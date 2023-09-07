Rosebuds end season on a high with win over Tigers

By Chesley Daniels

Young player Jodren Carelse, scored two scintillating tries for Rosebuds United 1st XV to help his side clinch a clinical 39-12 bonus point win over visitors Ndlambe Tigers in their final EPRU SEDRU Regional League Fixture match played at the Alicedale Sports Ground on Saturday 2 September 2023.

The home side controlled affairs, leading 20-12 at the break.

Both teams knew the importance of the game heading into Saturday’s fixture, that it would determine the position on the log, and that whoever loses will, unfortunately, end in the last position and bottom of the log for the 2023 season. The defeat saw Tigers finishing last on the log while Rosebuds did well in their previous two wins to secure second-last position and 6th on the log. Although the Roses have won their last two games of the season, they can still be very disappointed with their overall performance, which saw them losing ten games out of 12. This is by far the worst season in their Club’s history.

A decent local crowd came in their numbers to support their local team at home for the last time in the SEDRU competition. They were cheering their boys on from the kickoff and received total value for their money in the end. The game was played in good spirit as both teams had only one thing on their minds: to walk off the park with a win, which is non-negotiable in the context of the log standings. It was hard, brutal, physical and played at a very high tempo. Rosebud players came to the party and executed their game plan to get the Tigers to adapt as it fell into place. The home side kept the ball away from the more immense forwards of the Tigers and gave it some with their light-footed, young, speedy backs. Jemillo Sias, the loose forward of Rosebuds, was very impressive and stood his ground against the onslaught of the big Tigers forwards, especially in defence, turnovers at breakdowns and his bravery on the park.

The home side accumulated an early 12-0 lead in the first half, but the Tigers fought back with a try on their own 12-5. It was an intense affair, with Tigers approaching the hosts with powerful forwards. A solid drop goal by Shaneed Peterson extended their lead 15-5 while the Tigers again bounced back with a try by Roger Faku to narrow matter just before the break 15-12.

Speedster Dylan Bruintjies got into the act with a try to hand his side an eight-point lead at the break, 20-12.

The young Rosebud players introduced in the second half from the bench played entertaining running rugby, giving the ball air and bringing back the culture of Rosebud rugby. The home side restored the dignity and pride of the Club when they entertained the decent crowd with some salubrious running rugby in the second half, scoring a further three tries and denying the visitors to put any points on the board in the second half.

Ultimately, it was a complete team effort from Roses to clinch a well-deserved and comprehensive 39-12 bonus point win.