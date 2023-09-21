Grahamstown Cricket Board awards finest players

By Chesley Daniels

The Grahamstown Cricket Board (GCB) recently hosted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and prize-giving at the Graham Hotel in Makhanda. It was the second time in its history that both AGM and Prize Giving were staged on the same day, which turned out to be a huge success.

The GCB Clubs and constituencies retained their office bearers, while the Board also awarded prizes and awards to its exceptional players. Leon Coetzee will again lead the GCB for the 16th straight year as Board President, as the Club has shown tremendous confidence in him ever since he took up the Presidency in 2007.

Eugene Jacobs, the new CEO of the Eastern Province Cricket Board (EPCB,) also attended the event and was very pleased with the proceedings. He applauded the GCB for the healthy state of cricket in the area and was very impressed with the competitiveness of cricket in Makhanda. Jacobs attended some of the league fixtures last season and promised to come more often to attend games in the area.

Brandon Handley and Carison Haarhof received major awards while Salem won the 1st League, Willows the T20 1st, Sidbury the 2nd League, and Manley Flats the T20 2nd winners.

The Cricket Board’s new office bearers are Leon Coetzee (President), Andrew Marshall (Vice-President), Chesley Daniels (Secretary), Barry Smith (Coordinator/Match Secretary), and additional members Andy Jones, Rod Nightingale, Anwar Jones (Umpires), Ricardo Abrahams, Brent Emslie (Veterans Cricket), and Brian Nguni (Rhodes Rep).

The Board also handed out the following awards:

1st League Winners – Cuylerville

1st League Runners Up – Southwell

2nd League Winners – Southwell

2nd League Runners Up – Port Alfred

Best Batsman/Most Runs 1st League – Brian Upman

Best Bowler/Most Wickets 1st League – Frank Norval

Best All-Rounder 1 st League – Brian Upman

Best Batsman/Most Runs 2nd League – Chris Friderichs

Best Bowler/Most Wickets 2nd League – Craig Fourie

Best All-Rounder 2nd League – Chris Friderichs

The GCB 2022/2023 Season will kick off on 16 September 2023 with the GCB T20 Semi Finals.