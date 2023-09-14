No bail for Makhanda woman accused of premeditated murder

By Staff Reporter

Angry eNkanini community members protested outside the Makhanda Magistrates’ Court on 12 September for bail to be denied to the 45-year-old woman accused of the premeditated murder of eNkanini resident Thembinkosi Wambi. The community members presented a signed petition with over 300 signatures to the Magistrate, demanding that Wambi’s alleged murderer be denied bail.

According to NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali the accused was arrested on 28 August. Tyali said, “[She was] denied bail because it is alleged she committed premeditated murder [and the]case is still under investigation.”

The woman accused of murder first appeared in court on 30 August 2023, but the trial was postponed to 6 September due to lack of evidence. After another postponement, the accused applied for bail but was denied due to the charges she faced and the eNkanini residents’ signed petition.

The accused remains in police custody, and the subsequent court appearance is set for 24 October 2023.