What’s On – 21 – 28 September

POP-UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/REPEAT EVENTS

Wednesday, 20 – Thursday, 28 September

Annual Prize-giving Art Exhibition.

View the best artwork produced by our Gr 4 – 12 learners from Victoria Girls’ High, Graeme College, PJ Olivier, Victoria Primary, Fikizolo Primary, Ntsika Secondary, and Nombulelo High.

@Carinus Art Centre 84 Beaufort Street

View weekdays: 8:00 – 15:00

Enquiries: 046 6224543

Friday, 22 – Saturday, 24 September

Second Annual Heritage Weekend Camp

With Makana Tourism, Organisers Malwande Bebeza and Akhona “Bhodlingqaka” Mafani present an unforgettable cultural experience. Enjoy celebrating heritage and tradition, dancing, mouthwatering cuisine, and discussions. Prepare for an event that inspires and enlightens you about our culture.

@ Makana Resort.

Friday check-in time is 15:00.

Bookings/Contact 0630261173 or 0747337712.

Price: R450 for the whole weekend |R150 for a one-day pass

Friday, 22 & Wednesday, 27 September

Digital Storytelling Exhibition

Join us for an evening of storytelling as we share digital stories made by past participants of our workshops. Beginners create these stories and showcase the diverse experiences and cultures of those who pass through our town.

@ Rhodes University Social Innovation Hub, 5 Prince Alfred Street on Friday, 22 September

@ The Black Power Station on 27 September,

18:00 till 20:00.

Contact/RSVP: Thandiwe: t.matyobeni@ru.ac.za or 046 603 7227

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 21 SEPTEMBER

U3A

Dr. Claire Cordell will be our speaker on Thursday. Her topic is “Retrieving the Past: Modiano’s Mission Impossible”. Patrick Modiano is a French writer of Jewish extraction who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2014. As Claire’s title suggests, memory and memories and historical research play an important part in his writing. He was born in 1945 but writes largely about the experience of Paris during the German occupation in World War II.

@Grahamstown Bowling Club

10:00 – 11:00

R5

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

Free entry

WESSA

Join WESSA to listen to Lynette Rudman present a talk on birds found in the Makhanda area. Lynette Rudman is passionate about education and teaching novice birders interesting facts about birds, bird behaviour, and bird vocalizations. In 2018, she received a merit award from the Makhanda Rotary Club for her contribution to advancing birding in the Makhanda area as well as the Eastern Cape Province. She currently writes, designs and creates fabric tactile books for blind preschool readers. Her book, Spider’s Web, won an international tactile book competition in 2009. Wine is R15.00 per glass.

@ Hill Street Manor, Hill Street (across from the Drill Hall).

19:30

R10 for adults |R5 for students | Free for school learners

Gender-in/g her exhibition opening and relaunch of GENACT (Gender Action Forum)

join the Office for Equity and Institutional Culture and Department of Fine Art at the Fine Arts Building (in Somerset Road) for the opening of ‘Gender-in/g her’. This also marks the relaunch of GenAct. The exhibition is the culmination of a weekend-long workshop where non-artistically-trained woman-identifying students were given the opportunity to visually express their experience of gender under the guidance of trained artists. The exhibition will show their work alongside that of Fine Art students, who also work with gender in their art.

@Rhodes University Main Art School Gallery, Somerset Street.

18:00

Contact: claire.kelly@ru.ac.za

Free entry

FRIDAY 22 SEPTEMBER

Live Music with Sivu

Vocals of different genres and eras, music everyone can enjoy.

@ Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Contact: 0466222324

Free entry

Integrated VEP and Family Forum Meeting.

You are all invited to an Integrated VEP & Family Forum meeting as we discuss issues of gender-based violence and violence in Makhanda and come up with intervention strategies for condemning these vigorous incidents.

@Makana Local Service Office/DSD, Joza.

10:00

Contact: Mr Lipile 0848363705

Free entry

SATURDAY 23 SEPTEMBER

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome.

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

07:45 for 08:00

Free entry

90’s Karaoke

Sing your heart out

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street.

21:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

Free entry

SUNDAY 24 SEPTEMBER

Heritage Day Celebrations

Treat your tastebuds to our local is lekker specials

@Nic’s Nest, 65 African Street

Open until 15:00

Booking/ Contact Details: 041 010 0435

or email admin@nicsnest.co.za

Makhanda Fun Run.

Family Day fundraising event. Food stalls, jumping castles, and 5km

@ Rhodes University Great Field.

08:00

Booking/contact details: Tickets available at Pick n Pay/webtickets: https://bit.ly/Makhandafunrun.

R50 per ticket | free for kids

MONDAY 25 SEPTEMBER

Isintu and Vintage

Eluxolweni will be celebrating Heritage Day at the Center, showcasing the talents of our boys and stakeholders whom we work with.

@Eluxolweni CYCC

10:00 – 13:00

Booking: eluxolweni@imaginet.co.za / 0466222537

Free entry

TUESDAY 26 SEPTEMBER

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia.

@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

19:00

Table bookings: 046 622 5002

R40/per person (Cash only)

WEDNESDAY 27 SEPTEMBER

Karaoke Night

Sing your heart out

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free Entry

THURSDAY 28 SEPTEMBER

U3A

@Grahamstown Bowling Club

10:00 – 11:00

R5

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact: Sheila Hicks on 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free Entry

COMING SOON

Friday, 29 September – Mexican Inspired Evening. We’re going off menu to bring you a Mexican-inspired evening. @Nic’s Nest, 65 African Street. 18:30 until 21:00. Booking/ Contact Details: Bookings essential, call 041 010 0435 or email admin@nicsnest.co.za.

Friday, 29 September – Live Music with Gary Ford. Powerful vocals and acoustic guitar performing 60’s music with the likes of Beach Boys, Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and some later artists. @Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street. 18:30 to 21:30. Free entry.

Saturday, 30 September – Albany Sports Club Steaks Evening. Steak Evening. @ Albany Sports Club, 18 Florence Street, Grahamstown. Time: 16:00. Enquiries to Yolande 083 383 2506. Price: R100.

Saturday, 30 September – Albany Sports Club Market. Please come and support our stall. You are also welcome to drop off donations at the stall should you wish to donate toward the Child Welfare Charity Shop. We will be having a competition running at the stall for anyone wanting to take part. We trying to raise funds to take our Safe House children to the beach for Christmas, so please bring lots of R5 coins and enter as many times as you want. Look forward to seeing you and your support. @Albany Sports Club, 18 Florence Street. From 10:00 to 15:00.

Saturday, 30 September – Makhanda Schools Chess Championship. Sewelo Chess Academy in collaboration with Kingswood College will host the ultimate Makhanda Schools Chess Championships. All Chess playing schools in Makhanda are invited to participate. @Kingswood College. 09:00. Booking/ Contact Details: 0638895990. Free entry.

Saturday, 30 September – Reggae Dancehall Meets Agro Soul. We are raising funds to pay off a student’s debt. @ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street, 20:00 till late. Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689. Entry Fee: R50

Saturday 30 September – Organ Recital: Justin Stone. An organ recital celebrating the English organ tradition. Presented by Justin Stone, organist of the Cathedral of St Mary the Virgin, Gqeberha. @The Cathedral. 14:00. Contact Jon Hughes at 0768134689 for any further details. Tickets: full – R50, concessions R20.

Friday, 6 October – Bingo Night. Historic St Patrick’s Church maintenance fundraiser for fun with family and friends including prizes. @St Patricks Church Hall Hill Street next to Library. 18:00. Contact Yvain cell 079 497 3146 for Tickets. Only 100 available. Book early. Price: R50 gets you 5 cards to play.

Saturday, 7 October – High Tea. Fundraiser for Meal After School. @Graemian Center at Graeme College. 14:00. Contact Limise: 073 242 3310. R180.00 all tickets.

Saturday, 7 October / Saturday, 14 October – Open Gardens. Brought to you by GADWMA & GBS Mutual Bank, (weather permitting). @ Settlers Close & Oakhaven Cottages. Entrance by donation.

Saturday, 14 October – Symphony Spectacular. The Rhodes University Department of Music and Musicology, joined by the Makana Community Orchestra and the Mandela University Orchestra, presents the Symphony Spectacular concert featuring the Rhodes University Concert Choir and soloists. Join us for an evening of musical celebration featuring Garreth Robertson playing Emil Hartmann’s Piano Concerto, Christopher Tin’s Waloyo Yamoni featuring Tshegofatso Makube and Sibu Mkhize as soloists, as well as light orchestral music presented by the Makana Community Orchestra. @ Guy Butler Theatre, Settlers Monument at 18:00. Booking/ Contact Details: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/233401-symphony-spectacular/. Price: R100 or R60 concessions.

Saturday 14 October – Organ Recital: Erik Dippenaar. A traveling organ recital driving into the organ heritage of Makhanda. Presented by an expert on historically informed performance on two of the oldest organs in Makhanda. @Wesley Methodist (corner of York and Market streets) and moving up Market Street to St Bartholomew’s. 14:00. Contact Jon Hughes at 0768134689 for further details. Tickets: full – R50, concessions – R20.

Thursday, 19 October – Beat The Loadshedding Blues_ A Food4Futures Musical Evening. Featuring: Genesis – With the sounds of the 60’s, 70’s & 80’s, Jazz, Soul and R&B – Led by Majestic Pro (Chris), Makhanda Kwantu Choir – With the Rhythm of African Music – Conducted by Kepa. Relax and be entertained while enjoying a delicious cocktail hour picnic and a complimentary glass of wine. @ 1820 Settlers Monument, Fountain Foyer at 18:00 – 20:30. Food4Futures | Red Café | Grahamstown Properties | Jacques Artisan Bread | Fusion | Rhodes Theatre Café or online @ www.food4futures.co.za. FOR THE SHOW: Ticket price R160 each and | PICNIC & THE SHOW: Ticket price R240 each Including Picnic Box (Vegetarian option available), & complimentary drink.

Tuesday, 31 October – Zombie Walk/Fun Run

Bring the whole family (dogs on leads are welcome) and join the Zombie Walk/Fun Run in aid of SPCA Grahamstown. Either 1.5 km or 5 km distances to suit all fitness levels PLUS a fun Zombie Treasure Hunt on route for kiddies under 12, prizes when you return the disc! Spot prizes for the 1st, 2nd & 3rd place runners, Best Dressed Family & Best Dressed Individual. @ Grahamstown Bowling Club African Street. Time: 17:30. Booking/ Contact Details: Hoof & Hound, SPCA Charity shop, From 15 October. Or at the event from 16:30. Enquiries. Benita 076 878 0137. Price: Family R35 | Individuals R25 |Food, drinks & refreshments will be sold at the event: Cooldrinks/Water/Bar Available (cash/card).

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Friday, 1 September – Thursday, 5 October

Sanitary drive donation for farm schools of Makana Municipality – Men Empowerment Spaces is having a drive for Sanitary towels for farm schools of Makana. Young girls do not go to school during their period because they do not have sanitary pads, so they miss their studies and drop out. Drop off pads at the following schools: Geelhoutboom Primary School, Carliesbridge Primary School, Fort Brown Primary School & Masakhe Primary School. From 10:00. Contact: Simo Mawawa Ndyoko 069 548 9316/singamadoda@gmail.com.

RUGBY WORLD CUP

Friday, 8 September – Saturday, 28 October

Match Days – Watch the Rugby World Cup from the pool stages to the quarters, semis, and finals. All games will be streamed without disturbance from the load-shedding, projected on the big screen with great food and drink specials, @ Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street. Call or book your table or couch on 0466223112/0828012385.

Friday, 8 September – Saturday, 28 October

My World Cup Predictor League – The rugby world cup is upon us. Sss is spicing things up with a competition. We will give the winners who predict the scores a R200 Bar tab! The final winner will win a liquor hamper. Join us by following the link below to the Superbru app. Carefully read how it works and when prizes are awarded. You must be in the bar to win the bar tabs. You can find my pool here: @Superbru! https://bitly.ws/TZPY or download the Superbru app and search for the pool with code: innsdose.

Friday, 8 September – Saturday, 28 October

Rugby World Cup Live @ Champs Action Bar. Castle Lager Bucket Deal available.

Friday, 8 September – Saturday, 28 October

Rugby World Cup Live @ Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street. Enjoy the World Cup Daily Specials. Spicy bean soup; Beef lasagna Steak, Eggs, and Chips; Chicken and Prawn Curry. Contact: 046 622 2324

Sunday, 8 October

Cycling for a Cause – On 8 October, Dr Nicola Clayton, together with Todd Simon, Marlin Thomas, and Dylan Haarhoff, will be participating in the G2C (Grahamstown 2 Sea) Mountain bike race. We have decided to make this race a meaningful race for Dr Nicola.

The sponsored race is to collect money for a good cause. The race is 58km and 72km, and all funds sponsored towards our cyclists will go towards their chosen fund that they are cycling for. We are looking for sponsorships to support our cyclists per kilometer cycled (e.g. R1 per km or any amount you choose). You can specify a minimum or max. The amount you can donate instead of donating per km. Donations can be sent to Grahamstown Veterinary Clinic’s account:

Grahamstown Veterinary Clinic

Standard Bank

Acc num: 282625054

Cheque Account

Branch: 050917

Ref: The charity reference you are supporting and your surname. Please email proof of payment to makhandasbutterflyeffect@gmail.com. If you would like to support our cyclists, please email or WhatsApp Rochelle your message for them with the donation amount per km or set amount, and I will add you to our sponsorship forms. Email: Rochelle Fourie Makhandasbutterflyeffect@gmail.com/Whatsapp: 064 620 0831

Cycling for a Cause – Dog Fund.

Dr Nicola Clayton is cycling for our Grahamstown Dog Fund Sterilisation Campaign, which will be taking place in Tantyi Location, very close to Dr Nicola’s heart.

Dr Nicola Clayton – Dog Fund

Ref: DOG FUND G2C – YOUR SURNAME

Cycling for a Cause – Wildlife Fund.

The Grahamstown Wildlife Fund is very close to Dr Annie’s heart, and we are so grateful to her special person, Todd, who is cycling this race on Dr Annie’s behalf (Dr. Annie only rides horses, so Todd has to do all the hard work).

Todd Simon – Wildlife Fund

Ref: WILDLIFE FUND G2C – YOUR SURNAME

Cycling for a Cause – Feral Cat Project.

Marlin Thomas is cycling for our Grahamstown Feral Cat Project Sterilisation Campaign, which will also be taking place in the Tantyi location at the same time as the dog sterilisations.

Marlin Thomas – Grahamstown Feral Cat Project

Ref: W/CAT G2C – YOUR SURNAME

Cycling for a Cause – Donkey Medical Fund

Dylan Haarhoff is cycling for our Grahamstown Donkey Medical Fund. With funds raised, we will treat sick and injured community donkeys and gelding donkeys with the owner’s consent.

Dylan Haarhoff – Grahamstown Donkey Medical Fund

Ref: GDMF G2C – YOUR SURNAME

Tuesday, 31 October

“Making a difference together” – Rhodes University Accounting Students reaches out to Grahamstown SPCA. RUPals was established by a group of Rhodes University Postgraduate CTA students to raise funds for organisations. @ Rhodes University campus; The Day Kaif, Rhodes Theatre, Steve Biko Union Building, Hoof and Hound, SPCA Charity shop. Monday to Friday. Time: 9:00 to 16:00. Booking/ Contact Details: Eileen or Benita Enquiries on 076 878 0137. Price: R50

Tuesday, 17 November

Guess How Many Sweets are in the Jar

To the residents of Grahamstown and all businesses, please help us by taking a ticket in our “GUESS HOW MANY SWEETS ARE IN THE BOTTLE” raffle. The ticket is R5 and ends on 17 November. We are trying to raise funds to hire transport and cover fuel costs etc. to take our safe house children to the Port Alfred for their Christmas Party. They deserve it. If we don’t get to you and you want to donate towards our raffle you welcome to do an eft into our account :

FNB Child Welfare SA Grahamstown

Branch Code: 210717

Acc. No. 52322008551

Ref: Raffle and Name

Monday – Friday

Charity Shop. Please help us to help our children to have a life that they deserve. Donate any toys, clothing, linen, kitchenware, household items, bits and bobs. Your generosity makes our work possible. @1 Coles Lane, Makhanda. 9:00 till 12:00.

Childwealth Care Box

This special care box can be filled with anything you no longer need; clothes, food, books, or household items. @ 1 Coles Lane, Makhanda. Contact: 0466361355.

