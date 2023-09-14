What’s On – 14 – 21 September

Stay in the loop with the latest and join the MEW WhatsApp group!

POP-UPS/ FESTIVALS/ EXHIBITIONS/REPEAT EVENTS

Friday, 15 September – Sunday, 17 September

WESSA Excursion

Join WESSA on sightseeing Mountain Zebra Nation Park and some “long forgotten passes”. Accommodation for two nights is arranged at the Victoria Hotel, Tuinhuise, Craddock. On 16 September, we will spend a day in the Mountain Zebra National Park to view Cape Mountain Zebra, Aardwolf, Cheetah, Blue Crane, and Denham’s Bustard, to mention a few. In keeping with the 2023 WESSA theme, we will return to Makanda via the R337 to experience the Swaers’ Hoek Pass and Buffels Hoek Pass to Pearston. The Accommodation is planned for 12 people only, but feel free to join on your own arrangement.

@ Eden Grove, Rhodes University

15:00 vehicles leave on Friday

Contact Details: Leo Goosen 0824605980/ leogoosen@gmail.com.

Price: Tuinhuise, Cradock: BB R 1170 per person * 2 nights| BBD R1630 per person * 2 nights |Transport/passenger – R400 per person

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY 14 SEPTEMBER

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

Free entry

FRIDAY 15 SEPTEMBER

Spring Quiz Night

4 per team. If you cannot commit to an entire team, buy your ticket, and we will make arrangements. All proceeds will go towards the SPCA vehicle fund and animal food account. Cash Bar and card Facilities are available.

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street.

18:00 for 18:30

Tickets available at SPCA Charity Shop Hoof and Hound Walk-ins are welcome on the evening at fundraising@spcaght.co.za.

Price: Quiz R40 pp | Roll various options R40 each | Pudding R30 each

Live Music

Guitar/Violin Due, performing well-known hits

@ Pothole & Donkey, 123 High Street

19:00 – 21:00

Contact: 0466222324

Free entry

SATURDAY 16 SEPTEMBER

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome.

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

07:45 for 08:00

Free entry

The Thrift Market

@ LA Cafe (the Old Provost)

10:00-14:00

@the.thriftmarket for more info

Free entry

World Clean-up Day

We are excited to once again be a part of World Clean-up Day. This amazing initiative is brought to you by River Rescue and they have extended their invitation to Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew.

@Mary Waters High School

08:00

Contact: Malwande 0747337712

Back to the 80s Party

Dude, you’re invited to a gnarly 80s bash that’ll be totally radical! It’s time to break out your leg warmers, neon shades, and big hair because the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset takes you back to the most tubular decade ever! Get ready to groove to the iconic beats, rock those retro styles, and make memories that’ll last forever!

@ Graemian Centre, Graeme College

18:00

Booking/ Contact Details: Robyn – 071 864 5524

R50 per person

90’s Karaoke

Sing your heart out

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street.

21:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

Free entry

SUNDAY 17 SEPTEMBER

Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Explore nature on this 5km – 7km hike or walk

@ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)

08:00

Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712

Free Entry

ChoirVista

St Andrew’s College and DSG are thrilled to announce the first iteration of ChoirVista! A brand-new high school choir festival hosted by our Chamber Choir brings together the top-performing choir schools in the Eastern Cape. ChoirVista forms part of the John Axe Arts Week events.

@ St Andrew’s College Drill Hall

14:00

Contact details: k.kepadisa@dsgschool.com

Free entry



MONDAY 18 SEPTEMBER

A Wild Cup of Tea

Gillian McGregor is a Geography lecturer at Rhodes. She is also a mountaineer. In her research, she combines these two aspects of her life by looking at the use of Cyclopia intermedia (colloquially known as Bergtee) as a wild resource for producing honeybush tea. During her talk, she will present some of her insights into the industry and the biological nature of this unique fynbos plant. This is a fundraising event in aid of the Friends of the Grahamstown Public Libraries – Hill Street, Duna, Fingo Village, Community, Alicedale, Riebeek East & Extension 9.

@ Amazwi Museum, 25A Worcester Street

17:30

Booking/ Contact Details: 046 622 7042

Entry is by donation

TUESDAY 19 SEPTEMBER

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia.

@The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

19:00

Table bookings: 046 622 5002

R40/per person (Cash only)

WEDNESDAY 20 SEPTEMBER

Karaoke Night

Sing your heart out

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free Entry

THURSDAY 21 SEPTEMBER

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact: Sheila Hicks on 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Annual Smith Memorial Lecture

SAIAB holds the Lecture in memory of JLB and Margaret Mary Smith to commemorate their legacy of discovery and research in Ichthyology and related fields. This year’s Smith Memorial Lecture is centred on launching the recently published ‘Knysna Estuary book by Alan Whitfield, Charles Breen & Mark Read. In this book, the authors introduce readers to the multifaceted nature of the Knysna Estuary and how the biotic and abiotic components function together as a system. As part of this Smith Memorial Lecture, Prof Whitfield will link his talk to the love for nature once exhibited by the Smiths.

@ NRF-SAIAB Lecture Room, 11 Somerset Street

17:30 for 18:00 – 19:30

Booking/ Contact Details: RSVP to s.ndinisa@saiab.nrf.ac.za

Free entry

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free Entry

WESSA

Join WESSA to listen to Lynette Rudman present a talk on birds found in the Makhanda area. Lynette Rudman is passionate about education and teaching novice birders interesting facts about birds, bird behaviour, and bird vocalisations. In 2018, she received a merit award from the Makhanda Rotary Club for advancing birding in the Makhanda area and the Eastern Cape Province. She writes, designs and creates fabric tactile books for blind preschool readers. Her book, Spider’s Web, won an international tactile book competition in 2009. Wine is R15.00 per glass.

@ Hill Street Manor, Hill Street (across from the Drill Hall).

19:30.

R10 for adults | R5 for students | Free for scholars

COMING SOON

Friday, 22 – Sunday, 24 September – Second Annual Heritage Weekend Camp. With Makana Tourism, Organisers Malwande Bebeza and Akhona “Bhodlingqaka” Mafani present an unforgettable cultural experience. Enjoy celebrating heritage and tradition, dancing, mouthwatering cuisine, and discussions. Prepare for an event that inspires and enlightens you about our culture @ Makana Resort. For more details and bookings, contact 0630261173 or 0747337712. Price: R450 for the whole weekend |R150 for a one-day pass.

Friday, 22 and Wednesday, 27 September 2023 – Digital Storytelling Exhibition. Join us for an evening of storytelling as we share digital stories made by past participants of our workshops. Beginners create these stories and showcase the diverse experiences and cultures of those who pass through our town. On Friday, 22 September @ Rhodes University Social Innovation Hub, 5 Prince Alfred Street and on 27 September, @ The Black Power Station from 18:00 till 20:00. Contact/RSVP: Thandiwe: t.matyobeni@ru.ac.za or 046 603 7227

Sunday, 24 September – Makhanda Fun Run. Family Day fundraising event. Food stalls, jumping castles, and 5km @ Rhodes University Great Field, from 08:00. Booking/contact details: Tickets available at Pick n Pay/webtickets: https://bit.ly/Makhandafunrun. R50 per ticket | free for kids

Saturday, 30 September – Albany Sports Club Steaks Evening. Steak Evening. @ Albany Sports Club, 18 Florence Street, Grahamstown. Time: 16:00. Enquiries to Yolande 083 383 2506. Price: R100

Saturday, 30 September – Reggae Dancehall Meets Agro Soul. We are raising funds to pay off a student’s debt. @ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street, 20:00 till late. Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689. Entry Fee: R50.

Saturday, 7 October – Open Gardens. Brought to you by GADWMA & GBS Mutual Bank. @ Settlers Close & Oakhaven Cottages. Entrance by donation.

Saturday, 14 October – Symphony Spectacular. The Rhodes University Department of Music and Musicology, joined by the Makana Community Orchestra and the Mandela University Orchestra, presents the Symphony Spectacular concert featuring the Rhodes University Concert Choir and soloists. Join us for an evening of musical celebration featuring Garreth Robertson playing Emil Hartmann’s Piano Concerto, Christopher Tin’s Waloyo Yamoni featuring Tshegofatso Makube and Sibu Mkhize as soloists, as well as light orchestral music presented by the Makana Community Orchestra. @ Guy Butler Theatre, Settlers Monument at 18:00. Booking/ Contact Details: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/233401-symphony-spectacular/. Price: R100 or R60 concessions.

Thursday, 19 October – Beat The Loadshedding Blues_ A Food4Futures Musical Evening. Featuring: Genesis – With the sounds of the 60’s, 70’s & 80’s, Jazz, Soul and R&B – Led by Majestic Pro (Chris), Makhanda Kwantu Choir – With the Rhythm of African Music – Conducted by Kepa. Relax and be entertained while enjoying a delicious cocktail hour picnic and a complimentary glass of wine. @ 1820 Settlers Monument, Fountain Foyer at 18:00 – 20:30. Food4Futures | Red Café | Grahamstown Properties | Jacques Artisan Bread | Fusion | Rhodes Theatre Café

or online @ www.food4futures.co.za. FOR THE SHOW: Ticket price R160 each and | PICNIC & THE SHOW: Ticket price R240 each Including Picnic Box (Vegetarian option available), & complimentary drink.

Tuesday, 31 October – Zombie Walk/Fun Run

Bring the whole family (dogs on leads are welcome) and join the Zombie Walk/Fun Run in aid of SPCA Grahamstown. Either 1.5 km or 5 km distances to suit all fitness levels PLUS a fun Zombie Treasure Hunt on route for kiddies under 12, prizes when you return the disc! Spot prizes for the 1st, 2nd & 3rd place runners, Best Dressed Family & Best Dressed Individual. @ Grahamstown Bowling Club African Street. Time: 17:30. Booking/ Contact Details: Hoof & Hound, SPCA Charity shop, From 15 October. Or at the event from 16:30. Enquiries. Benita 076 878 0137. Price: Family R35 | Individuals R25 |Food, drinks & refreshments will be sold at the event: Cooldrinks/Water/Bar Available (cash/card).

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Friday, 1 September – Thursday, 5 October

Sanitary drive donation for farm schools of Makana Municipality – Men Empowerment Spaces is having a drive for Sanitary towels for farm schools of Makana. Young girls do not go to school during their period because they do not have sanitary pads, so they miss their studies and drop out. Drop off pads at the following schools: Geelhoutboom Primary School, Carliesbridge Primary School, Fort Brown Primary School & Masakhe Primary School. From 10:00. Contact: Simo Mawawa Ndyoko 069 548 9316/singamadoda@gmail.com.

Friday, 8 September – Saturday, 28 October

Match Days – Watch the Rugby World Cup from the pool stages to the quarters, semis, and finals. All games will be streamed without disturbance from the load-shedding, projected on the big screen with great food and drink specials, @ Fork & Dagger, 49 African Street. Call or book your table or couch on 0466223112/0828012385.

Friday, 8 September – Saturday, 28 October 2023

My World Cup Predictor League – The rugby world cup is upon us. Sss is spicing things up with a competition. We will give the winners who predict the scores a R200 Bar tab! The final winner will win a liquor hamper. Join us by following the link below to the Superbru app. Carefully read how it works and when prizes are awarded. You must be in the bar to win the bar tabs. You can find my pool here: @Superbru! https://bitly.ws/TZPY or download the Superbru app and search for the pool with code: innsdose.

Friday, 8 September – Saturday, 28 October 2023

Rugby World Cup Live @ Champs Action Bar. Castle Lager Bucket Deal available.

Friday, 8 September – Saturday, 28 October 2023

Rugby World Cup Live @ Pothole and Donkey, 123 High Street. Enjoy the World Cup Daily Specials. Contact: 046 622 2324

Sunday, 8 October 2023

Cycling for a Cause – On 8 October, Dr Nicola Clayton, together with Todd Simon, Marlin Thomas, and Dylan Haarhoff, will be participating in the G2C (Grahamstown 2 Sea) Mountain bike race. We have decided to make this race a meaningful race for Dr Nicola.

The sponsored race is to collect money for a good cause. The race is 58km and 72km, and all funds sponsored towards our cyclists will go towards their chosen fund that they are cycling for. We are looking for sponsorships to support our cyclists per kilometre cycled (e.g. R1 per km or any amount you choose). You can specify a minimum or max. The amount you can donate instead of donating per km. Donations can be sent to Grahamstown Veterinary Clinic’s account:

Grahamstown Veterinary Clinic

Standard Bank

Acc num: 282625054

Cheque Account

Branch: 050917

Ref: The charity reference you are supporting and your surname. Please email proof of payment to makhandasbutterflyeffect@gmail.com. If you would like to support our cyclists, please email or WhatsApp Rochelle your message for them with the donation amount per km or set amount, and I will add you to our sponsorship forms. Email: Rochelle Fourie Makhandasbutterflyeffect@gmail.com/Whatsapp: 064 620 0831

Cycling for a Cause – Dog Fund.

Dr Nicola Clayton is cycling for our Grahamstown Dog Fund Sterilisation Campaign, which will be taking place in Tantyi Location, very close to Dr Nicola’s heart.

Dr Nicola Clayton – Dog Fund

Ref: DOG FUND G2C – YOUR SURNAME

Cycling for a Cause – Wildlife Fund.

The Grahamstown Wildlife Fund is very close to Dr Annie’s heart, and we are so grateful to her special person, Todd, who is cycling this race on Dr Annie’s behalf (Dr. Annie only rides horses, so Todd has to do all the hard work).

Todd Simon – Wildlife Fund

Ref: WILDLIFE FUND G2C – YOUR SURNAME

Cycling for a Cause – Feral Cat Project.

Marlin Thomas is cycling for our Grahamstown Feral Cat Project Sterilisation Campaign, which will also be taking place in the Tantyi location at the same time as the dog sterilisations.

Marlin Thomas – Grahamstown Feral Cat Project

Ref: W/CAT G2C – YOUR SURNAME

Cycling for a Cause – Donkey Medical Fund

Dylan Haarhoff is cycling for our Grahamstown Donkey Medical Fund. With funds raised, we will treat sick and injured community donkeys and gelding donkeys with the owner’s consent.

Dylan Haarhoff – Grahamstown Donkey Medical Fund

Ref: GDMF G2C – YOUR SURNAME

Tuesday, 31 October 2023

“Making a difference together” – Rhodes University Accounting Students reaches out to Grahamstown SPCA. RUPals was established by a group of Rhodes University Postgraduate CTA students to raise funds for organisations. @ Rhodes University campus; The Day Kaif, Rhodes Theatre, Steve Biko Union Building, Hoof and Hound, SPCA Charity shop. Monday to Friday. Time: 9:00 to 16:00. Booking/ Contact Details: Eileen or Benita Enquiries on 076 878 0137. Price: R50

For Poster designing services, contact Aphiwe on 067 388 9951