cooldrinks/Water/Bar Available (cash/card).

Friday, 17 November – Burger Evening. Join us for the Child Welfare Grahamstown Burger Evening in partnership with Revelations Cafè. @ Revelations Coffee Shop, Peppergrove Mall. Time: 18:00. Book your place in advance via WhatsApp on 082 334 2698/071 687 4531

__

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Saturday, 14 October – Sunday, 15 October

Rugby Quarter Finals

Upcoming matches: Rugby Quarter Finals!

The South Africa VS France game is a biggy! And will secure us a spot in the Semi-Finals! So be sure to book your spot because this is one game you cannot miss! Affordable and delicious food, gin and beer specials, drinks brought straight to your table so you don’t have to disrupt your viewing, a large projector and speakers that are uninterrupted by loadshedding, a great vibe with just enough camaraderie and no overcrowding, and stunning venue. @ The Fork & Dagger. Time: 21:00. Contact: 0466223112 or 0828012385

Rugby Quarter Finals

Don’t miss it! Join us at the Pothole and Donkey for the RWC. We will be screening all games live our solar panels will keep load shedding away. Sit and enjoy the rugby. Tuck into one of our amazing specials. See you there! @ Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street. Contact: 046 622 2324

Rugby Quarter Finals

Rugby World Cup Live @ Champs Action Bar. Castle Lager Bucket Deal available.

Friday, 13 October – Saturday, 28 October

My World Cup Predictor League – The rugby world cup is upon us. Sss is spicing things up with a competition. We will give the winners who predict the scores a R200 Bar tab! The final winner will win a liquor hamper. Join us by following the link below to the Superbru app. Carefully read how it works and when prizes are awarded. You must be in the bar to win the bar tabs. You can find my pool here: @Superbru! https://bitly.ws/TZPY or download the Superbru app and search for the pool with code: innsdose.

Tuesday, 31 October

“Making a difference together” – Rhodes University Accounting Students reaches out to Grahamstown SPCA. RUPals was established by a group of Rhodes University Postgraduate CTA students to raise funds for organisations. @ Rhodes University campus; The Day Kaif, Rhodes Theatre, Steve Biko Union Building, Hoof and Hound, SPCA Charity shop. Monday to Friday. Time: 9:00 to 16:00. Booking/ Contact Details: Eileen or Benita Enquiries on 076 878 0137. Price: R50

Tuesday, 17 November

Guess How Many Sweets are in the Jar

To the residents of Grahamstown and all businesses, please help us by taking a ticket in our “GUESS HOW MANY SWEETS ARE IN THE BOTTLE” raffle. The ticket is R5 and ends on 17 November. We are trying to raise funds to hire transport and cover fuel costs, etc., to take our safe house children to Port Alfred for their Christmas Party. They deserve it. If we don’t get to you and you want to donate towards our raffle, you are welcome to do an eft into our account:

FNB Child Welfare SA Grahamstown

Branch Code: 210717

Acc. No. 52322008551

Ref: Raffle and Name

Monday – Friday

Charity Shop. Please help us help our children have the life they deserve. Donate toys, clothing, linen, kitchenware, household items, bits and bobs. Your generosity makes our work possible. @1 Coles Lane, Makhanda. 9:00 till 12:00

Childwealth Care Box.

This special care box can be filled with anything you no longer need: clothes, food, books, or household items. @ 1 Coles Lane, Makhanda. Contact: 0466361355.

Thursday, 12 October – Thursday, 30 November

Research Survey: Call for Respondents: Death on Facebook

This doctoral research survey seeks Eastern Cape respondents to share their experiences and perspectives on death practices on Facebook. Provisional research title: Networked Breath: An African Philosophical Approach to The Study of Death Online Ethical approval no: 2023-7097-7534. Rhodes University. @ GoogleForms (online) English: https://bitly.ws/WpHQ & isiXhosa: https://bitly.ws/WpId. This form may take 10-15mins to complete. Contact Details: Robyn Perros (Researcher) robynperros@gmail.com. Respondents will unfortunately not be paid for completing this survey. This survey is free to fill out and is open to the public.

For Poster designing services, contact Aphiwe on 067 388 9951