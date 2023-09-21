Concern and condemnation of recent attacks on Grocott’s journalist

Dear Readers,

As the Advisory Board for Grocott’s Mail, we are writing to express our deep concern and condemnation of the recent attacks on one of our dedicated journalists, Anna Majavu, on 19 September 2023. While covering a sensitive story at the Makhanda Magistrate Court, Majavu faced threats, harassment, and even physical violence. These actions directly threaten Majavu’s well-being and undermine the very essence of democracy and values that we hold dear.

Grocott’s Mail has always been committed to upholding the principles of press freedom, journalistic integrity, and the significance of free and independent media in a democratic society. We believe that a robust and fearless press is vital in informing the public, holding institutions accountable, and fostering transparency within our community.

We wish to make it unequivocally clear that we stand firmly by Majavu and her commitment to uncovering the truth and delivering quality journalism. We condemn any violence, intimidation, or harassment directed at our journalists, and we call upon the relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate this incident and hold those responsible accountable.

Grocott’s Mail has a clear line of communication where community members and our readers can voice their unhappiness with the paper or any of the journalists. We urge the community and readers to use those platforms whenever they are unhappy with the paper or its staff members.

Thank you for your continued support in defending the principles of press freedom and journalistic integrity.

Yours sincerely,

Dr. Kealeboga Aiseng, Grocott’s Mail Advisory Board chairperson